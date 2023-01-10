Read full article on original website
money.com
Highest Paying Part-Time Jobs
Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Whether you're looking to supplement your income or hoping for more flexibility in your schedule, you'll likely find many part-time job opportunities in just about every industry. While part-time wages will probably be less than a full-time salary, several high-paying positions are still available. In this article, we'll go over some of the highest-paying part-time jobs and offer tips on how to increase your chances of securing one of these in-demand positions.
The next era of work will be about skills–not pedigree. Here’s how employers are changing the way they judge potential, according to LinkedIn and Jobs for the Future
For decades now, companies have measured candidates largely by their degrees, years of experience, and other pedigree signals as filters to determine who to hire and promote. However, the cracks in this model are becoming more apparent by the day: 61% of the U.S. business leaders LinkedIn recently surveyed say it’s challenging to attract top talent right now–and studies suggest that traditional signals such as specific years of experience are flawed predictors of someone’s ability to do a job well.
Why great managers are the best answer to the labor shortage, according to BCG’s research
What makes a good manager? New research from BCG decodes the DNA of great people managers.
The Head of L’Oréal’s Tech Incubator Talks Innovation Strategy
There’s a hard truth about being the face of innovation for the world’s largest beauty company. It’s not the rigorous travel schedule packed with digital culture and tech shows, such as this week’s CES, to represent L’Oréal. Managing that while directing development to pioneer new forms of hardware and software can make for a mother lode of multitasking, but breaking new ground is also exciting. Good thing, too, because whatever inspiration is left needs to fuel new concepts and creative solutions, ensuring a steady stream of ideas worthy of the company’s high-profile pipeline for inventive products.More from WWDInside the Beauty Inc...
Frank W. Ervin III Elected Board President of the SME Education Foundation
The SME Education Foundation, the philanthropic arm of SME, announced Frank W. Ervin III was elected as its 2023 board of directors’ president at its recent SME Fall Gala, with all officers and directors taking office Jan. 1. The board, comprising leaders from industry, academia, and the community, is the governing body of the Foundation.
extension.org
2023 Leadership & Team Development offerings!
How do you know it's time to do leadership development?. What would happen if you thought about it as a habit?. This 3-part series invites individuals to get to know themselves, choose a path and take action with the power of their personal leadership philosophy!. Register here: http://pages.extension.org/bootcamp. From "Me"...
Tips to Take Care of Yourself
It is very important to take care of yourself when you own a business. It is very important to take care of yourself when you own a business. You are the most important part of your business, so if you don’t take care of yourself, you won’t be able to work. Many small businesses have employees, and they are also counting on you to keep your business up and running.
Make-A-Wish America Welcomes Karen S. Wells as Chief Strategy and Diversity Officer
As one of her first directives after being named president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America in September 2022, Leslie Motter created the chief strategy and diversity officer position focused on integrating the organization’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts into the organizational strategy. Some of the key responsibilities include...
zycrypto.com
Cointelegraph Introduces Accelerator Program for Promising Web3 Startups
The program’s goal is to assist Web3’s rising stars in exchange for project tokens so that they may increase their visibility in the media, the size of their communities, and the recognition of their brands. Rapid expansion and a steady stream of new ventures have driven a surge...
rvbusiness.com
Plans Well Underway for RVIA Leadership Conference in March
In a conference call with trade media Wednesday (Jan. 11), organizers said the conference will feature impactful networking, leadership development and motivational speakers. The conference is designed to help nurture talent, provide a space to develop a deeper understanding of critical industry issues, and connect with the next generation of leaders in the RV industry.
Consolidated Communications Advances B2B Strategy with Appointment of Dan Stoll as President of Commercial and Carrier Business
MATTOON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading Fiber-to-the-Premise (FttP) broadband provider, today announced Dan Stoll as president of the Company’s commercial and carrier business. Stoll will oversee Consolidated’s commercial and carrier go-to-market strategy including: sales, delivery, customer support, and related development and expansion of the Company’s fiber network. Michael Smith, who previously served as president of the commercial and carrier business, is retiring from the Company after 30 successful years of service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005126/en/ Dan Stoll, President of Commercial and Carrier Business for Consolidated Communications (Photo: Business Wire)
Flexport to Lay Off 20% of Its Global Workforce
Supply chain software startup Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce, or roughly 640 employees, according to a memo from co-CEOs Ryan Petersen and Dave Clark. The co-CEOs cited the global macroeconomic downturn and softening trade volumes, but wrote, "As the economy recovers ... we're going to need to be nimble, fiscally responsible and focused on building fast with operational excellence."
Why visual collaboration will be a key driver in the future of work
To truly help workers innovate, organizations need a way to extend collaboration beyond meetings.
Career Experts Name College Degrees That May Not Be a Good Investment
One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
cxmtoday.com
Sojern, PUSHTech Collaborate To Support First-Party Data Strategies
The conglomeratewill enable Sojern to scale up its Travel Marketing Platform solutions by tapping into PUSHTech’s clients. Sojern, the digital marketing platform built for travel, and PUSHTech, a CRM, marketing automation, sales and support platform, announced a new partnership to support hotel partners in making the most of their first-party data.
Woebot Health Names Trina Histon Vice President of Clinical Product Strategy
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Woebot Health today announced that it has appointed Trina Histon, PhD, as its Vice President of Clinical Product Strategy. In the newly-created position, Histon will accelerate Woebot’s capabilities to integrate into care pathways and advance the software transformation of psychiatry, behavioral health and primary care. Histon reports to Chief Product Officer Joe Gallagher, PhD. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005611/en/ Trina Histon, PhD, Vice President of Clinical Product Strategy, Woebot Health (Photo: Business Wire)
Like working from home? Some companies say enough is enough.
Some of America's most prominent companies want to turn back the clock on working from home and require employees to spend more time in the workplace. At Walt Disney Co., which moved quickly to shutter its offices and theme parks after COVID-19 erupted in 2020, newly restored CEO Bob Iger told workers this week that beginning in March he expects all employees to be in the office four days week, typically Monday through Thursday. Previously, most Disney staffers were required to report in three days a week. In an internal email obtained by CBS MoneyWatch, he framed working on-site as important for...
Entrust names Harini Gokul as Chief Customer Officer
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Entrust, a global leader in trusted payments, identities, and digital infrastructure, announced that it has named Harini Gokul as its Chief Customer Officer, reporting directly to the CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005271/en/ Harini Gokul, CCO at Entrust (Photo: Business Wire)
CNBC
The 10 best U.S. jobs of 2023, according to new research—many pay over $100,000
2023 is kicking off with a tight job market, despite recent headlines of layoffs and hiring freezes. In December, the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5%, the lowest it's been in 50 years, while demand for labor remains high — which means that candidates have a better selection of opportunities to choose from.
OneRail Adds Freight Tech Heavy-Hitter Shawna Baker to Its High-Performing Executive Leadership Team
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- OneRail, an innovative leading provider of solutions in last mile delivery fulfillment, today announced the addition of Shawna Baker as its new VP of Partnerships & Business Development. Baker will be responsible for defining the strategy and framework for both functions, as well as onboarding the teams to support them. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005616/en/ Shawna Baker, VP of Partnerships & Business Development (Photo: Business Wire)
