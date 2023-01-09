Read full article on original website
Related
darkhorsepressnow.com
Two Arrested After Man Found Dead In Hotel In Jackson County
According to Hattiesburg police, the 12th Judicial Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested two individuals wanted for questioning in an ongoing Jackson County Miss., death investigation. 39-year-old Mary Slaughter was taken into custody by 12th NET agents on Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Forrest County, and booked into the Forrest County Jail on...
WAFB.com
BR area suspects arrested following pursuit in Texas, deputies say
LSP releases video of deadly trooper-involved shooting (EDITED) Watch a short edited version of the body cam footage released by Louisiana State Police of a deadly shooting involving troopers on Dec. 8, 2022. Updated: 2 hours ago. The United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (USDA FNS) has...
WDAM-TV
2 Hattiesburg tax preparers arrested on multiple fraud charges
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg tax preparers are facing multiple counts of fraud in Forrest County. According to the office of the 12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter, Stephanie McNair, 25, and Sharccara R. McNair, 37, were separately indicted in a multi-count indictment for the crimes of making fraudulent statements and representation and computer fraud on Tuesday.
westkentuckystar.com
Alabama man arrested in Livingston County on theft charges
An Alabama man has been arrested in Livingston County for allegedly stealing a generator from a local hunter. Deputies arrested 51-year-old John Reil after officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and the owner reportedly located the generator on Reil's homemade houseboat near Birdsville. Reil was charged with...
Three Adults and One Minor Arrested in Louisiana Suspected of Possession of Drugs and Theft After Crashing During a Vehicle Chase
Three Adults and One Minor Arrested in Louisiana Suspected of Possession of Drugs and Theft After Crashing During a Vehicle Chase. Shreveport, Louisiana – Police in Louisiana successfully apprehended four suspects after a vehicle refused to stop during a traffic stop and led police in a chase that ended in a collision with a fire hydrant. Three were captured under a home, and one was apprehended after forcing his way into a residence. Three adults and one minor were charged with crimes related to possession of drugs, theft, and resisting arrest.
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale Co. business owner facing 2nd theft charge as more allegations surface
A Lauderdale County business owner is still being sought by investigators as a new theft charge and more allegations come to light. Joel Lane Lamar of Lexington, owner of Lamar Construction, is accused of stealing thousands from at least five people in Lauderdale County and multiple others in Tennessee, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
Police seek identity of driver accused of firing gun at semi-truck in Mississippi road rage incident
Mississippi authorities are seeking help in identifying the driver and two passengers of a car that was involved in a road rage incident. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers report that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information in hopes of identifying the black. male driver, a black...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Four Individuals Arrested After Drug Bust In Lumberton
On Tuesday, January 10, at around 3:50 p.m. the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigation Division, Patrol Division and the Mississippi Department of Corrections executed a Narcotics Search warrant at 23 Gale Davis Rd. in Lumberton. They removed over a pound of suspected methamphetamine was recovered...
WTOK-TV
Meridian teen injured in shooting airlifted to Jackson
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said detectives are investigating a Monday night shooting of a teenager, who was struck in the head. MPD Detective Chanetta Stevens said dispatch received a call at 8:14 p.m. for the shooting in the 2200 block of 30th Avenue. The 17-year-old was airlifted to...
Teen injured in high-speed chase involving Jones County deputies
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured during a chase. The incident happened on Interstate 59 on Monday, January 9. According to investigators, a deputy spotted a black Ford Mustang driving south on the interstate at a high rate of speed. The deputy determined the Mustang was […]
wtva.com
Woman identified as victim killed in Lowndes County crash
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday morning in Lowndes County killed a 40-year-old woman. The crash happened on Casey Lane in New Hope. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Summer Yearby. The coroner said Yearby was a passenger in a northbound car. The driver of...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi felon with AR-15 rifle, drugs
A traffic stop in Pearl River County ended with arrest of a Mississippi felon on weapons and drug charges,. On Friday, January 6, at around 1:15 a.m. a PRSD deputy was patrolling the area of Hwy 26 between Hwy 11 and Hwy 53. The deputy observed a vehicle traveling towards...
Demand Answers: Jaylen Lewis’ Family Pushes For Transparency After Being Killed By Mississippi Capitol Police
We hope and pray that we see a real decrease in Black people being gunned down by police but we’d be lying to tell you that we are optimistic about that ask. According to Yahoo! Sports, Jaylen Lewis’ family is demanding transparency from law enforcement officials about the 25-year-old’s shooting death back in September of last year. Lewis was sitting a red light with another woman when a member of the Mississippi’s Capitol Police shot him in the head. Numerous officers were placed on administrative leave following the incident but the family has not gotten any information about what progress has been made.
Arizona helicopter crew rescues driver from flash flooded creek: 'precarious situation'
An Arizona driver was rescued by a helicopter crew last week after he allegedly drove around the Tonto Creek barricade and his vehicle became trapped in flood waters.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Valley Woman Steals $2.5 Million from Arizona Based Company, Sentenced to Prison
Last month, Jamie Leeanne Baltazar pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, class 2 felonies. This week a Maricopa County judge sentenced Baltazar to 10 years in prison to be served in the Arizona Department of Corrections. Working as a claims processor for Oxford Life Insurance Company handling medical payments...
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTO: US Marshals Conduct Raid in Lakewood
US Marshals Office was in Lakewood this morning to conduct a raid, Police told TLS. The strike force hit the apartment complex approximately 8:00 AM this morning. Police did not release details about the raid as it is an ongoing investigation.
ABC 15 News
Judge: Arizona prisons must provide better inmate healthcare
A federal judge issued a 64-page order to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry with new requirements in an effort to bring medical care and mental health care up to constitutional standards for inmates. Judge Roslyn Silver took issue with ADCRR and their contracted health care providers in...
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
This County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy In Arizona
Stacker determined which county has the shortest life expectancy in the state.
Man dies after crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man died in a hospital after a two-car crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg. Hattiesburg police said emergency crews responded to the crash around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6 at Highway 49 and Peps Point Road. A 2015 Honda Accord and a 2013 Cadillac SRX had collided in the […]
Comments / 0