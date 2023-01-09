Read full article on original website
Pace of the budget process at Laclede County picks up
Since the beginning of 2023, the Laclede County Commission has been hard at work preparing the budget for this year. County Commissioner Randy Angst says the process really picked up last week. My Ozarks Online · Gb011123Angst01. The Commission met again Thursday Morning to discuss further plans for the...
Man with cane reported missing from Pulaski County
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing man. Anthony Payne, 47, was reported missing from Waynesville on Tuesday. When last seen he was wearing a camouflage coat, hat, boots, and jeans. It’s reported Payne uses a cane and requires daily medication. Anyone...
Charges pending against Morgan County man following Miller County pursuit
Charges are pending against a Morgan County man, accused of leading officers in Miller County on a vehicle pursuit. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Eldon police officers were involved in a pursuit Tuesday that ended on Burkle Lane. The driver and two passengers eventually bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver and passengers have not been found, but deputies say they are not believed to be in the area.
Prosecutors charge man wanted in deadly Pulaski County, Mo., shooting
ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - Pulaski County prosecutors filed a murder charge against a man wanted in a deadly shooting near St. Robert on Wednesday. Tyron Spence-Bey faces several charges, including murder, in the death of Robin Keppel. A judge set bond for Spence-Bey at $1 million. Deputies responded to...
Police arrest man for hiding camera inside bathroom of Cabool, Mo., convenience store
Former Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe, injured in the line of duty, announced his retirement and his next opportunity. ON YOUR SIDE: Beware of social posts scammers use to get your information. Updated: 3 hours ago. Aurora and Marionville Police Departments warn about particular social media posts looking for...
Osage Beach Man Sentenced To 30 Years For Impregnating 11-Year-Old Girl
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to statutory rape. Marquecio Devonte Simmons, 30, was sentenced for the statutory rape of an 11-year-old girl after she miscarried at home and DNA testing identified Simmons as the father. Simmons has been jailed since charges were filed in 2019. He was sentenced by Judge Matthew Hamner on Monday, Jan. 9.
Gas odor detected near Phillips 66 storage terminal in Jefferson City
JEFFEFSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A rave alert was issued Monday evening for Jefferson City and part of Cole County. “JeffCity/ColeCounty: PHILLIPS PIPELINE RT C/IDLEWOOD RD HAS SPILLED A LARGE AMT OF GAS ODORANT CREATING A LOT OF CONCERN. THIS IS NOT A GAS LEAK, JUST THE ODOR,” an email stated. A Phillips 66 spokesman confirmed The post Gas odor detected near Phillips 66 storage terminal in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
$2 million lottery prize won in Morgan County
LAURIE, Mo. — Someone purchased a $2 million winning lottery ticket from a gas station in Laurie. The winning Powerball ticket was purchased from FastLane at 200 Brook Lane in Laurie, Missouri. It was purchased on Jan. 7. The winning numbers are 35-36-44-45-67 with a 14 Powerball. Whoever has the ticket has until July 6, […]
Crazy Snowstorm Brings Highways To A Standstill Across The Ozarks
With around 3 to 4 inches fallen so far across the Lake Area, roadways remain a mess with traffic at a standstill in several locations. Reports from residents show issues with Highway 54 at the hill in Camdenton. Also there’s reports of a tractor trailer partly blocking HWY 7 around...
Pulaski County Associate Court cases
40-year-old Amy Jo Nagel of the Dixon area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on charges of committing burglary in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Court documents allege that Nagel on January 2nd, acting in concert with another person, knowingly entered a house, located in the 20-thousand block of Skyview Drive in Waynesville, possessed by still another person, and unlawfully restrained that person and exposed him to a substantial risk of serious physical injury. The documents further allege that Nagel committed these acts with a deadly weapon and did so in an angry or threatening manner. Nagel entered not guilty pleas to the charges. Judge Colin Long scheduled a counsel status hearing and a preliminary hearing for February 6th. The person alleged to have accompanied Nagel–30-year-old Stacy Antonial Bacon, Junior, of the Dixon area–has been arraigned in Associate Circuit Court on charges of committing burglary in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree, and assault in the third degree. Court documents allege that Bacon knowingly caused physical injuries to the person who possessed the house by hitting him in the face with his fists. Bacon entered not-guilty pleas to all three charges. Judge Colin Long set his case for counsel status hearing and a preliminary hearing on February 6th.
Jefferson City serial robber successfully completes shock incarceration, has sentenced reduced to probation
A St. Louis man originally sentenced to seven years in prison for a string of robberies in Jefferson City has his sentence suspended. Myron Blount was arrested last year for attempting to break into five Cole County businesses last April. He pleaded guilty last September to five counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Law enforcement makes dent in drug trade
The partnership between Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG), Laclede County Sheriff’s Office and the Lebanon Police Department continues to make a dent in the illegal drug trade, according to Sheriff David Millsap. The task force, which has one full time investigator assigned to Laclede County, netted more than $480,000 in street value narcotics in 2022, Millsap said. The task force served 21 search warrants last year in Laclede County. LANEG seized nearly three pounds of methamphetamine and more than a pound of fentanyl as a result of those warrants. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
Coroner needs help finding family of Sullivan man
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office is seeking assistance in locating family of Samuel L. Wester. If you are family or know someone who is, please contact the coroner’s office at 573-775-4250. Wester was 58 years old at the time of his death. He was found unresponsive in an...
Most of mid-Missouri under Winter Weather Advisory through at least 10 a.m.
Most of mid-Missouri is under a Winter Weather Advisory today. The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties. The National Weather Service says those areas can expect additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The advisory...
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
During the winter months, Missouri’s population of bald eagles swells to more than 2,500
According to Missouri Department of Conservation officials, during the winter months, Missouri’s population of bald eagles swells to more than 2,500, due to birds migrating from the north. Pulaski County Conservation Agent Nathan Ingalls took part in the annual Eagle Survey on January 4th with several sightings of Bald Eagles on the helicopter flight.
Houston woman arrested on three warrants by state patrol
A Houston woman was arrested Tuesday on three warrants by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Sheila M. Lentz, 52, was wanted on a felony Texas County warrant charging her with larceny stealing of an animal, as well as two misdemeanor Houston Police Department warrants. She is held in the Texas...
Cuba woman seriously injured in crash just west of Bourbon
A Crawford County woman is seriously injured when she wrecks her pickup truck less than five miles from her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Alicia Frohbieter, 43, of Cuba, was driving on Highway C, just west of Bourbon, on Thursday morning when she crossed the centerline, traveled off the road, struck an embankment, then overturned.
Man arrested after Pulaski County shooting on Wednesday
UPDATE (1/12/23): The man who was killed in a shooting on Wednsday in Pulaski County has been identified, as well as the suspect who was arrested. According to a press release from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Tyron Spence-Bey is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. The victim […]
Dallas County forgery arrest
A Bates City man was arrested in Dallas County on a charge of forgery. Dallas County was investigating an alleged violation of an order of protection and was gathering statements from witnesses. While one of the witnesses was filling out a statement he gave the deputy a false identity two times, but was found out when the DOR photo didn’t match his face. Eventually, the man was identified as 45-year-old Christopher Allen Bailey. During the follow-up, Bailey was found to have active warrants as a parole absconder on original charges of drug trafficking, forgery, and a warrant for resisting arrest from Lafayette County. His bond in Dallas County was set at $ 40 thousand dollars. No court date has been set at this time.
