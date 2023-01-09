Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Robbie Knievel, Daredevil Son Of Evel Knievel Dead At 60
Robbie Knievel, daredevil and son of stuntman Evel Knievel, has died. A family source tells Robbie was in hospice care for his final days after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He died early Friday morning with his daughters at his side. Robbie, also known as "Kaptain Robbie Knievel," followed in...
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
hiphop-n-more.com
Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori
Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. TMZ reports that the two had a private wedding ceremony recently. Bianca has worked with the company Yeezy for several years and the two were recently spotted together having a meal at Beverly Hills. According to the publication, a ceremony took place but they have not filed a marriage certificate yet to make it legal.
Kerry Washington Dances Barefoot in Pajamas for TikTok Dance Challenge With Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’ Cast
Kerry Washington showcased her dance moves in cozy style for her latest Instagram post. On Friday, the Emmy Award-winning actress uploaded a Reel video, which sees her taking part in Coi Leray’s “Player” TikTok dance challenge. “The 6888 dance team reporting for duty @tylerperry,” Washington wrote under the post. Washington is set to star in Perry’s, “Six Triple Eight” film, which is about the 6888th Battalion — an all-Black, all-female unit that fought in World War II. In the recording, the “Scandal” star dances alongside her fellow castmates Pepi Sonuga, Sarah Jeffery, Shanice Shantay ,Kylie Jefferson, Jeanté Godlock and Moriah Brown. ...
‘Missing’ Star Storm Reid Talks the Screenlife Thriller Sequel and Her “Heartbreakingly Beautiful” Episode of ‘The Last of Us’
Missing star Storm Reid hasn’t slowed down since her starring role in Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time (2018), but it’s now all the more impressive when you consider that she’s also a full-time USC Trojan. Reid has been juggling a still-blossoming entertainment career with higher education since the fall of 2021, and she appreciates the chance to have a bit of normal in between her buzzy movie and TV sets. In Will Merrick and Nick Johnson’s Jan. 20 release Missing, the mostly standalone sequel to the John Cho-led Searching (2018), Reid plays June, a defiant teenager who’s raised by her...
‘DWTS' Peta Murgatroyd Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Maksim Chmerkovskiy After Miscarriages
Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's dance team is growing. After opening up to fans about her fertility journey, the "Dancing With the Stars" pro is officially pregnant, a rep for the couple confirms to E! News. Murgatroyd also shared the happy news on her Instagram Jan. 13. "It brings me...
Bryan Cranston Confirms He's Ready for a ‘Malcolm in the Middle' Reunion
Bryan Cranston is ready to reprise one of his most famous TV roles: Hal Wilkerson!. In fact, the Emmy-winning actor even confirmed there have been discussions about reuniting with the cast of his iconic sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle." "There was some talk about the possibility of doing like a...
