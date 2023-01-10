Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
WWE Announcer Reveals They Have Left WWE
WWE is seeing a lot of changes, both internally and on television. Those changes will continue as the company is now out an announcer. Vince McMahon’s return to WWE sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world. This departure from the company might be interesting timing to coincide with McMahon’s return, but it wouldn’t surprise a lot of people within WWE if cuts are on the horizon.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tamina Snuka Turns 45 Years Old, Alexa Bliss Is ‘The Face Of Evil’, More
You can check out the latest edition of Jeff Jarrett’s “My World” podcast below. This episode features a tribute to TNA broadcaster Don West:. WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka turned 45 years old on Tuesday. The official Twitter account of WWE sent out the following Happy Birthday message:
wrestlinginc.com
Kane And Another WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Set For Raw 30
Two more legends are reportedly scheduled for "WWE Raw 30" in Philadelphia. With the big anniversary show just over a week away, PWInsider is reporting that both Kane, aka Glenn Jacobs, and two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Sean Waltman are scheduled to be in attendance for the show. It wasn't long ago fans of WWE saw Waltman on their screens as he was recently a featured player on NXT during the Iron Survivor Challenge panel and was also on "Raw" for the 25th anniversary of Degeneration X.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mickie James Names Who She’d Like To Induct Her Into WWE And Impact Hall Of Fames
Mickie James was a recent guest on Brian Hebner’s Refin’ It Up podcast, where the Impact superstar discussed her upcoming title vs. career match at Friday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view in Atlanta. It would seem to be a given that James is a future Hall of Famer...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Reunites Popular WWE Faction Vince McMahon Had Broken Up
Triple H continues to delight WWE fans as tonight’s WWE Raw (January 9) teased the reunion of a popular WWE faction. While some may fear that Vince McMahon may pop back into WWE creative like a boogeyman, it isn’t stopping Triple H’s creative plans from marching forward.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite
The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
Yardbarker
Aron Stevens (Damien Sandow) comments on WWE sale rumors
In an exclusive for WrestlingNews.co, former WWE star Aron Stevens (Damien Sandow) commented on the rumors about a WWE sale. Last night, there were rumors about the company being sold to Saudi Arabia but the company says those rumors are not accurate. Stevens was asked his thoughts on a possible...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Broadcaster Sudu Shah Announces NXT Departure
WWE broadcaster Sudu Shah has announced via Twitter that January 10 was his last day with the company. He tweeted, "Yesterday was my final day with the WWE. What an incredible experience working with some of the most talented people I've ever met. Thank you to everyone who watched and supported every week!"
PWMania
Ric Flair Glad Vince McMahon is Back, Believes AEW Should Put the Tag Titles on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed the current wrestling events on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. On Charlotte possibly breaking his record of 16 World Championships, Ric said, “I’m glad Ashley is with WWE. She couldn’t be more successful. I mean, 14 times guys. To me, it’s very realistic that she wins or actually surpasses the 16 goal. I think that would be on her plate and I think it’s something that is very possible.
wrestletalk.com
William Regal’s Official New WWE Role Revealed
William Regal’s official new WWE role has been revealed. As previously reported, William Regal has returned to work for WWE to start 2023 after ending his stint with All Elite Wrestling at the end of last year. PWInsider has confirmed that Regal’s official new WWE title for his role...
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya Would ‘Love’ To Wrestle The Guys In AEW
Saraya has taken part in two matches since her comeback. She won a singles contest against Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear 2022, but on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, she and Toni Storm fell short in a tag team battle with Baker & Jamie Hayter. Over the course...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jake Roberts Recalls Becoming A Marked Man Due To His Doppelganger
Throughout his lengthy career, Jake “The Snake” Roberts has wrestled in various cities around the world and amassed a wealth of experience in the process. On The Snake Pit podcast, Roberts discussed his nightmarish experience with a stalker who resembled him and even conducted personal signings while fraudulently assuming the WWE Hall of Famer’s identity. Roberts said,
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Shares Advice To People Working In WWE About Vince McMahon’s Return
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave advice to everybody working in WWE, with Vince McMahon returning to the Board of Directors to help with a potential sale of the company. It should be noted that Nick Khan is running things in WWE as CEO and McMahon hasn’t returned to Titan Tower yet.
WWE brings Monday Night Raw back to Simmons Bank Arena in April
Wrestling fans in the Natural State rejoice, the WWE is coming back and will be bringing Monday Night Raw to Simmons Bank Arena.
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Cheers On Vince McMahon's Return To WWE
The professional wrestling world has been buzzing with the news over the past week that Vince McMahon not only pursued but successfully forced his way back into the WWE. McMahon declared his intention to rejoin the company last week, and within days, he reinstated himself to the WWE Board of Directors and was unanimously elected Executive Chairman, taking the seat from the now-former Co-CEO, Stephanie McMahon.
Ric Flair On Chris Jericho’s BOLA Appearance: I’ve Never Heard Of PWG, WWE Wouldn’t Do That
Ric Flair comments on Chris Jericho's PWG appearance and says he has never heard of the company. The former AEW World Champion appeared at PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night Two on January 8. He teamed up Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker to defeat Player Uno, Kevin Blackwood, SB KENTo, Jonathan Gresham, and Michael Oku. The bout marked Jericho's first time wrestling at an independent show in many years.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Comments On Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy opined on Vince McMahon’s recent return to WWE. Matt Hardy on Vince McMahon returning to WWE: “Knowing Vince, he’s a pretty vindictive guy, I feel like. If he feels like someone intentionally tried to do something to push him out or give him advice that was maybe misleading, they were just trying to push him off to the side, I feel like he’s gonna take that seriously and he’s gonna return with a vengeance.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg: Terry Funk Is “The Toughest Man Ever Made In America”
WWE’s Senior Vice President of Live Events ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James has praised the tenacity of Terry Funk, calling him “the toughest man ever made in America.”. Funk’s lengthy wrestling career began in 1965 as part of his father Dory Funk Sr.’s Western States Sports promotion in Amarillo, Texas.
wrestlinginc.com
Carmelo Hayes Says 2x WWE Hall Of Famer Keeps Him In Line
Carmelo Hayes has been a key part of the "NXT" roster since 2021, as he won the Breakout Tournament that year, ensuring a future championship opportunity. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has been at the helm for much of Hayes's "NXT" run, as his current position sees him as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. Appearing on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," former North American Champion Hayes addressed his relationship with Michaels and revealed what Michaels specifically helps him with.
