New Rochelle, NY

Ex-NYPD officer stabbed to death on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- A former member of the NYPD was stabbed to death on Staten Island on Wednesday night. Police said it happened just before 8 p.m. on Elizabeth Street in the West Brighton section of the borough. CBS2 has learned the 37-year-old victim got into a fight with another man and was stabbed in the neck. The former officer was pronounced dead at a hospital. It's unclear if the victim knew his attacker. No arrests have been made. 
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Nurse Uses Narcan To Rescue Student Who Overdoses At New Rochelle HS

A student at a high school in Westchester who overdosed after vaping what they believed to be marijuana was saved by a school nurse. The incident took place at New Rochelle High School on Monday, Jan. 9 when the nurse had to administer Narcan to save the life of the student after they vaped what they believed to be marijuana, said Superintendent of Schools Jonathan P. Raymond.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Thousands Raised For Karon Blake's Family After 'Quiet' Middle Schooler Tragically Killed

A community is coming together to support the family of 13-year-old Karon Blake, who was fatally shot over the weekend, raising over $20,000 in a GoFundMe. The quiet middle schooler was tragically shot multiple times by a man who believed he was breaking into cars around 4 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7. His family created a GoFundMe to help with unexpected funeral costs.
WASHINGTON, CT
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.

A 28-year-old police officer, the father of two children, has committed suicide. The cop jumped from the terrace of a building. On Tuesday, after coming from an appointment with the department psychiatrist, around 12:30 pm, an NYPD officer Steven Hernandez, jumped from the roof of LeFrak City Apartments in Elmhurst, Queens. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The location is near the house of the NYPD Medical Division, according to the police, but it hasn’t been clear if officer Hernandez lived in the building or was just visiting the psychiatrist.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Expert offers advice on how to keep kids who use vape pens safe

NEW YORK -- A terrifying near-death experience with a vape pen in Westchester County is raising more concerns about the dangers of vaping among teenagers.CBS2 spoke with an expert, who explained how parents can keep their kids safe.The ominous scene at New Rochelle High School on Monday sent chills through parents across the area."It's terrifying. I'm so grateful this didn't end in the death of a child. Unbelievable," Mary Monzon said.A student reportedly using a marijuana vape pen collapsed suddenly. Police believe the THC may have been laced with the powerful opioid fentanyl.Nurses quickly delivered the antidote Narcan and saved...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Third Person Charged In Blaze At Southbury Training School

A third person has been charged by Connecticut State Police for allegedly setting fire to a cottage located on Southbury Training property. Litchfield County resident Julia Ninno, age 18, of New Milford, turned herself in to state police on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in connection with the fire that started around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
SOUTHBURY, CT
Two Rockland men charged with murder

NEW CITY – Two Spring Valley men have been arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of another Spring Valley man. Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and Eustaquio Diaz-Gutiererrez, 40, are charged with stabbing the victim, Luis Pinduisaca-Villa, 52, in the neck, killing him early in the morning of December 29, 2022.
SPRING VALLEY, NY

