More Discussion On Four Day School Weeks
Missouri has 144 school districts that operate four days a week. The shortened week is a teacher recruitment tool, and larger districts are now catching on – potentially leading to teacher recruitment problems for rural districts. Missouri Board of Education President Charlie Shields says rethinking the shortened school week could be ahead…
During the winter months, Missouri’s population of bald eagles swells to more than 2,500
According to Missouri Department of Conservation officials, during the winter months, Missouri’s population of bald eagles swells to more than 2,500, due to birds migrating from the north. Pulaski County Conservation Agent Nathan Ingalls took part in the annual Eagle Survey on January 4th with several sightings of Bald Eagles on the helicopter flight.
