Connecticut State

i95 ROCK

What Restaurants Are You Never Sick of in Connecticut?

I can honestly say that since the pandemic began in 2020, I've tried every cuisine that Connecticut has to offer. We've eaten at Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Mexican, Brazilian, Jamaican, BBQ, seafood, burger, fried chicken, and chain restaurant there is. I've grown sick of them all. Not sick, but bored? Do...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

$3 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in CT on Tuesday

GRANBY, CT (WFSB) – A $3 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Connecticut on Tuesday, the CT Lottery announced. Lottery officials said the Mega Millions winner was sold at the Cumberland Farms on 19 Hartford Street. The workers at Cumberland Farms are happy. They said they have loyal...
GRANBY, CT
iheart.com

CT State Veterinarian Releases Statement about Torrington cat with Rabies

STATE VETERINARIAN STATEMENT ON TORRINGTON CAT INFECTED WITH RABIES. CT DoAg urges owners to vaccinate their pets and livestock against rabies. (HARTFORD, CT) – Today, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s (CT DoAg) State Veterinarian Jane Lewis, DVM, MSFS, DACVPM, released the following statement due to an unvaccinated young cat becoming infected with rabies in Litchfield County. No human exposure was reported.
TORRINGTON, CT
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country

Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
HEBRON, CT
Eyewitness News

Cat in Torrington tests positive for rabies

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A cat in Torrington became infected with rabies, the state announced Wednesday. The outdoor cat is about eight months old and shared food and water with other outdoor cats and wildlife, said the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg). The state said no human exposure...
TORRINGTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

SAT data shows where CT high school students applied to college in 2022

As current high school seniors in Connecticut and the U.S. anxiously await university decisions, College Board has released its data on where the high school class of 2022 sent its SAT scores. The College Board releases annual state breakdowns of SAT performance that also analyze which universities students send their...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Connecticut marijuana dispensaries open today

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut on Tuesday joined 20 states in allowing the use of recreational cannabis. Retails sales of pot started Tuesday morning at seven dispensaries across the state, including ZenLeaf Meriden, formerly Willow Brook Wellness, and Fine Fettle Dispensary in Newington. The Department of Consumer Protection announced the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Home heating oil costs in Connecticut steadily rising again

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil in Connecticut is increasing again following a month of steep declines. The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil was $4.527 on Jan. 2, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The highest price was […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox5ny.com

$3 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New York, Connecticut

NEW YORK - The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $1.35 billion, the second-largest prize in the game’s history, after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday night – but there was a $3 million winner in New York and Connecticut. Winning numbers. The winning numbers drawn...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Speeding in CT: Study finds average resident exceeds 100mph

Conn. (WTNH) — How fast is too fast? Everything is faced-paced, especially in New England, and drivers have admitted their speeding guilt. In the past month, the average Connecticut resident admitted to exceeding over 100 mph on four occasions, the car dealer site Gunther Volkswagen Daytona Beach found in an anonymous survey. If this trend […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

