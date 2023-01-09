ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: WWE Talent Will “100%” Walk Out If Saudi Deal Goes Through

WWE could be about to see an exodus of talent if the reports of a deal with Saudi Arabia turn out to be accurate. This week, it was reported that WWE has been purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, though neither side has confirmed these reports. Speaking during...
ewrestlingnews.com

New Official WWE Title For William Regal Revealed

Pwinsider has an update on William Regal’s new title in WWE since he returned to the company. Regal started his behind-the-scenes duties with WWE last week. The report notes that Vice President, Global Talent Development is Regal’s new formal position within WWE. Regal recently left AEW to join...
ewrestlingnews.com

Report – Stephanie McMahon & Triple H Opposed WWE Sale

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are reportedly against a sale of WWE. It was announced on Tuesday that Stephanie submitted her resignation from WWE after her father, Vince McMahon, was unanimously re-elected as Executive Chairman to the company’s Board of Directors. According to a report from Axios, there was...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT Announcer Departs From The Company

Sudu Shah is no longer with WWE, as the NXT Level Up commentator took to Twitter today to announce that he has departed from the company. Before signing with WWE, Shah worked for Fox 5 News in Atlanta and as a sports anchor on WMC-TV in Memphis for three years.
ewrestlingnews.com

Tamina Snuka Turns 45 Years Old, Alexa Bliss Is ‘The Face Of Evil’, More

You can check out the latest edition of Jeff Jarrett’s “My World” podcast below. This episode features a tribute to TNA broadcaster Don West:. WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka turned 45 years old on Tuesday. The official Twitter account of WWE sent out the following Happy Birthday message:
ewrestlingnews.com

Taya Valkyrie Wants To Face Mercedes Moné

Taya Valkyrie was a recent guest on the “Comedy Store Wrestling” podcast, where the Impact Wrestling star discussed her lengthy career, her current run in Impact, and wrestlers she’d like to compete against in the future. One of those names is Mercedes Moné, who debuted in NJPW...
ewrestlingnews.com

Dax Harwood Explains Why The Young Bucks Are On His Tag Team Mt. Rushmore

AEW wrestler Dax Harwood recently took to his podcast, “FTR,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Harwood talked about plans for FTR vs. The Young Bucks at All Out, The Young Bucks being on his Mount Rushmore of tag teams, and more. You can check...
ewrestlingnews.com

Impact Wrestling To Announce Interim Authority Figure At Hard To Kill 2023

With Bully Ray putting EVP Scott D’Amore on the shelf last week, Impact Wrestling is set to announce an interim authority figure at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view event later tonight. Ray drove D’Amore through a table on Impact Wrestling during the contract signing segment last week. With D’Amore...
ewrestlingnews.com

Ric Flair Has Never Heard Of PWG, Explains Why WWE Would Never Work With Them

Ric Flair claims to not know who the Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) promotion is, but doesn’t believe WWE would ever work with them the way AEW has. As noted, Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society made a surprise appearance at the recent PWG two-night event, Battle of Los Angeles, taking part in a 10-Man Tag Match which they came out on top in.
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Announces Two Huge Title Matches For NXT Vengeance Day

Coming out of this week’s New Year’s Evil themed episode of NXT, WWE has announced two huge title matches for the upcoming NXT: Vengeance Day pay-per-view event. Bron Breakker retained the WWE NXT Title after defeating Grayson Waller by countout as the ropes broke during the match, causing Waller to spill to the outside. Shawn Michaels later announced that a rematch will take place at Vengeance Day inside a steel cage.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
ewrestlingnews.com

Mercedes Monè Thanks Fans For NJPW Battle In The Valley Sellout

Mercedes Monè tweeted a thank you message earlier today on the heels of the announcement that New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Battle In The Valley event next month has sold out. Taking place on Saturday, February 18 from the San Jose Civic Center, Monè will challenge KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship.
SAN JOSE, CA
ewrestlingnews.com

AXS TV Announces Wrestle Kingdom 17 Coverage Starting Today

AXS TV has announced that they will be airing Wrestle Kingdom 17 highlights beginning today. It will mark the AXS TV debut of Mercedes Mone (formerly known as Sasha Banks). Today, AXS will begin airing highlights of Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega, and will go on to air matches such as Mercedes Mone’s NJPW debut, Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: Mercedes Mone Has “Earned” Critics Backstage In WWE

Fans may be eager to see Mercedes Moné one day join AEW, but the former Sasha Banks isn’t as popular in WWE. Moné debuted for New Japan Pro Wrestling at last week’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, over half a year after walking out of WWE over a creative dispute.
ewrestlingnews.com

Molly Holly Discusses Helping Younger Talent In WWE, Company Culture

Molly Holly currently serves as a coach at The Academy: School of Professional Wrestling in Minneapolis, Minnesota while also enjoying her work as a producer in WWE. During a recent Highspots virtual signing, Holly shared her experience of mentoring younger talents in WWE. She said,. “It’s really an honor for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ewrestlingnews.com

Jim Cornette Talks Vince McMahon’s Return, Stephanie McMahon’s Resignation

The hottest topic in professional wrestling over the past week has been Vince McMahon’s return as the Chairman of WWE’s Board of Directors, which resulted in Stephanie McMahon resigning as CEO of the company. Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette discussed in length his thoughts on the subject.

Comments / 0

Community Policy