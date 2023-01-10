Since Vince McMahon’s return to WWE last week, there has been a lot of tension and unease in WWE. A new report from Pwinsider reveals just how nervous staff have become. Vince’s return has not been all bad – WWE stock continues to climb. Some employees have said that an immediate positive was the ability to purchase stock at a lower price and now that the stock has risen, they are selling their shares and reaping the reward. Unfortunately, the positive news seems to end there.

2 DAYS AGO