Colts interviewing special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone for head coach position

INDIANAPOLIS — Jeff Saturday is not the only in-house candidate the Colts are considering for their head coaching job. The Colts are interviewing special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone for the job on Wednesday, the team confirmed. Ventrone, who has been in Indianapolis since joining Frank Reich’s initial staff in 2018, has been an excellent...
Purdue QB, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal

Purdue quarterback Michael Alaimo is reportedly entering the transfer portal, Rivals reported on Tuesday. The sophomore quarterback from Montvale, New Jersey, played in just three games for the Boilermakers in his two seasons, completing 9 passes for 74 yards. He played in the late minutes of the Cheez-It Bowl against LSU as Purdue got demolished by the Tigers 63-7.
Drew Brees gives Ryan Walters a lesson on what it means to be a Boilermaker

Drew Brees knows a thing or two about what it takes to be successful at Purdue. Now, he’s trying to pass on that insight to new head coach Ryan Walters. Walters comes to West Lafayette with noteworthy experience and impressive background. Still, there’s a natural adjustment to any new place, and Walters looked to Brees for some advice on getting started.
NFL world reacts to Colts latest head coaching interview

The Indianapolis Colts were an absolute disaster this season, finishing with a 4-12-1 record that highlights the many questions about their future moving forward. Their head coaching situation is one of those many questions, but owner Jim Irsay provided some insight into their coaching search on Thursday by revealing that they interviewed a highly acclaimed Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Colts latest head coaching interview appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
