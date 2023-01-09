Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: WWE Talent Will “100%” Walk Out If Saudi Deal Goes Through
WWE could be about to see an exodus of talent if the reports of a deal with Saudi Arabia turn out to be accurate. This week, it was reported that WWE has been purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, though neither side has confirmed these reports. Speaking during...
ewrestlingnews.com
New Official WWE Title For William Regal Revealed
Pwinsider has an update on William Regal’s new title in WWE since he returned to the company. Regal started his behind-the-scenes duties with WWE last week. The report notes that Vice President, Global Talent Development is Regal’s new formal position within WWE. Regal recently left AEW to join...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Stephanie McMahon & Triple H Opposed WWE Sale
Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are reportedly against a sale of WWE. It was announced on Tuesday that Stephanie submitted her resignation from WWE after her father, Vince McMahon, was unanimously re-elected as Executive Chairman to the company’s Board of Directors. According to a report from Axios, there was...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Announcer Departs From The Company
Sudu Shah is no longer with WWE, as the NXT Level Up commentator took to Twitter today to announce that he has departed from the company. Before signing with WWE, Shah worked for Fox 5 News in Atlanta and as a sports anchor on WMC-TV in Memphis for three years.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tamina Snuka Turns 45 Years Old, Alexa Bliss Is ‘The Face Of Evil’, More
You can check out the latest edition of Jeff Jarrett’s “My World” podcast below. This episode features a tribute to TNA broadcaster Don West:. WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka turned 45 years old on Tuesday. The official Twitter account of WWE sent out the following Happy Birthday message:
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
ewrestlingnews.com
Taya Valkyrie Wants To Face Mercedes Moné
Taya Valkyrie was a recent guest on the “Comedy Store Wrestling” podcast, where the Impact Wrestling star discussed her lengthy career, her current run in Impact, and wrestlers she’d like to compete against in the future. One of those names is Mercedes Moné, who debuted in NJPW...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dax Harwood Explains Why The Young Bucks Are On His Tag Team Mt. Rushmore
AEW wrestler Dax Harwood recently took to his podcast, “FTR,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Harwood talked about plans for FTR vs. The Young Bucks at All Out, The Young Bucks being on his Mount Rushmore of tag teams, and more. You can check...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling To Announce Interim Authority Figure At Hard To Kill 2023
With Bully Ray putting EVP Scott D’Amore on the shelf last week, Impact Wrestling is set to announce an interim authority figure at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view event later tonight. Ray drove D’Amore through a table on Impact Wrestling during the contract signing segment last week. With D’Amore...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Has Never Heard Of PWG, Explains Why WWE Would Never Work With Them
Ric Flair claims to not know who the Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) promotion is, but doesn’t believe WWE would ever work with them the way AEW has. As noted, Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society made a surprise appearance at the recent PWG two-night event, Battle of Los Angeles, taking part in a 10-Man Tag Match which they came out on top in.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dax Harwood Talks Greatest Heel Tag Teams Ever, Wrestlers Not Using The Term ‘Rest Hold’
AEW wrestler Dax Harwood recently took to his FTR podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Harwood talked about the term “rest hold,” the psychology of working as a heel, and the greatest heel tag teams ever. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces Two Huge Title Matches For NXT Vengeance Day
Coming out of this week’s New Year’s Evil themed episode of NXT, WWE has announced two huge title matches for the upcoming NXT: Vengeance Day pay-per-view event. Bron Breakker retained the WWE NXT Title after defeating Grayson Waller by countout as the ropes broke during the match, causing Waller to spill to the outside. Shawn Michaels later announced that a rematch will take place at Vengeance Day inside a steel cage.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mercedes Monè Thanks Fans For NJPW Battle In The Valley Sellout
Mercedes Monè tweeted a thank you message earlier today on the heels of the announcement that New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Battle In The Valley event next month has sold out. Taking place on Saturday, February 18 from the San Jose Civic Center, Monè will challenge KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship.
ewrestlingnews.com
Updated Betting Odds Released For Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View Event
The most recent odds for Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view event on Friday night in Atlanta, GA have been released. They are listed below and were provided to us by BetOnline. IMPACT World Championship Match Winner. Josh Alexander (c) -5000 (1/50) Bully Ray +1000 (10/1) IMPACT Knockouts World...
ewrestlingnews.com
Two Hall Of Famers Booked For The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Special
The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary episode is scheduled for January 23 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. It’s been reported that WWE was working on plans to make this a big episode to celebrate 30 years of their flagship TV show. According to a recent report from...
ewrestlingnews.com
AXS TV Announces Wrestle Kingdom 17 Coverage Starting Today
AXS TV has announced that they will be airing Wrestle Kingdom 17 highlights beginning today. It will mark the AXS TV debut of Mercedes Mone (formerly known as Sasha Banks). Today, AXS will begin airing highlights of Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega, and will go on to air matches such as Mercedes Mone’s NJPW debut, Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: Mercedes Mone Has “Earned” Critics Backstage In WWE
Fans may be eager to see Mercedes Moné one day join AEW, but the former Sasha Banks isn’t as popular in WWE. Moné debuted for New Japan Pro Wrestling at last week’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, over half a year after walking out of WWE over a creative dispute.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mickie James Names Who She’d Like To Induct Her Into WWE And Impact Hall Of Fames
Mickie James was a recent guest on Brian Hebner’s Refin’ It Up podcast, where the Impact superstar discussed her upcoming title vs. career match at Friday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view in Atlanta. It would seem to be a given that James is a future Hall of Famer...
ewrestlingnews.com
Molly Holly Discusses Helping Younger Talent In WWE, Company Culture
Molly Holly currently serves as a coach at The Academy: School of Professional Wrestling in Minneapolis, Minnesota while also enjoying her work as a producer in WWE. During a recent Highspots virtual signing, Holly shared her experience of mentoring younger talents in WWE. She said,. “It’s really an honor for...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Cornette Talks Vince McMahon’s Return, Stephanie McMahon’s Resignation
The hottest topic in professional wrestling over the past week has been Vince McMahon’s return as the Chairman of WWE’s Board of Directors, which resulted in Stephanie McMahon resigning as CEO of the company. Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette discussed in length his thoughts on the subject.
Comments / 0