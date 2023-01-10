ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

whmi.com

VINA Dental Names Samantha Jorgens Executive Director

A familiar face has been named to lead VINA Community Dental Center. VINA’s Board of Directors appointed Samantha Jorgens as Executive Director following the retirement of former Executive Director Jim Gilmore. Gilmore retired from the organization at the end of 2022 after more than four years with the non-profit...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Longtime Livingston County Planning Director To Retire

A longtime Livingston County employee who helped guide planning efforts for more than three decades is retiring. Planning Director Kathleen Kline-Hudson’s last day is this Friday. She was fresh out of graduate school with a master’s degree in urban planning from the University of Michigan when she started her career as a principal planner with the County almost 32 years ago.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Bollin’s new office ready to serve district residents

State Rep. Ann Bollin’s new Lansing office is open to serve the people of eastern Livingston County and western Oakland County. Bollin, R-Brighton Township, said her new office is located at N-898 in the Anderson House Office Building, across the street from the state Capitol. Constituents can contact the office at (517) 373-7515. She will continue to receive email at AnnBollin@house.mi.gov. Mail should be addressed to Bollin at N-898 House Office Building, P.O. Box 30014, Lansing, MI 48909.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Voice News

State Rep. Jay DeBoyer announces office is open to serve residents

State Rep. Jay DeBoyer, of Clay Township, recently announced his House office in Lansing is open to help serve people in the 63rd House District. “I am honored to represent people in St. Clair and Macomb counties,” DeBoyer said in a Jan. 5 news release. “I have lived in the area my entire life, and I’m now eager to serve communities, families and hardworking taxpayers across the area in Lansing. I welcome anyone with questions or concerns about things going on locally or in Lansing to reach out to my office.”
LANSING, MI
Axios Detroit

Man dies at Detroit Athletic Club pool

A Grosse Pointe Woods man died unexpectedly at the Detroit Athletic Club pool last Sunday.Victor Judnic, 57, was doing what he loved — swimming laps at the DAC, according to an obituary.Judnic was married and had two children, according to the obituary. A message left to a relative was not returned. What happened: Trained staff administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived after a member was found unresponsive Sunday morning. According to the Detroit Fire Department, he was pronounced dead at a hospital about one hour later. "Our club community is saddened by this traumatic loss. Many of the members and staff who witnessed this tragedy are feeling a mix of emotions today; let's keep them in our thoughts. Above all, our hearts are with the member's family," executive manager Charles Johnson said in an email to members obtained by Axios. The latest: The DAC is conducting an internal and external review of the incident, Johnson said in the email.The club declined to comment, citing its privacy policy. Get the rundown of the biggest stories of the day with Axios Daily Essentials.
DETROIT, MI
whmi.com

Committee Discusses Adding Prayers At County Board Meetings

The possibility of incorporating prayers into future meetings of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners was discussed by Committee last night. Currently a “Moment of Silent Reflection” starts off regular board meetings. Last week, Vice Chair Jay Drick put forward a motion to amend the board agenda to state “Moment of Prayer” instead. The item was forwarded to the General Government & Health and Human Services Committee, which met Monday night to discuss the topic.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Planning Commission Approves Phase One of Adrian Mall Project

Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian Planning Commission approved Phase One of the Site Plan for the Adrian Mall Property at their meeting Tuesday night. The phase includes two land divisions, one for an out-parcel for a Dairy Queen and one for the New Life Church in the former Elder-Beerman space. This phase also includes the demolition of the area of the existing structure between Dunham’s and the separately-owned Ollies and Hobby Lobby pad.
ADRIAN, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state

For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

January Marks National Radon Action Month

January is National Radon Action Month – marking an opportune time for Livingston County residents to test their homes for radon. The Livingston County Health Department says it’s a health risk facing millions of people. Because more time is spent indoors during the winter months, January is said to be a good time to test for radon – a radioactive, invisible, odorless gas.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Live music series returning to Ciao Amici’s in Brighton

The lower level of Ciao Amici’s restaurant in downtown Brighton will once again resonate with live music in the second season of Kittens & Crooners, a three-concert series presented by Foguth Financial Group focusing on songs made famous by jazz vocalists like Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Nat ‘King’ Cole – the Great American Songbook.
BRIGHTON, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

96-unit condo complex with 3-story buildings sails to final approval in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MI - Developers have the green light for a new piece of an expansive subdivision in the Chelsea area, which could bring nearly 100 for-sale condominiums to the city. Plans for the Glen at Westchester Farms call for eight three-story condo buildings totaling 96 units on roughly 16 acres of farmland north of Cavanaugh Lake Road on the city’s western boundary.
CHELSEA, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland, Northville projects receive about $1.5 million in brownfield funding

The cities of Westland and Northville are receiving about $1.5 million to transform some of their most blighted, well-known brownfields for modern purposes. Westland is receiving $695,000 to help redevelop the former Eloise psychiatric hospital, which has stayed vacant on Michigan Avenue, after closing decades ago. Northville will receive $800,000 to remediate the former Foundry Flask property, 456 E. Cady St., of environmental contamination for future development.
WESTLAND, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Lawsuit: Stolen Van Gogh painting on display at Detroit Institute of Arts

As the Detroit Institute of Arts’ wildly successful “Van Gogh in America” exhibition approaches its closing date of Jan. 22, a lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges that a stolen painting is on display in the museum as part of the show. The lawsuit filed in Detroit federal court claims Brazilian art collector Gustavo Soter purchased “Une Liseuse De Romans” — also known as “The Novel Reader” — for $3.7 million in 2017, and Soter estimates that its value...
DETROIT, MI

