ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Robbie Knievel, Daredevil Son Of Evel Knievel Dead At 60

Robbie Knievel, daredevil and son of stuntman Evel Knievel, has died. A family source tells Robbie was in hospice care for his final days after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He died early Friday morning with his daughters at his side. Robbie, also known as "Kaptain Robbie Knievel," followed in...
hiphop-n-more.com

Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori

Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. TMZ reports that the two had a private wedding ceremony recently. Bianca has worked with the company Yeezy for several years and the two were recently spotted together having a meal at Beverly Hills. According to the publication, a ceremony took place but they have not filed a marriage certificate yet to make it legal.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Kerry Washington Dances Barefoot in Pajamas for TikTok Dance Challenge With Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’ Cast

Kerry Washington showcased her dance moves in cozy style for her latest Instagram post. On Friday, the Emmy Award-winning actress uploaded a Reel video, which sees her taking part in Coi Leray’s “Player” TikTok dance challenge. “The 6888 dance team reporting for duty @tylerperry,” Washington wrote under the post. Washington is set to star in Perry’s, “Six Triple Eight” film, which is about the 6888th Battalion — an all-Black, all-female unit that fought in World War II. In the recording, the “Scandal” star dances alongside her fellow castmates Pepi Sonuga, Sarah Jeffery, Shanice Shantay ,Kylie Jefferson, Jeanté Godlock and Moriah Brown. ...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Missing’ Star Storm Reid Talks the Screenlife Thriller Sequel and Her “Heartbreakingly Beautiful” Episode of ‘The Last of Us’

Missing star Storm Reid hasn’t slowed down since her starring role in Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time (2018), but it’s now all the more impressive when you consider that she’s also a full-time USC Trojan. Reid has been juggling a still-blossoming entertainment career with higher education since the fall of 2021, and she appreciates the chance to have a bit of normal in between her buzzy movie and TV sets. In Will Merrick and Nick Johnson’s Jan. 20 release Missing, the mostly standalone sequel to the John Cho-led Searching (2018), Reid plays June, a defiant teenager who’s raised by her...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy