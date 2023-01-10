ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
whmi.com

County Officials Participating In Statewide Post-Election Audit

Livingston County election officials will be part of a statewide audit of the November General Election. The Michigan Bureau of Elections and bi-partisan county and local election clerks will conduct more than 200 public audits of the November 8th election. Precinct-level audits will be conducted by Bureau of Elections staff...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

East Lansing’s Deputy City Manager and Director of Planning Resigns

East Lansing’s Director of Planning, Building & Development Tom Fehrenbach has announced his resignation from the City. Fehrenbach has also been serving as the city’s deputy city manager, second in command after City Manager George Lahanas. The news came today in an internal announcement to city employees and...
EAST LANSING, MI
whmi.com

VINA Dental Names Samantha Jorgens Executive Director

A familiar face has been named to lead VINA Community Dental Center. VINA’s Board of Directors appointed Samantha Jorgens as Executive Director following the retirement of former Executive Director Jim Gilmore. Gilmore retired from the organization at the end of 2022 after more than four years with the non-profit...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Howell Chamber Dinner & Citizen of the Year Presentation

The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 66th Annual Dinner & Citizen of the Year Presentation next month. The event recognizes community leaders and achievements while spotlighting key Chamber programs and events. The theme for the event is “Onward & Upward, Moving Business to New Heights”.
HOWELL, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state

For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

January Marks National Radon Action Month

January is National Radon Action Month – marking an opportune time for Livingston County residents to test their homes for radon. The Livingston County Health Department says it’s a health risk facing millions of people. Because more time is spent indoors during the winter months, January is said to be a good time to test for radon – a radioactive, invisible, odorless gas.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Water conservation notice in effect for East Lansing and Meridian Township

East Lansing and Meridian Township water system customers are under a conserve water notice.A main transmission water line at the East Lansing - Meridian Water Sewer Authority, or ELMWSA, was damaged on Tuesday, which prevents the authority from treating water. The damage was reportedly caused by an accidental construction mishap during a project meant to upgrade and improve the water plant, according to ELMWSA Manager Joel Martinez. The construction that caused the damage is being done by the Department of Public Works as well as contractors.ELMWSA is hoping the restriction on water consumption will only last 24-48 hours and...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Center Square

Billionaire familes seek nearly $800M from taxpayers for Detroit developments

(The Center Square) – Two of the state's wealthiest families are seeking nearly $800 million from taxpayers for a brownfield program, tax abatement, and affordable housing for 10 Detroit developments. The subsidies sought by the Illitch and Ross families include the following: $616 million from the state's "transformational brownfield plans" program. The incentive would be reimbursed over 35 years.$133 million in property tax abatements.$48 million from a loan program through...
DETROIT, MI
wlen.com

Planning Commission Approves Phase One of Adrian Mall Project

Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian Planning Commission approved Phase One of the Site Plan for the Adrian Mall Property at their meeting Tuesday night. The phase includes two land divisions, one for an out-parcel for a Dairy Queen and one for the New Life Church in the former Elder-Beerman space. This phase also includes the demolition of the area of the existing structure between Dunham’s and the separately-owned Ollies and Hobby Lobby pad.
ADRIAN, MI
Detroit News

Attorney charged with embezzling from Carhartt heiress

Grosse Pointe Farms — A Metro Detroit attorney has been charged with embezzling at least several hundreds of thousands of dollars from Carhartt heiress and philanthropist Gretchen Carhartt Valade. David Sutherland, 57, was charged Dec. 29 with three counts of embezzlement over $100,000 — including one charge of embezzlement...
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, MI
thesalinepost.com

City of Saline, Celtic Festival to Part Ways

The City of Saline and the Saline Celtic Festival are parting ways. In his State of the City address Monday, Mayor Brian Marl reported that the Celtic Festival will likely move to the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds in Lodi Township. In addition, the city-owned festival will complete its long transition...
SALINE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy