A Good Samaritan trying to help someone who needed help was assaulted for their efforts Tuesday morning. The man the person tried to help is behind bars. Biloxi Police arrested 26-year-old Jacob Austin Crowson of Orlando, Florida and charged him with aggravated assault and public drunk. He was taken to the Harrison County jail. His bond was set at $50,000.

BILOXI, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO