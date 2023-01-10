Read full article on original website
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
whmi.com
VINA Dental Names Samantha Jorgens Executive Director
A familiar face has been named to lead VINA Community Dental Center. VINA’s Board of Directors appointed Samantha Jorgens as Executive Director following the retirement of former Executive Director Jim Gilmore. Gilmore retired from the organization at the end of 2022 after more than four years with the non-profit...
Amid backlash from family, Dexter leaders reconsider renaming park for Paul Cousins
DEXTER, MI - Just two weeks after voting to rename a city park in honor of a longtime village and city council member who died in December, Dexter leaders backtracked on the decision amid backlash from his family. On Dec. 27, elected officials passed a measure renaming First Street Park,...
whmi.com
Longtime Livingston County Planning Director To Retire
A longtime Livingston County employee who helped guide planning efforts for more than three decades is retiring. Planning Director Kathleen Kline-Hudson’s last day is this Friday. She was fresh out of graduate school with a master’s degree in urban planning from the University of Michigan when she started her career as a principal planner with the County almost 32 years ago.
thelivingstonpost.com
Bollin’s new office ready to serve district residents
State Rep. Ann Bollin’s new Lansing office is open to serve the people of eastern Livingston County and western Oakland County. Bollin, R-Brighton Township, said her new office is located at N-898 in the Anderson House Office Building, across the street from the state Capitol. Constituents can contact the office at (517) 373-7515. She will continue to receive email at AnnBollin@house.mi.gov. Mail should be addressed to Bollin at N-898 House Office Building, P.O. Box 30014, Lansing, MI 48909.
Voice News
State Rep. Jay DeBoyer announces office is open to serve residents
State Rep. Jay DeBoyer, of Clay Township, recently announced his House office in Lansing is open to help serve people in the 63rd House District. “I am honored to represent people in St. Clair and Macomb counties,” DeBoyer said in a Jan. 5 news release. “I have lived in the area my entire life, and I’m now eager to serve communities, families and hardworking taxpayers across the area in Lansing. I welcome anyone with questions or concerns about things going on locally or in Lansing to reach out to my office.”
HometownLife.com
Northville summer concert series will have more shows, different schedule
More changes are on deck for the ambience of downtown Northville this summer. The city is adding a few more concerts this year after seeing changes the past several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's also changing performance days. The larger band performances that took place once a month...
Man dies at Detroit Athletic Club pool
A Grosse Pointe Woods man died unexpectedly at the Detroit Athletic Club pool last Sunday.Victor Judnic, 57, was doing what he loved — swimming laps at the DAC, according to an obituary.Judnic was married and had two children, according to the obituary. A message left to a relative was not returned. What happened: Trained staff administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived after a member was found unresponsive Sunday morning. According to the Detroit Fire Department, he was pronounced dead at a hospital about one hour later. "Our club community is saddened by this traumatic loss. Many of the members and staff who witnessed this tragedy are feeling a mix of emotions today; let's keep them in our thoughts. Above all, our hearts are with the member's family," executive manager Charles Johnson said in an email to members obtained by Axios. The latest: The DAC is conducting an internal and external review of the incident, Johnson said in the email.The club declined to comment, citing its privacy policy. Get the rundown of the biggest stories of the day with Axios Daily Essentials.
whmi.com
Committee Discusses Adding Prayers At County Board Meetings
The possibility of incorporating prayers into future meetings of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners was discussed by Committee last night. Currently a “Moment of Silent Reflection” starts off regular board meetings. Last week, Vice Chair Jay Drick put forward a motion to amend the board agenda to state “Moment of Prayer” instead. The item was forwarded to the General Government & Health and Human Services Committee, which met Monday night to discuss the topic.
wlen.com
Planning Commission Approves Phase One of Adrian Mall Project
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian Planning Commission approved Phase One of the Site Plan for the Adrian Mall Property at their meeting Tuesday night. The phase includes two land divisions, one for an out-parcel for a Dairy Queen and one for the New Life Church in the former Elder-Beerman space. This phase also includes the demolition of the area of the existing structure between Dunham’s and the separately-owned Ollies and Hobby Lobby pad.
Realty Signs Are Now Posted on This Former Bar in Grand Blanc
A great opportunity in a great location is now available in Grand Blanc. Back on October 21st, 2022, Sweetwater Bar in Grand Blanc permanently closed its doors to the public. It was a very abrupt closing as well and most people did not see it coming. A few short months...
thelivingstonpost.com
While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state
For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
Second location for Lucero’s coming to former Steak’s Eatery
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Lucero’s Bar & Grill is opening a second location in the Vandercook Lake area. The Mexican restaurant currently serves fajitas, margaritas, burritos, tacos and other Mexican dishes at 6258 Jefferson Road, not far from the shores of Clark Lake. Its popularity is leading to the new location.
whmi.com
January Marks National Radon Action Month
January is National Radon Action Month – marking an opportune time for Livingston County residents to test their homes for radon. The Livingston County Health Department says it’s a health risk facing millions of people. Because more time is spent indoors during the winter months, January is said to be a good time to test for radon – a radioactive, invisible, odorless gas.
thelivingstonpost.com
Live music series returning to Ciao Amici’s in Brighton
The lower level of Ciao Amici’s restaurant in downtown Brighton will once again resonate with live music in the second season of Kittens & Crooners, a three-concert series presented by Foguth Financial Group focusing on songs made famous by jazz vocalists like Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Nat ‘King’ Cole – the Great American Songbook.
96-unit condo complex with 3-story buildings sails to final approval in Chelsea
CHELSEA, MI - Developers have the green light for a new piece of an expansive subdivision in the Chelsea area, which could bring nearly 100 for-sale condominiums to the city. Plans for the Glen at Westchester Farms call for eight three-story condo buildings totaling 96 units on roughly 16 acres of farmland north of Cavanaugh Lake Road on the city’s western boundary.
Ann Arbor OKs annexation of 2 more properties for huge housing development
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is taking steps to annex more land for a large housing development that could bring over 600 new homes and apartments to the city’s north side. City Council voted unanimously and without discussion Monday night, Jan. 9, to OK the annexation of two properties totaling nearly six acres at 2520 and 2540 Pontiac Trail.
Hamtramck City Council votes to allow animal sacrifice for religious purposes
The decision ultimately came down to a more than 30-year-old U.S. Supreme Court ruling that says cities cannot infringe on religious freedom under the first amendment.
HometownLife.com
Westland, Northville projects receive about $1.5 million in brownfield funding
The cities of Westland and Northville are receiving about $1.5 million to transform some of their most blighted, well-known brownfields for modern purposes. Westland is receiving $695,000 to help redevelop the former Eloise psychiatric hospital, which has stayed vacant on Michigan Avenue, after closing decades ago. Northville will receive $800,000 to remediate the former Foundry Flask property, 456 E. Cady St., of environmental contamination for future development.
Lawsuit: Stolen Van Gogh painting on display at Detroit Institute of Arts
As the Detroit Institute of Arts’ wildly successful “Van Gogh in America” exhibition approaches its closing date of Jan. 22, a lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges that a stolen painting is on display in the museum as part of the show. The lawsuit filed in Detroit federal court claims Brazilian art collector Gustavo Soter purchased “Une Liseuse De Romans” — also known as “The Novel Reader” — for $3.7 million in 2017, and Soter estimates that its value...
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
