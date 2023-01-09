Read full article on original website
WLBT
Woman loses brother and son years apart due to gun violence: ‘Jacksonians, this has to stop’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “You can’t be too sure in Jackson now and you have to keep track of folks to make sure they [are] okay. You never know,” says Shaneika Green. This after three deadly shootings occurred in the Capital City on Wednesday night - all within six hours.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jackson Police Department looks into three homicides in six hours
Jackson police are investigating three separate homicides that occurred in the capitol city on Wednesday. In a release, authorities said the cases all appear to be domestic in nature, though it does not specify if that means family members and/or significant others. It says only, “known associates” involved in “interpersonal disputes.” The release stresses that in at least two cases, these are not “random acts of violence.”
WDAM-TV
Taylorsville man charged in drive-by shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Taylorsville man has been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in Laurel. According to LPD, Matthew Alridge Jr. is charged with one count of drive-by shooting and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police received reports of shots fired between...
Two killed in separate Jackson homicides on Wednesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two separate homicides that happened Wednesday evening. The first homicide happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11 in the 3000 block of Charleston Drive. Officer Sam Brown said police and the U.S. Marshals task force responded to the home after receiving a call about a […]
WLBT
JPD investigating 3 homicides that occurred in under 6 hours
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating three fatal shootings in three separate incidents that occurred in Jackson Wednesday. A fourth shooting victim was hospitalized. Jackson Police Department officials reported that in each case, victims and suspect were known to one another. JPD provided the following details of each investigation:
17-year-old shot at Vicksburg apartment complex
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a person was shot on Tuesday, January 10. The shooting happened at the Carr Central Apartments on Cherry Street shortly before 7:00 p.m. Vicksburg Daily News reported the victim was a 17-year-old male. Police said the victim was taken to River Region Merit Health Medical Center […]
Two injured in shooting at I-55 gas station in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were shot inside a vehicle. The incident happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas station in the 4600 block of Interstate 55 North. Officer Sam Brown said two people were sitting inside a white pickup truck when multiple gunmen began shooting at them. […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Two arrested in Sunday homicide in Jackson
Two arrests have been made in the shooting death of Marquarius Carpenter on Sunday. According to Jackson Police Department, Ashunti McGee, 20, and Sentriz Davis, 23, were arrested Wednesday. Carpenter, 17, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the 3000 block of Wabash Street in Northeast Jackson. Family members...
WLBT
‘It hurt me to my soul’: 2-year-old left paralyzed after being shot on University Blvd. in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of the 15-year-old and 2-year-old, who were shot on University Boulevard Sunday night, are heartbroken as the 2-year-old remains in critical condition at UMMC. The family of 2-year-old Kingston McClain said he will be paralyzed for the rest of his life after being shot...
Mississippi police: Man fires off AR-style rifle in effort to frighten girlfriend, prevent her from leaving
Police say a man fired several rounds from an AR rifle Wednesday morning at his home, in an apparent effort to frighten his girlfriend and prevent her from leaving. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said officers were near Fannie Mullins School when they heard gunshots. They responded to a home on South Washington Street, where they encountered the suspect and he surrendered his weapon.
Jackson man arrested for fatal shooting of Crystal Springs teen
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crystal Springs police said they arrested the final suspect in the shooting death of a teenager at a gas station. Police said Icesarion D. Barnes, 25, of Jackson, was arrested on Wednesday, January 11 in the Flag Chapel area of Jackson. Barnes was charged with capital murder in the shooting […]
Mississippi teens arrested in connection with string of auto burglaries
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals in connection with the string of auto burglaries that occurred in the Mississippi 3 and U.S. 61 area on the morning of Jan. 2, as well as several reported deer camp burglaries. “I can’t say enough about the help from the...
WAPT
Toddler left paralyzed, on life-support after shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — A toddler is fighting for his life after he and a 15-year-old relative were shot Sunday night. The family of 2-year-old Kingston McClain is clinging to prayers and hope. The toddler is on life-support and his family said he has a long, hard road ahead. "Being...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrested woman calls 911 for help
A woman under arrest by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office called 911 for assistance Tuesday as she was being taken to jail. A deputy was checking the speeds of vehicles on Interstate 20 about 4:30 p.m. when he clocked a black Nissan at 89 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. After the deputy issued a citation for speeding, the driver, Jontreka L. Westmoreland, 30, of Flowood, Mississippi, refused to sign it. After the deputy explained the signature was a promise to appear in court and not an admission of guilt, Westmoreland continued to refuse to sign.
WLBT
Missing Jackson woman identified as victim of December house fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a missing Jackson woman. JPD says a body was found during a house fire on Thomas Catching Drive in December of 2022. According to JPD, the body was later identified as 23-year-old Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra Levy. A...
WLBT
Chief tells city council it’s time for another pay raise; says JPD ‘got more out of less’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Less than a year after the Jackson City Council approved significant pay increases for its police department, the chief says it’s time to bump up salaries again. At a city council meeting on Thursday, Davis reported that the city had an overall crime reduction of...
WAPT
Jackson police investigating after woman's body found during house fire
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead during a house fire. Sam Brown, the public information officer for JPD, said in a Wednesday release that the body was found during the fire on Thomas Catchings Drive in late December 2022. Brown...
WAPT
Funeral arrangements set for former JPD officer
JACKSON, Miss. — The visitation and funeral for murdered former JPD Officer James Thomas have been set. Visitation is this Friday at New Horizon Church on Ellis Avenue. The funeral is also Friday, immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. The Jackson native was killed in Atlanta two weeks ago...
vicksburgnews.com
Child murderer Lisa Crevitt up for parole
A Vicksburg woman who was convicted of killing her toddler is up for parole and will have a hearing in February. 58-year-old Lisa Ameen Crevitt is currently serving a life sentence for the 1985 murder of her 2-year-old daughter Jennifer Nicole Crevitt. Lisa initially told authorities that her child had...
WLBT
Retired JPD officer escapes fire but loses everything
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A retired Jackson Police officer, who served the city for nearly two decades, is now homeless after fire destroyed his residence. During his struggle to recover, he warns others about their use of extension cords and the importance of having insurance. “I heard some popping sounds,...
