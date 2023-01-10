ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline, WA

Shoreline Community College Continuing Education

Registration for Winter 2023 is now open! Expand your knowledge, explore a longtime interest, study a new language, join the community band, learn science topics in STEM seminars, be creative through the Arts, and take professional development courses. Youth drama and science after school programs also available for 1st – 12th grade students this winter.
SHORELINE, WA
PTA Reflections Reception Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Shoreline Schools families, students, staff, and interested community members are welcome and invited to attend the PTA Reflections Reception, this Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The reception will be held 6:30 - 7:45pm in the Shoreline Room of the Shoreline Center (18560 1st Ave. NE), north end of the building. Come...
SHORELINE, WA
MLK Day of Service work party at North City Park Monday

Join other volunteers to lay down mulch on newly planted areas, or, help build the small trail through an area designated as an Interpretive woodland garden, or survey the four acre park for recent storm damage, freeing our young native plants from fallen limbs. North City Park 19201 10th Ave...
SHORELINE, WA
SAGE club event January 13, 2023

SAGE is the teen centers LGBTQ+ and allies club. Drop by on January 13, 2023 for Karaoke!. This is a free event, free games, free food, free fun! SAGE, Sexuality and Gender Equality, club happens each month on the second Friday at 4:00pm during our teen center drop in hours. The teen center is open Fridays from 2:30 to 9:00pm!
SHORELINE, WA
Quicknine with Moss at the Hidden Door Saturday January 14, 2023

Dear Shoreline Friends... Please join us this Saturday night at The Hidden Door on Aurora for some down-to-earth Rock and Roll with great friends. See you on Saturday!. Doors open at 7pm, Moss at 8pm, Quicknine at 9:30pm. The Hidden Door is at 14525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133...
SHORELINE, WA
Shop with a Cop brings joy to all

The 2022 Holiday with Heroes, “Shop with a Cop” event is in the books!. With the generous donation from Lake Forest Park Rotary Club, officers from the Lake Forest Park Police Department participated in our 8th annual event. Special thanks to King County Sheriff's Office (Shoreline police, Kenmore...
LAKE FOREST PARK, WA
Shorewood Girls wrestling 1/11/2023

The Shorewood girls team wrestled Wednesday night in an event that was truly historic. It was the first ever dual meet hosted by the girls team as they welcomed in the Warriors of Edmonds-Woodway, the only other school in WESCO South with enough wrestlers to qualify for dual meets. The...
SHORELINE, WA

