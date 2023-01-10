Read full article on original website
vvng.com
Amazon driver falls into septic tank in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Amazon driver was rescued after the ground beneath him gave way while he was delivering packages in the Town of Apple Valley, causing him to fall into a septic tank, 6 feet below ground. The incident happened at about 3 p.m., January 10,...
NBC Los Angeles
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Three More Stores in Los Angeles, Orange Counties
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing 62 more stores across 30 U.S. states, adding to the closures the company first announced last September. Eight more stores will close in California, the most in any state, including three in the Los Angeles and Orange counties. The company...
2urbangirls.com
Family ID hiker who fell to her death on Mt.Baldy
MOUNT BALDY, Calif. – A hiker who fell to her death Jan. 8 while hiking on Mt. Baldy has been identified by her family. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas was identified as the deceased. She leaves behind four children. “Many know her as the dancing hiking queen or hiker for life....
Man with metal pipe in road-rage video on SoCal freeway involved in other incidents
Less than a day after shocking dashcam footage showed an angry man with a metal pipe engage in a road-rage attack on a Southern California freeway, other drivers are detailing similar violent encounters with the same individual.
foxla.com
Disneyland offering its cheapest tickets for more days in 2023
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Some major (good) changes are coming to Disneyland and California Adventure - including one perk you won't want to miss if you like a good deal and a little extra cash in your wallet. Disney on Tuesday announced there will be more opportunities to snag one-day, one-park...
Eater
Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space
Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island in just a few days’ time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.
foxla.com
This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
BiG AL’S Pizzeria Expands California Presence With a New Restaurant in Orange County
The expansion fits into BiG AL’S vision of becoming a neighborhood restaurant
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglars
ORANGE COUNTY, CA - On the early hours of January 11th, Nine businesses in three cities in south Orange County were targeted by burglars, according to Orange County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Sgt. Mike Woodruff.
Two California Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Six California Cities Among The Top 10 'Most Polluted' In America
World Population Review listed the most polluted cities across the country.
NBC Los Angeles
Laguna Beach Police Serve Search Warrant at Orange County Plastic Surgeon's Office
A major development in an ongoing I-Team investigation: Laguna Beach police searched the offices of Dr. Arian Mowlavi today. The plastic surgeon is known as Dr. Laguna on social media. He is accused by patients in litigation of botching their procedures, accusations he denies. It is not known what was...
Koreatown intruder throws boiling hot water at resident
A woman opened the door to her Koreatown apartment to find an intruder who drenched her in boiling water before threatening her with a kitchen knife.
foxla.com
These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023
LOS ANGELES - Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as...
Authorities arrest man who tossed dog over fence at a Riverside County cell tower
Authorities on Thursday announced that they had taken the man caught on video tossing his dog over a razor wire-topped fence at a Riverside County cell service tower into custody. Video of the incident, which occurred on Dec. 15, shows the man hurling his dog over a tall fence lined with razor wire at a cell phone tower located atop a hill near Flossie Way and Pourroy Road, before walking away and leaving the 8-year-old male pitbull mix named KO behind. Due to the tower's security camera and the quick efforts of workers, the dog was only there for around three hours...
newsantaana.com
Irvine mother of toddler sickened by Fentanyl facing felony charges
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 30-year-old mother has been charged with felony child abuse and endangerment for allowing her 23-month-old son to be exposed to fentanyl, causing the baby to stop breathing. The baby was revived with CPR and is currently hospitalized at CHOC. Jacqueline Hunter, 30, of Irvine,...
Eater
Heads Up, Orange County: You’re Finally Getting a Sugarfish
Cult favorite sushi restaurant Sugarfish is finally expanding to Orange County, bringing some of LA’s best and most reliable sushi further south for the first time. The new Sugarfish won’t happen until late 2023, but it’s hard not to see coastal OC folks getting excited early for this one, particularly with the pedigree of chef Kazunori Nozawa at the helm. Nozawa is a globally-famous chef who rose to prominence with a Studio City Japanese restaurant under his own name, before partnering with Jerry Greenberg and others to open the first Sugarfish in Marina del Rey in 2008.
Weapons threat prompts lockdown, search at MoVal high school campus
A threat of violence at a Moreno Valley high school today prompted a lockdown and search of the campus by law enforcement personnel, who ultimately found no credible threat to pubic safety.
foxla.com
19-year-old arrested for allegedly trying to meet child in Seal Beach: Police
SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A 19-year-old was arrested in Seal Beach after he allegedly sent harmful material to a child and tried to meet up with the minor for "sexual purposes," according to police. The suspect, Thomas Anthony Esparza of Anaheim Hills, is accused of engaging in sexually explicit online...
