More Discussion On Four Day School Weeks

Missouri has 144 school districts that operate four days a week. The shortened week is a teacher recruitment tool, and larger districts are now catching on – potentially leading to teacher recruitment problems for rural districts. Missouri Board of Education President Charlie Shields says rethinking the shortened school week could be ahead…
