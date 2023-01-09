Ric Flair claims to not know who the Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) promotion is, but doesn’t believe WWE would ever work with them the way AEW has. As noted, Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society made a surprise appearance at the recent PWG two-night event, Battle of Los Angeles, taking part in a 10-Man Tag Match which they came out on top in.

19 HOURS AGO