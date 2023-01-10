Read full article on original website
Related
What Restaurants Are You Never Sick of in Connecticut?
I can honestly say that since the pandemic began in 2020, I've tried every cuisine that Connecticut has to offer. We've eaten at Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Mexican, Brazilian, Jamaican, BBQ, seafood, burger, fried chicken, and chain restaurant there is. I've grown sick of them all. Not sick, but bored? Do...
You Can Experience a Floating Tiki Boat Cruise Right in the Waters of Connecticut
As I compose this article in the middle of January 2023, I can't help thinking about summertime weather which is still six months away. As of January 8th, Connecticut hasn't even experienced its first big-time snowfall, but we all know it's just a matter of time. I've discovered two companies...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 Connecticut stores amid bankruptcy concerns
HAMDEN, Conn. — Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will close three stores in Connecticut as its fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs.
Eyewitness News
$3 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in CT on Tuesday
GRANBY, CT (WFSB) – A $3 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Connecticut on Tuesday, the CT Lottery announced. Lottery officials said the Mega Millions winner was sold at the Cumberland Farms on 19 Hartford Street. The workers at Cumberland Farms are happy. They said they have loyal...
iheart.com
CT State Veterinarian Releases Statement about Torrington cat with Rabies
STATE VETERINARIAN STATEMENT ON TORRINGTON CAT INFECTED WITH RABIES. CT DoAg urges owners to vaccinate their pets and livestock against rabies. (HARTFORD, CT) – Today, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s (CT DoAg) State Veterinarian Jane Lewis, DVM, MSFS, DACVPM, released the following statement due to an unvaccinated young cat becoming infected with rabies in Litchfield County. No human exposure was reported.
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country
Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
Police expand search beyond Connecticut for missing Stamford man
The 63-year-old was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 when he left his son's house in Bridgeport headed home to Stamford.
Eyewitness News
Cat in Torrington tests positive for rabies
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A cat in Torrington became infected with rabies, the state announced Wednesday. The outdoor cat is about eight months old and shared food and water with other outdoor cats and wildlife, said the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg). The state said no human exposure...
CT’s Recreational Pot Customers Complain About Prices on the First Day
Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 was a historic day in the Nutmeg State. It was the first day residents could legally buy recreational marijuana products in the state's history. The first day, and there were people complaining already. I was about to close my laptop and head home when I figured...
wiltonbulletin.com
SAT data shows where CT high school students applied to college in 2022
As current high school seniors in Connecticut and the U.S. anxiously await university decisions, College Board has released its data on where the high school class of 2022 sent its SAT scores. The College Board releases annual state breakdowns of SAT performance that also analyze which universities students send their...
fox61.com
Natural candles handmade in Connecticut
Natural Annie Essentials is a woman-owned, Black-owned business in Connecticut that offers a line of candles. They also offer candle-making parties.
News 12
Connecticut lottery player among three people across the US to win $3M Mega Millions ticket in Tuesday's drawing
A Connecticut lottery player is $3 million richer after matching winning numbers sold on a Mega Millions ticket in Granbury. The player is just one of three people in the country who won $3 million. A ticketholder in New York and Florida also won the same prize. Lottery officials say...
Watch: CT Family Discovers Bear Hibernating Under Deck
A Connecticut resident was in for a huge surprise when investigating why his dog was afraid to go outside.Hartford County resident Vincent Dashukewich, of Plainville, told WTNH he found a black bear hibernating under his deck after he took his dog out for a walk and the dog started growling.His sis…
Eyewitness News
Connecticut marijuana dispensaries open today
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut on Tuesday joined 20 states in allowing the use of recreational cannabis. Retails sales of pot started Tuesday morning at seven dispensaries across the state, including ZenLeaf Meriden, formerly Willow Brook Wellness, and Fine Fettle Dispensary in Newington. The Department of Consumer Protection announced the...
Look up: Green comet visible in Conn. for first time in 55,000 years
Conn. (WTNH) — Don’t forget to look up on Thursday night. For the first time in 50,000 years, Connecticut residents will have the chance to see something a little different in the night sky. The comet, which gives off a green light, is named “C/2022 E3 (ZTF).” It will make its closest appearance to the […]
Recreational marijuana sales begin today in Connecticut
Retail marijuana sales begin in Connecticut today at 10 a.m.
Home heating oil costs in Connecticut steadily rising again
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil in Connecticut is increasing again following a month of steep declines. The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil was $4.527 on Jan. 2, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The highest price was […]
Bed Bath & Beyond to close additional stores: Here’s where in Conn.
These closures come just months after the company announced plans to close 56 others in September.
fox5ny.com
$3 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New York, Connecticut
NEW YORK - The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $1.35 billion, the second-largest prize in the game’s history, after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday night – but there was a $3 million winner in New York and Connecticut. Winning numbers. The winning numbers drawn...
Speeding in CT: Study finds average resident exceeds 100mph
Conn. (WTNH) — How fast is too fast? Everything is faced-paced, especially in New England, and drivers have admitted their speeding guilt. In the past month, the average Connecticut resident admitted to exceeding over 100 mph on four occasions, the car dealer site Gunther Volkswagen Daytona Beach found in an anonymous survey. If this trend […]
Comments / 3