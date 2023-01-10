Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Related
NBC New York
NY High School Student Overdoses After Smoking Weed Vape Possibly Laced with Fentanyl
There were some frightening moments inside a Westchester County high school when a teenage student suddenly collapsed amid an overdose after smoking a weed vape pen that may have been laced with fentanyl. The big scare took place inside New Rochelle High School earlier in the week, after a student...
Man Gets Life In Jail For Fatal Shooting Of Woman That Caused School Lockdowns In Tarrytown
A man who shot and killed a mother of two inside her own home in Westchester County has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder. Cynell Brown, age 32, was sentenced to 25 years to life on Thursday, Jan. 12 for the 2018 murder of 34-year-old Jessica Wiltse of Tarrytown, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
Former teacher pleads guilty to attempted dissemination of incident material to a minor
Mariela Barajas, 23, of Mount Vernon, pleaded guilty this week, according to the Westchester D.A's office.
Police: 2 students arrested for participating in brutal fight at Fairfield Warde High School
Video appears to show a girl getting beaten up on the ground and dragged by her hair, while others are seen seemingly laughing. The video has been circulated in the community.
Ex-NYPD officer stabbed to death on Staten Island
NEW YORK -- A former member of the NYPD was stabbed to death on Staten Island on Wednesday night. Police said it happened just before 8 p.m. on Elizabeth Street in the West Brighton section of the borough. CBS2 has learned the 37-year-old victim got into a fight with another man and was stabbed in the neck. The former officer was pronounced dead at a hospital. It's unclear if the victim knew his attacker. No arrests have been made.
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle High School Nurses Make Narcan Save of Student After Suspected One-Hit Vape Fentanyl OD
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 9, 2023) — New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Jonathan P. Raymond announced today that a student at New Rochelle High School came close to dying following what is a suspected Fentanyl overdose. “Our nursing staff had to use Narcan to save a student who vaped what...
Nurse Uses Narcan To Rescue Student Who Overdoses At New Rochelle HS
A student at a high school in Westchester who overdosed after vaping what they believed to be marijuana was saved by a school nurse. The incident took place at New Rochelle High School on Monday, Jan. 9 when the nurse had to administer Narcan to save the life of the student after they vaped what they believed to be marijuana, said Superintendent of Schools Jonathan P. Raymond.
Hudson Valley Man Commits Suicide When Police Come Knocking
The tragedy unfolded this week when police visited a Hudson Valley man suspected of causing a fatal accident. New York State Police and the Middletown Police Department visited a home where they believed Raymond Cammerino was staying. Cammerino was involved in a car accident that resulted in the death of...
Thousands Raised For Karon Blake's Family After 'Quiet' Middle Schooler Tragically Killed
A community is coming together to support the family of 13-year-old Karon Blake, who was fatally shot over the weekend, raising over $20,000 in a GoFundMe. The quiet middle schooler was tragically shot multiple times by a man who believed he was breaking into cars around 4 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7. His family created a GoFundMe to help with unexpected funeral costs.
Arrest made after former NYPD detective stabbed and killed on Staten Island
The 37-year-old brought his children into a home, went back outside, and was stabbed in the neck.
Police: School sent into lockdown following nearby shootout in Bergen County
Authorities say two DEA agents shot a suspect in the leg during the afternoon.
City of Yonkers warns residents about upcoming alarm test
The alarm will go off on Friday around 10 a.m. at the Hillview Reservoir, near Empire City Casino.
Extreme Violence: Hudson Valley Man Murdered Outside New York State Deli
Two Hudson Valley men have been charged with murder after they "engaged in an act of extreme violence." On Thursday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced today that Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and 40-year-old Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez both of Spring Valley were charged with murder. Rockland County, New York...
Basketball Coach Enters Girls' Locker Room, Inappropriately Messaged Teens: Hudson Prosecutor
A high school basketball coach in Hudson County was arrested after authorities said he went into a girls' locker room and sending inappropriate messages to three teen girls on social media.Memorial High School coach Ariel Alava, 41, of West New York, went into the locker room after a football game …
Fight Inside Vehicle May Have Led To Shooting In Westchester County, Police Say
Police are investigating a possible shooting incident that happened inside a vehicle near a McDonald's in Westchester County. On Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 1:30 p.m., a dispute inside a vehicle in Yonkers in the area of the McDonald's located at 155 South Broadway (Route 9) may have resulted in…
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.
A 28-year-old police officer, the father of two children, has committed suicide. The cop jumped from the terrace of a building. On Tuesday, after coming from an appointment with the department psychiatrist, around 12:30 pm, an NYPD officer Steven Hernandez, jumped from the roof of LeFrak City Apartments in Elmhurst, Queens. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The location is near the house of the NYPD Medical Division, according to the police, but it hasn’t been clear if officer Hernandez lived in the building or was just visiting the psychiatrist.
Norwalk Woman Charged With DWI In Darien After Failing To Stop At Stop Sign, Police Say
A Norwalk woman is facing charges after police said she was found to be intoxicated when she was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign in Darien. An officer saw a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign while exiting the I-95 southbound Exit 13 ramp at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Darien Police Department reported.
Expert offers advice on how to keep kids who use vape pens safe
NEW YORK -- A terrifying near-death experience with a vape pen in Westchester County is raising more concerns about the dangers of vaping among teenagers.CBS2 spoke with an expert, who explained how parents can keep their kids safe.The ominous scene at New Rochelle High School on Monday sent chills through parents across the area."It's terrifying. I'm so grateful this didn't end in the death of a child. Unbelievable," Mary Monzon said.A student reportedly using a marijuana vape pen collapsed suddenly. Police believe the THC may have been laced with the powerful opioid fentanyl.Nurses quickly delivered the antidote Narcan and saved...
Third Person Charged In Blaze At Southbury Training School
A third person has been charged by Connecticut State Police for allegedly setting fire to a cottage located on Southbury Training property. Litchfield County resident Julia Ninno, age 18, of New Milford, turned herself in to state police on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in connection with the fire that started around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two Rockland men charged with murder
NEW CITY – Two Spring Valley men have been arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of another Spring Valley man. Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and Eustaquio Diaz-Gutiererrez, 40, are charged with stabbing the victim, Luis Pinduisaca-Villa, 52, in the neck, killing him early in the morning of December 29, 2022.
Comments / 0