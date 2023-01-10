Read full article on original website
Related
whmi.com
County Officials Participating In Statewide Post-Election Audit
Livingston County election officials will be part of a statewide audit of the November General Election. The Michigan Bureau of Elections and bi-partisan county and local election clerks will conduct more than 200 public audits of the November 8th election. Precinct-level audits will be conducted by Bureau of Elections staff...
Amid backlash from family, Dexter leaders reconsider renaming park for Paul Cousins
DEXTER, MI - Just two weeks after voting to rename a city park in honor of a longtime village and city council member who died in December, Dexter leaders backtracked on the decision amid backlash from his family. On Dec. 27, elected officials passed a measure renaming First Street Park,...
Hamtramck City Council votes to allow animal sacrifice for religious purposes
The decision ultimately came down to a more than 30-year-old U.S. Supreme Court ruling that says cities cannot infringe on religious freedom under the first amendment.
eastlansinginfo.news
East Lansing’s Deputy City Manager and Director of Planning Resigns
East Lansing’s Director of Planning, Building & Development Tom Fehrenbach has announced his resignation from the City. Fehrenbach has also been serving as the city’s deputy city manager, second in command after City Manager George Lahanas. The news came today in an internal announcement to city employees and...
whmi.com
VINA Dental Names Samantha Jorgens Executive Director
A familiar face has been named to lead VINA Community Dental Center. VINA’s Board of Directors appointed Samantha Jorgens as Executive Director following the retirement of former Executive Director Jim Gilmore. Gilmore retired from the organization at the end of 2022 after more than four years with the non-profit...
Shift in Lansing could mean changes for Michigan's gun laws
“People are different. You know we’re facing different issues. That means we just had the young child who brought a gun to school for a six-year-old,“ said Kristina Vitek visiting Southfield today.
whmi.com
Howell Chamber Dinner & Citizen of the Year Presentation
The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 66th Annual Dinner & Citizen of the Year Presentation next month. The event recognizes community leaders and achievements while spotlighting key Chamber programs and events. The theme for the event is “Onward & Upward, Moving Business to New Heights”.
thelivingstonpost.com
While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state
For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
Ann Arbor OKs annexation of 2 more properties for huge housing development
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is taking steps to annex more land for a large housing development that could bring over 600 new homes and apartments to the city’s north side. City Council voted unanimously and without discussion Monday night, Jan. 9, to OK the annexation of two properties totaling nearly six acres at 2520 and 2540 Pontiac Trail.
whmi.com
January Marks National Radon Action Month
January is National Radon Action Month – marking an opportune time for Livingston County residents to test their homes for radon. The Livingston County Health Department says it’s a health risk facing millions of people. Because more time is spent indoors during the winter months, January is said to be a good time to test for radon – a radioactive, invisible, odorless gas.
Water conservation notice in effect for East Lansing and Meridian Township
East Lansing and Meridian Township water system customers are under a conserve water notice.A main transmission water line at the East Lansing - Meridian Water Sewer Authority, or ELMWSA, was damaged on Tuesday, which prevents the authority from treating water. The damage was reportedly caused by an accidental construction mishap during a project meant to upgrade and improve the water plant, according to ELMWSA Manager Joel Martinez. The construction that caused the damage is being done by the Department of Public Works as well as contractors.ELMWSA is hoping the restriction on water consumption will only last 24-48 hours and...
This is why masks are back in Ann Arbor Public Schools
ANN ARBOR, MI - With a handful of different viruses to contend with after a winter break that likely saw families attending gatherings, Superintendent Jeanice Swift said a two-week mask mandate is in order for students returning to class Monday in Ann Arbor Public Schools. Re-introducing the mask mandate from...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pushes Air Force to invest in fighter mission at Selfridge Air National Guard Base
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is once again urging the U.S. Air Force to consider a new fighter mission at Macomb County’s Selfridge Air National Guard Base to set Michigan, the Air Force and the nation on the “right path forward.”
Billionaire familes seek nearly $800M from taxpayers for Detroit developments
(The Center Square) – Two of the state's wealthiest families are seeking nearly $800 million from taxpayers for a brownfield program, tax abatement, and affordable housing for 10 Detroit developments. The subsidies sought by the Illitch and Ross families include the following: $616 million from the state's "transformational brownfield plans" program. The incentive would be reimbursed over 35 years.$133 million in property tax abatements.$48 million from a loan program through...
wlen.com
Planning Commission Approves Phase One of Adrian Mall Project
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian Planning Commission approved Phase One of the Site Plan for the Adrian Mall Property at their meeting Tuesday night. The phase includes two land divisions, one for an out-parcel for a Dairy Queen and one for the New Life Church in the former Elder-Beerman space. This phase also includes the demolition of the area of the existing structure between Dunham’s and the separately-owned Ollies and Hobby Lobby pad.
Ann Arbor Public Schools says masks will be required for the next two weeks
AAPS states that "Masks are required while indoors in AAPS schools from January 9 - 20." The district says they're making this decision as students return to class from winter break.
Michigan attorney accused of embezzling millions from Carhartt heiress’ trust
WAYNE COUNTY, MI -- A Detroit area attorney is accused of embezzling millions of dollars from the late Gretchen Carhartt Valade, the granddaughter of the man who founded the Carhartt workwear company. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday, Jan. 11 that Wayne County attorney David P. Sutherland, 57, of...
Detroit News
Attorney charged with embezzling from Carhartt heiress
Grosse Pointe Farms — A Metro Detroit attorney has been charged with embezzling at least several hundreds of thousands of dollars from Carhartt heiress and philanthropist Gretchen Carhartt Valade. David Sutherland, 57, was charged Dec. 29 with three counts of embezzlement over $100,000 — including one charge of embezzlement...
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
thesalinepost.com
City of Saline, Celtic Festival to Part Ways
The City of Saline and the Saline Celtic Festival are parting ways. In his State of the City address Monday, Mayor Brian Marl reported that the Celtic Festival will likely move to the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds in Lodi Township. In addition, the city-owned festival will complete its long transition...
Comments / 1