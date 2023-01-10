ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vvng.com

Amazon driver falls into septic tank in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Amazon driver was rescued after the ground beneath him gave way while he was delivering packages in the Town of Apple Valley, causing him to fall into a septic tank, 6 feet below ground. The incident happened at about 3 p.m., January 10,...
APPLE VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Family ID hiker who fell to her death on Mt.Baldy

MOUNT BALDY, Calif. – A hiker who fell to her death Jan. 8 while hiking on Mt. Baldy has been identified by her family. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas was identified as the deceased. She leaves behind four children. “Many know her as the dancing hiking queen or hiker for life....
MOUNT BALDY, CA
foxla.com

Disneyland offering its cheapest tickets for more days in 2023

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Some major (good) changes are coming to Disneyland and California Adventure - including one perk you won't want to miss if you like a good deal and a little extra cash in your wallet. Disney on Tuesday announced there will be more opportunities to snag one-day, one-park...
ANAHEIM, CA
Eater

Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space

Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island in just a few days’ time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America

LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023

LOS ANGELES - Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Authorities arrest man who tossed dog over fence at a Riverside County cell tower

Authorities on Thursday announced that they had taken the man caught on video tossing his dog over a razor wire-topped fence at a Riverside County cell service tower into custody. Video of the incident, which occurred on Dec. 15, shows the man hurling his dog over a tall fence lined with razor wire at a cell phone tower located atop a hill near Flossie Way and Pourroy Road, before walking away and leaving the 8-year-old male pitbull mix named KO behind. Due to the tower's security camera and the quick efforts of workers, the dog was only there for around three hours...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Irvine mother of toddler sickened by Fentanyl facing felony charges

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 30-year-old mother has been charged with felony child abuse and endangerment for allowing her 23-month-old son to be exposed to fentanyl, causing the baby to stop breathing. The baby was revived with CPR and is currently hospitalized at CHOC. Jacqueline Hunter, 30, of Irvine,...
IRVINE, CA
Eater

Heads Up, Orange County: You’re Finally Getting a Sugarfish

Cult favorite sushi restaurant Sugarfish is finally expanding to Orange County, bringing some of LA’s best and most reliable sushi further south for the first time. The new Sugarfish won’t happen until late 2023, but it’s hard not to see coastal OC folks getting excited early for this one, particularly with the pedigree of chef Kazunori Nozawa at the helm. Nozawa is a globally-famous chef who rose to prominence with a Studio City Japanese restaurant under his own name, before partnering with Jerry Greenberg and others to open the first Sugarfish in Marina del Rey in 2008.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy