John Ling
2d ago
Common sense opinion. Imagine what the charging time would be during a holiday weekend when all ‘stations’ are 2 to 3 vehicles deep…
Cape Gazette
Division of Motor Vehicles debuts virtual lobby feature
The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles invites customers to utilize its newest feature, the DMV virtual lobby. The virtual lobby can be accessed via Plan & Scan mobile ticketing at dmv.de.gov/Programs/plan-scan. Customers interested in waiting in their vehicles rather than waiting inside a DMV location can simply scan the QR code upon arrival. QR codes can be found on signs throughout the parking lot, on the front doors, on the sidewalks and inside the lobby.
WMDT.com
DSP Launches ‘Operation Braking Point’
Delaware- Delaware State Police in conjunction with the Delaware Department of Transportation and the Office of Highway safety have initiated a new campaign in hopes to crack down on speeding in the first state. ‘Operation Braking Point’ is a zero-tolerance high-visibility campaign that will run from January 9th through the...
WBOC
Delaware Announces "Operation Braking Point"
DELAWARE - Delaware State Police and Delaware Office of Highway Safety made the traffic enforcement campaign announcement on Monday. Delaware officials say "Operation Braking Point" is a zero-tolerance high-visibility campaign enforcement in response to the alarming increase of traffic fatalities that occurred on Delaware roadways last year. The campaign will...
ducks.org
Migration Alert: Chesapeake Bay Area Hunters Face Shifting Conditions, Decent Waterfowl Numbers
A few days of sustained below-freezing temperatures in Virginia and Maryland over the holidays created opportunities for hunters with access to open water to enjoy some great gunning. Wood ducks, though, which have been a staple for much of the season, mostly skedaddled south during the freeze. Josh Homyack, Maryland...
Delaware River Basin has enough groundwater to last decades
There’s enough groundwater in the Delaware River Basin to last at least until 2060 — even during dry years — according to a new report by the Delaware River Basin Commission. The Delaware River Basin provides drinking water for more than 13 million people across Delaware, Pennsylvania,...
Cape Gazette
DNREC fines Pine Haven community owner
After a month-long investigation into reports of illegal wastewater discharge within the Pine Haven community near Lincoln, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued a notice of violation for wastewater violations to property owner Blue Beach Bungalows DE LLC and parent company Blue Water Development Corp. of Ocean City, Md.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware
Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
Right-to-repair bill would make original parts available
A right-to-repair bill filed in the Delaware General Assembly would require companies such as Apple and John Deere to provide manufacturer parts to fix their products outside of their own stores. House Bill 41, filed by Ruth Briggs King, R-Georgetown and Long Neck, would give individuals and small businesses access to technical parts needed to repair digital devices. That will ... Read More
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Delaware: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
For hundreds of years flags have been flown as beacons of hope, as symbols of power, and as a way to represent history. They have many, many different designs and colors, and each one manages to be completely unique and distinctive in its own right. Although a lot of flags use shapes or even images of animals, there are some that depict a coat of arms, and one of these is the flag of Delaware. But just what is it representing and why is it so significant? Join us as we find out!
14 dogs seized in Delaware dog fighting operation
SEAFORD, DE – A noise complaint to the Delaware State Police led law enforcement officials to an illegal dog fighting operation in Seaford on Sunday. The Delaware state police arrived at a home in the 26000 block of Lonesome Road in Seaford in regards to a noise complaint by a neighbor. When they arrived, they discovered multiple individuals at the residence actively engaged in a dog fighting event. At around 2 pm police arrived, later joined by the Delaware Division of Public Health’s Office of Animal Welfare division. Police arrested five individuals engaged in the dog fighting and OAW seized The post 14 dogs seized in Delaware dog fighting operation appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Hogan removes red tape, clears way for criminal investigations into schools
Baltimore (WBFF) — With just days left in office, Governor Larry Hogan is taking measures to create more accountability in public education. The governor is removing red tape that made it difficult to prosecute school systems for potential crimes. As a Republican governor in a heavily Democratic state, Governor...
3 firefighters taken to hospital following townhouse fire in Delaware
Officials said two Elsmere Company firefighters and one firefighter from Christiana Fire Company were taken to ChristianaCare Hospital for treatment.
Cape Gazette
Federal benefit connects more Delawareans to internet via Mediacom
Mediacom Communications recently reported that it enrolled more than 40,000 customers in the Affordable Connectivity Program, a new federal initiative that provides eligible households $30 per month off their internet bills. Among Mediacom customers receiving the ACP benefit today, nearly 500 are Sussex County residents in areas where the company’s...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love to have a nice burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
roi-nj.com
Philly-based investors acquire warehouse development site in Carneys Point
A Philadelphia-based real estate investment group has acquired a warehouse development site in Carneys Point, it announced Wednesday. D2 Collins LLC, an affiliate of the D2 Organization, acquired 1, 3, 4 and 7 Collins Drive in the Salem Commerce Park, it said in a news release. The properties include three vacant parcels totaling 35 acres and a 10-acre parcel that includes a 78,000-square-foot office building at 1 Collins Drive. The seller was the Delaware River & Bay Authority.
Your Guide to Dating on Delmarva: Where to Go and Things to Do
Whether it's catching up with a friend, spending time with your spouse, or meeting someone new, dates are the perfect time to put down your phone and connect with someone you care for. If you live on Delmarva, you can use this mini-guide to plan your next meet-up.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Covid still filling hospital beds, claiming lives
Coivid-19 is still filling hospital beds and claiming lives in Delaware, the Delaware Division of Public Health reported. In an early January report, 12 new deaths were recorded after a review of vital statistics for the month of December. The individuals ranged in age from their 60s to 90s. All...
Cape Gazette
Vendor space remains for Merchants' Attic sale Feb. 18
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce will hold one supersized Merchants' Attic sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at Cape Henlopen High School. Up to 100 vendors will be selling their wares including excess business inventory, handmade items, antiques, collectibles and secondhand household items. Refreshments will also be sold.
Cape Gazette
Dewey Beach Civic League donates pet chip reader to town hall
The Dewey Beach Civic League donated a new pet chip reader to town hall that will help reunite lost animals with their pets in the dog-friendly town. Recently elected Civic League President Diane Hanson said the idea arose when a friend found a lost dog. The friend learned the dog had a chip, but they had to transport the animal to the SPCA to have it read and the owner identified.
WMDT.com
Police arrest man wanted for home improvement fraud
DELAWARE – Delaware State Police say they have arrested a man wanted on fraud charges. Tuesday afternoon, troopers arrested Brian Richardson, who was accused of failing to finish multiple jobs under his business, “Advanced Pool Systems”. Police say Richardson started installation on several inground pools for customers, who paid, yet Richardson never completed the work.
