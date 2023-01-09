ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WLOX

Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man arrested in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman wanted for questioning in a suspicious death of a Vancleave man at a St. Martin hotel is now in custody. Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, was arrested around 3 p.m. on Wednesday and is currently being held at the Forrest County jail after being taken in by Hattiesburg’s 12th Circuit Court Metro Narcotics Task Force.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Angry teen shoots up car with father inside

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -An argument over respect for parents leads to an violent argument, then gunfire. The targets: a teenage boy’s mom and dad. That’s according to Mobile Police. According to investigators, 18-year-old Davion Roberts “mouthed off” to his mother almost a week ago. When Robert’s father objected,...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested on ‘several outstanding warrants,’ possibly involved in shots fired call: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have arrested a man after he was possibly involved in a shots fired call. Officials said Trey Hendon, 30, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants. Officers said they were on Wellington Street conducting an investigation when a vehicle of interest turned onto Bullen […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Two arrested for assaulting a victim with a beer bottle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two females have been arrested for assaulting a victim with a beer bottle at a local bar, according to police. Authorities said on Jan. 1 at 1869 St. Stephens Road, Soul House Lounge, two female subjects assaulted a victim with a beer bottle and pepper spray.
MOBILE, AL
darkhorsepressnow.com

Biloxi Police Asking Public To Help Identify Larceny Suspect

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man allegedly involved in a larceny incident. The incident happened at the Dollar General on Old Highway 67 in Biloxi on December 19. The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or...
BILOXI, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Sheriff Arrests Stabbing Suspect in Long Beach

On Tuesday morning, January 10, 2023, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested Kino Davis who resides in Long Beach, Miss. on one felony count of Aggravated Assault. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, the county Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 28th Street in Long Beach on a stabbing call....
LONG BEACH, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

UPDATE: MPD arrests 1 on warrants in Toulminville area

UPDATED on Jan. 11, 2023: A 30-year-old man was arrested late Tuesday following an incident that led to a manhunt in Toulminville. Mobile police arrested Trey Hendon arrested for several outstanding warrants but has since been released. According to police, officers were in the area of Wellington Street conducting an...
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Jackson County searching for woman in connection to suspicious death

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a woman in connection with a suspicious death and a stolen vehicle. Investigators say on Monday, a man was found dead at the Red Roof Inn in St. Martin. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. identified the victim as 32-year-old Cody O’Neal. Lynd said they are investigating the death as an overdose, pending toxicology reports.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Irvington man found guilty of murder in connection to 2020 shooting: Court Documents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Circuit Court of Mobile County convicted an Irvington man of a murder charge Wednesday in connection to a January 2020 shooting. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said Stanley Roberson, 36, was originally arrested and charged with manslaughter because, at the time, it was believed he accidentally shot 54-year-old Phillip […]
IRVINGTON, AL
darkhorsepressnow.com

Four Individuals Arrested After Drug Bust In Lumberton

On Tuesday, January 10, at around 3:50 p.m. the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigation Division, Patrol Division and the Mississippi Department of Corrections executed a Narcotics Search warrant at 23 Gale Davis Rd. in Lumberton. They removed over a pound of suspected methamphetamine was recovered...
LUMBERTON, MS
wxxv25.com

Florida man charged with assault of man trying to help him

A Good Samaritan trying to help someone who needed help was assaulted for their efforts Tuesday morning. The man the person tried to help is behind bars. Biloxi Police arrested 26-year-old Jacob Austin Crowson of Orlando, Florida and charged him with aggravated assault and public drunk. He was taken to the Harrison County jail. His bond was set at $50,000.
BILOXI, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Pearl River County Sheriff’s Dept. Arrests Three On Drug Charges

At around 2:10 Monday, The Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigation Division and Patrol Division with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department executed a narcotics search warrant at 194 Ben Byrd Rd. Officers made contact with Christopher Hampton. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia used for smoking...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Lucedale teen, missing since October, is back home

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A teen reported missing from Lucedale in early October returned home just before the new year, according to the girl’s mother. The 17-year-old went missing Oct. 11, 2022. She was living with her aunt after her family lost their home in a south Louisiana storm earlier this year, Nichole Hoffele, her […]
LUCEDALE, MS

