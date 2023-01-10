Read full article on original website
Quicknine with Moss at the Hidden Door Saturday January 14, 2023
Dear Shoreline Friends... Please join us this Saturday night at The Hidden Door on Aurora for some down-to-earth Rock and Roll with great friends. See you on Saturday!. Doors open at 7pm, Moss at 8pm, Quicknine at 9:30pm. The Hidden Door is at 14525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133...
PTA Reflections Reception Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Shoreline Schools families, students, staff, and interested community members are welcome and invited to attend the PTA Reflections Reception, this Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The reception will be held 6:30 - 7:45pm in the Shoreline Room of the Shoreline Center (18560 1st Ave. NE), north end of the building. Come...
Gift card balance theft a problem for dozens in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Many people received gift cards this holiday season, but some are finding out the balance is gone before they have a chance to use it. Dozens of people in Snohomish County are having problems with gift cards purchased at area grocery stores. Many people we heard from say Amazon and Visa gift cards were the most common types. Victims say they bought the cards off the rack, and once activated, the balance had been drained by someone else.
10 Hot Tickets: January-February 2023
Jan. 13-15 Monster Jam, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. National Geographic Live: From Summit to Sea: Andy Mann, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, Olympia. Thompson Square, Federal Way Performing Arts and Events Center, Federal Way. Jan. 29. Harlem Globetrotters, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle. Feb. 2. Legally Blonde: The Musical, The...
After Granite Falls man found living in unhealthy conditions, neighbors renovate his home
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — As she scrubs the walls of a friend's Granite Falls home, Jackie Wardlow asks herself, "How do you get 10-year-old grease off a wall?" Wardlow needs a lot more than elbow grease to take on the situation she is currently confronted with. "I was horrified,"...
Man robs Tacoma business owner at gunpoint, thanked her after the robbery
TACOMA, Wash. - A masked man pulled a gun out on a grandmother and robbed her while she worked at her North Tacoma convenience store on Tuesday night. The owner, Lakhena Pon, says she was working by herself. She said a customer came up to the counter with a soda, but instead of pulling out money, he pulled out a gun.
Shoreline Community College Continuing Education
Registration for Winter 2023 is now open! Expand your knowledge, explore a longtime interest, study a new language, join the community band, learn science topics in STEM seminars, be creative through the Arts, and take professional development courses. Youth drama and science after school programs also available for 1st – 12th grade students this winter.
‘He was the light:’ Steilacoom family brings awareness to mental health to honor late son’s legacy
STEILACOOM, Wash. — A young baseball prodigy is being remembered as a radiant light who continues to shine brightly following his tragic death this past weekend. The parents of 17-year-old Reese Widman told KIRO 7 they want their loss to help another family or teenager. “We didn’t see it....
International trumpet soloist performs with Philharmonia Northwest in Shoreline February 12, 2023
International trumpet soloist Mary Elizabeth Bowden is in town February 12, 2023 to perform with Seattle chamber orchestra, Philharmonia Northwest at Shorecrest's Performing Arts Center, 15343 25th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155. This concert will include the consortium premiere of a trumpet concerto by JUNO Award-winning composer, Vivian Fung. Mary...
Shoreline Soak It Up Rain Garden and Native Landscaping Rebate Program
Have a New Year's resolution to get your garden in order? The Soak It Up Rain Garden and Native Landscaping Rebate Program is accepting applications! Winter is the perfect time to plan out your new garden. Eligible properties can receive up to $2,000. The Surface Water Utility offers rebates up...
Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
Woman arrested with more than 200 pieces of stolen mail in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood
A woman was arrested with more than 200 pieces of stolen mail Wednesday morning in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood in what the Seattle Police Department called “a scene reminiscent of Austin Powers attempting to 18-point turn a shuttle cart in a hallway.”. According to SPD, just after 10:15...
Two people hospitalized after shooting in Seattle
The shooting happened in the Northgate neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The two victims apparently were shot in Bitter Lake and drove south to Northgate.
Suspect Arrested In 2021 House Party Shooting
(Portland, OR) — A suspect is in custody in Portland in connection with a fatal shooting at a 2021 house party in Portland. Police confirmed over the weekend that 25-year-old Kevin Clay was extradited from Seattle to Portland to face charges in late November. Seattle police arrested him for the murder in June. He’s accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Jamare Manns. Clay has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Tacoma’s guaranteed income program is now done, was it a success?
The last Growing Resilience In Tacoma (GRIT) guaranteed income payment was doled out in mid-December, and now participant feedback is in; regardless of what critics say, it appears to have been a success. Over 100 lower-income households in Tacoma were randomly selected to receive $500 a month for 12 months...
BOMBSHELL: Lynnwood issues Certificate of Occupancy for opioid treatment center
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 11, 2022—Councilman George Hurst has confirmed that on December 19, 2022, Acadia Healthcare was issued a Certificate of Occupancy by the Lynnwood Development and Business Services Department, and now has a license to operate an opioid treatment center within city limits. Despite a Public Hearing on December 29, 2022, a “Transparency” work session open to the public on January 3, 2023, and two public meetings on January 9, the city administration never disclosed this information to the public.
2 western Washington teen athletes die days apart
PUYALLUP, Wash. — If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit Vibrant Emotional Health’s Safe Space for digital resources. A wooden cross marks the spot where 17-year-old Reese Widman died. His parents say...
Ford Middle School student died of fentanyl intoxication
MIDLAND, Wash. — A Ford Middle School student who passed away in May died from fentanyl intoxication, the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday. The 11-year-old student's official cause of death was ruled as anoxic encephalopathy due to acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death was not determined.
Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County
SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
Shoreline School Board hybrid meeting Wednesday January 10, 2023
The Shoreline School Board will hold a Regular Board Meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 6:00pm. The meeting will be held in person at 6:00pm in the Board Room, Shoreline Center (18560 1st Ave. NE) (center of the building) and streamed via Zoom. Presentation:First Reading: District Instructional Materials Committee...
