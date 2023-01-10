ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

I’m a psychologist — there are 8 body language hacks for total control over others

A psychologist and life coach on TikTok has revealed eight body language hacks that could help you take control of any situation you’re in. Francesca Tighinean — who graduated from the University of London with a Bachelor’s in psychology — shares psychological and life coaching insights on her TikTok account @francescapsychology, where she has 1.2 million followers and 19.8 million likes. Tighinean shared two separate videos — with 1.15 million views and 160,700 likes combined — revealing eight body language tricks to control any situation. Her first tip was standing in a “dominance display” to show you are “ready and alert” and “have...
HackerNoon

What’s The Difference Between Artificial Intelligence In Film and its Limitations in Real Life?

Artificial Intelligence is one of the most misunderstood technological innovations to ever be presented to the general public. Movies like The Terminator represent AI as monstrous killing machines that take pleasure in wiping out all of humanity because it’s the “logical” thing to do. Star Trek Nemesis represents the Borg as a sentient species of AI that hijacks the human body and bends its victims to its will. Ultron was presented in the Avengers as nothing more than a destructive force that saw humanity as evil.
MAINE STATE
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Toxic Thoughts Are Destroying Relationships

It always starts as a small thought in the back of our minds. Why didn’t he check his incoming text? Is it from an ex?. Why isn’t she more thoughtful about what I need?. Why can’t things go back to how they were in the beginning?
Blog Vine

Advice For New Relationships

Starting a new relationship can be an exciting and rewarding experience. It can also be challenging and require effort to establish trust and intimacy with a new partner. Creating an early understanding can help build a strong and healthy relationship.
HackerNoon

Bugged: A Thrilling Tale of Tech Troubles and Triumph

It was a hot summer day, and I was working on the latest update for my mobile app. Everything seemed to be going smoothly until I stumbled upon a strange bug. No matter how many times I tried to fix it, the bug just wouldn't go away. I spent hours...
HackerNoon

8 Benefits of Computer Vision in the Security Industry

One of the most useful types of AI for the physical security industry is computer vision. Eight of the most significant benefits of computer vision in security are biometric authentication, finding people of interest, improved weapon detection, faster responses to suspicious situations, helping understand crowd behavior, virtual fencing, vehicle identification, and streamlining security footage reviews.
HackerNoon

How to Solve Race Conditions in a Booking System

ACID property - Isolation. Database isolation refers to the level of isolation between concurrent transactions in a database. Isolation levels control the visibility and accessibility of data to concurrent transactions and can affect the occurrence of race conditions in a database. If your isolation level is not “serializable” - there is a possibility of race conditions.
HackerNoon

The Case of the Missing Money: How I Used Detective Skills to Track Down a Bug in an App 🔍

As an Android developer working on a popular remittance app supporting over 100 thousand users, it is my job to ensure the app runs smoothly and all reported issues are resolved promptly. I was used to getting the occasional support ticket from users reporting issues with the app. But one day, I received a deluge of tickets from people who were failing to send money to a particular region through the app. This was especially concerning because it was close to the holiday season, a time when many people rely on our app to send money to their loved ones.
sixtyandme.com

Building an Aging Alone Plan – Solving the Solo Epidemic

Living alone is a luxury for single people. In my case, I relish having total privacy. It’s because I grew up sharing a bedroom with a sibling. Then, I left home for college and moved into a dorm, only to share another small room. If I was lucky enough...
HackerNoon

Welcome to the World of Artificial Intelligence Programming

Artificial intelligence programming consists of using artificial intelligence to write computer code. Instead of manually programming algorithms and instructions to perform a given task, you use AI to automatically generate code that will accomplish that task. There are several ways to use AI in programming. One of the most common approaches is to use neural networks to generate code.
HackerNoon

Women in Tech Interview

By Official HackerNoon Writing Prompts @prompts.If you’re experiencing writer’s block or just need to do something random and fun, you’ve come to the right place.
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

