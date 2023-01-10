A 28-year-old police officer, the father of two children, has committed suicide. The cop jumped from the terrace of a building. On Tuesday, after coming from an appointment with the department psychiatrist, around 12:30 pm, an NYPD officer Steven Hernandez, jumped from the roof of LeFrak City Apartments in Elmhurst, Queens. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The location is near the house of the NYPD Medical Division, according to the police, but it hasn’t been clear if officer Hernandez lived in the building or was just visiting the psychiatrist.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO