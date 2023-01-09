Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mississippi in the Grip of Lottery Fever – Mega Millions Jackpot Increases to $1.1 Billion for Friday January 13 DrawToby HazlewoodMississippi State
Beloved local restaurant celebrates grand opening of new location in MississippiKristen WaltersOcean Springs, MS
Woman's Boyfriend Charged in Death of Her 4 Month Old Daughter: "I Thought I Could Trust Him"Briana B.Biloxi, MS
Related
wxxv25.com
Woman wanted for questioning in Jackson County for suspicious death arrested
The 39-year old woman wanted for questioning in the suspicious death of a man whose body was found in a St. Martin hotel room Monday, January 9, is in custody. Sheriff John Ledbetter says Mary Ann Slaughter, aka Mary Saldana, was arrested around 3 Wednesday afternoon. She’s being held at...
WLOX
Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man arrested in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman wanted for questioning in a suspicious death of a Vancleave man at a St. Martin hotel is now in custody. Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, was arrested around 3 p.m. on Wednesday and is currently being held at the Forrest County jail after being taken in by Hattiesburg’s 12th Circuit Court Metro Narcotics Task Force.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Angry teen shoots up car with father inside
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -An argument over respect for parents leads to an violent argument, then gunfire. The targets: a teenage boy’s mom and dad. That’s according to Mobile Police. According to investigators, 18-year-old Davion Roberts “mouthed off” to his mother almost a week ago. When Robert’s father objected,...
Man arrested on ‘several outstanding warrants,’ possibly involved in shots fired call: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have arrested a man after he was possibly involved in a shots fired call. Officials said Trey Hendon, 30, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants. Officers said they were on Wellington Street conducting an investigation when a vehicle of interest turned onto Bullen […]
Police seek identity of driver accused of firing gun at semi-truck in Mississippi road rage incident
Mississippi authorities are seeking help in identifying the driver and two passengers of a car that was involved in a road rage incident. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers report that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information in hopes of identifying the black. male driver, a black...
Suspect in first Prichard homicide of 2023 in police custody: Police
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Police Department have confirmed to WKRG that the man accused of murdering another man in Prichard is in police custody. Keenta Todd, 45, is accused by Prichard police of shooting and killing George Lavon Bush, 45, on Jan. 7, 2023. Police said this was their first homicide […]
Man wearing body armor attempts to pull gun on deputy, says Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Sheriff’s deputy searching for a kidnapping suspect ended up in a scuffle with a man who MCSO said was wearing heavy body armor and tried to pull a gun on the deputy, according to department officials. MCSO said they found a cache of guns and ammo in […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office seizes guns while searching for different suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office brought in quite an unexpected haul last week the sheriff’s office says a deputy was near Dauphin Island Parkway and Military Road when he saw the same type of car as a kidnapping suspect. When the deputy tried to run the license plate the driver took off.
WALA-TV FOX10
Two arrested for assaulting a victim with a beer bottle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two females have been arrested for assaulting a victim with a beer bottle at a local bar, according to police. Authorities said on Jan. 1 at 1869 St. Stephens Road, Soul House Lounge, two female subjects assaulted a victim with a beer bottle and pepper spray.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Biloxi Police Asking Public To Help Identify Larceny Suspect
The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man allegedly involved in a larceny incident. The incident happened at the Dollar General on Old Highway 67 in Biloxi on December 19. The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or...
WLOX
Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was found dead in a St. Martin hotel room Monday; now the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a woman in regard to the crime. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding 39-year-old Mary Ann...
thegazebogazette.com
Sheriff Arrests Stabbing Suspect in Long Beach
On Tuesday morning, January 10, 2023, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested Kino Davis who resides in Long Beach, Miss. on one felony count of Aggravated Assault. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, the county Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 28th Street in Long Beach on a stabbing call....
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: MPD arrests 1 on warrants in Toulminville area
UPDATED on Jan. 11, 2023: A 30-year-old man was arrested late Tuesday following an incident that led to a manhunt in Toulminville. Mobile police arrested Trey Hendon arrested for several outstanding warrants but has since been released. According to police, officers were in the area of Wellington Street conducting an...
wxxv25.com
Jackson County searching for woman in connection to suspicious death
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a woman in connection with a suspicious death and a stolen vehicle. Investigators say on Monday, a man was found dead at the Red Roof Inn in St. Martin. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. identified the victim as 32-year-old Cody O’Neal. Lynd said they are investigating the death as an overdose, pending toxicology reports.
Irvington man found guilty of murder in connection to 2020 shooting: Court Documents
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Circuit Court of Mobile County convicted an Irvington man of a murder charge Wednesday in connection to a January 2020 shooting. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said Stanley Roberson, 36, was originally arrested and charged with manslaughter because, at the time, it was believed he accidentally shot 54-year-old Phillip […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Four Individuals Arrested After Drug Bust In Lumberton
On Tuesday, January 10, at around 3:50 p.m. the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigation Division, Patrol Division and the Mississippi Department of Corrections executed a Narcotics Search warrant at 23 Gale Davis Rd. in Lumberton. They removed over a pound of suspected methamphetamine was recovered...
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
wxxv25.com
Florida man charged with assault of man trying to help him
A Good Samaritan trying to help someone who needed help was assaulted for their efforts Tuesday morning. The man the person tried to help is behind bars. Biloxi Police arrested 26-year-old Jacob Austin Crowson of Orlando, Florida and charged him with aggravated assault and public drunk. He was taken to the Harrison County jail. His bond was set at $50,000.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Pearl River County Sheriff’s Dept. Arrests Three On Drug Charges
At around 2:10 Monday, The Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigation Division and Patrol Division with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department executed a narcotics search warrant at 194 Ben Byrd Rd. Officers made contact with Christopher Hampton. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia used for smoking...
Lucedale teen, missing since October, is back home
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A teen reported missing from Lucedale in early October returned home just before the new year, according to the girl’s mother. The 17-year-old went missing Oct. 11, 2022. She was living with her aunt after her family lost their home in a south Louisiana storm earlier this year, Nichole Hoffele, her […]
Comments / 0