State says crackdown saves millions in losses from credit card fraud
According to TDLR, the FCIC is the first of its kind in the US. It is a partnership between the TDLR and the District Attorney in Smith County.
Did You Know Your Texas State Drivers License Can Help Save Your Life?
If you've ever been stranded on the side of the road in the Lone Star State, whether it be outside of Dallas, TX, or somewhere out in the middle of West Texas, there is something we all have in our wallets or purses that could potentially save our lives. Did...
Austin Chronicle
Why 60,000+ Central Texans Could Lose Access to Ascension Hospitals Next Month
A month after The New York Times published a damning investigative piece on the "profits over patients" model of Ascension hospitals, news broke last week that a deal between Ascension Texas, the state's largest private hospital network, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, the largest insurance company in Central Texas, is falling apart. If the two can't agree on a deal in the next three weeks, come Feb. 1 thousands of Central Texans could lose access to some of the most-relied-on hospitals and medical facilities in the area.
WFAA
Gov. Abbott in favor of paying power generators to be available when Texas grid conditions are tight
The hope is that this would encourage new plants to be built. Some energy experts, however, oppose this plan.
Teen girl who has moved 14 times looking for a forever family
SMITHVILLE, Texas — Moving around from place to place is a common reality for many children in the Texas foster care system. But for some children, it happens more often than for others. Barbara is 16-year-old junior in high school. She has been in foster care since she was...
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
Report: 3 Texas cities ranked among worst U.S. major cities based on traffic
Do you feel like traffic in Dallas is worst than in other cities? Well, you may be right.
prosperpressnews.com
Texas A&M Forest Service experts explain the ‘what, why and how’ of cedar fever
Cedar fever season is upon us once again, complete with runny noses, itchy eyes and general misery. But what exactly is cedar fever and why is it so insufferable this time of year?. Cedar fever season peaks in December in Texas. For starters, cedar fever isn’t a flu or a...
insideevs.com
Tesla Starts Hiring For Its Lithium Refinery In Texas: Here’s What Jobs Are Available
Tesla produced a record number of vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022 and closed the year with a massive, 44-percent increase in global electric car manufacturing. So it makes sense for the American EV maker to vertically integrate more of the steps required to make a final product, which will eventually lead to lower costs.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Farmers face a higher risk of suicide, and now The Texas Agriculture Department wants $500,000 a year to change that.
The department’s helpline is less than a year old. But advocates hope state lawmakers fully fund it as farmers and ranchers continue to face hard economic times.
Here’s how much smoking could cost you in Texas
According to a report from U.S. News, smoking costs the U.S. economy more than $890 billion just in the year 2020 alone. States lost more than $1,100 per person annually per person.
KSAT 12
Highly contagious rabbit disease that causes sudden death detected in Texas for first time this winter
SAN ANTONIO – The Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease virus 2 has been detected in three animals in Texas for the first time this winter. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said two desert cottontail rabbits and one black-tailed jackrabbit in El Paso County tested positive for the disease. Rabbit Hemorrhagic...
marfapublicradio.org
Natural gas company considering new West Texas-Mexico pipeline
Tulsa-based pipeline company ONEOK is considering building a major new natural gas line through parts of West Texas, designed to export gas from the region to Mexico and then to markets around the world. The company in December announced tentative plans for what it has dubbed the Saguaro Connector Pipeline...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
Have You Eaten at Texas’ Most Expensive And Bougie Restaurant?
Hungry people of Texas, are your pockets really as bad and boujee you think they are? With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it’s almost that time of year to take your loved ones out, wine them, and most definitely dine them. If you're looking to treat your sweetheart...
This is the best Indian restaurant in Texas & among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the most popular proteins in the world, chicken, can be made in more ways than you can dress up a doll and one of the best ways in the entire food world is curry. Thursday, January 12 is National Chicken Curry Day and it’s...
keranews.org
Dog flu outbreak puts strain on pet owners, local shelters in Texas
An outbreak of dog flu has canines spreading the disease across North Texas. Like humans, dogs with the flu may have a cough, runny nose, fever or a reduced appetite. Dog flu is rarely fatal but highly contagious, according to Lori Teller, who specializes in veterinary medicine at Texas A&M University.
Many Central Texans seeing car insurance rates rise
AUSTIN, Texas — Many KVUE viewers have reported that they are seeing an increase in their car insurance payments. Tim Saenz from Jarrell owns two vehicles. He said he was paying about $600 for both for a six-month period, but his recent renewal jumped to around $900 for six months.
travelawaits.com
9 Texas Hotels Perfect For Your Last Minute Winter Getaway
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Whether you’re a northerner seeking to escape the cold and snow or an in-state staycationer looking to take advantage of some winter downtime, these nine Texas hotels are worth checking out if you’re looking for a winter getaway in the Lone Star State.
kurv.com
New Covid-19 Variant Reports Rising In Central Texas
Austin Public Health says Central Texas is seeing a rise in reports of a new Covid-19 variant. The omicron subvariant is being nicknamed “the Kraken” has appeared in a number of cities. Austin Public Health expects “the Kraken” to reach Austin’s water supply soon. The national Center for...
