The Almanac Online

Portola Valley: Five seeking two seats on Planning Commission

The creator of the town's social media platform, a retired attorney, an architect, an engineer and tech company founder have applied for two open seats on the Portola Valley Planning Commission. The two selected will replace Judith Hasko and Craig Taylor, who left the commission in December after getting elected to the Town Council.
The Almanac Online

What a difference a year makes

How 2022 started was quite different from how it ended in our community. In early January, students and staff at Woodside High School had to sit behind plexiglass at socially distanced stations to test themselves for COVID-19 during the virus' omicron wave. By the time the Nov. 8 election rolled around, unmasked voters were filling out their ballots indoors.
The Almanac Online

'I can’t hold my breath any longer:' Local man survives harrowing experience trying to rescue his dog from Stevens Creek

When water-loving 2-year-old black lab was swept away in the rushing current, his owner jumped in after him. A Mountain View man who jumped into Stevens Creek in an attempt to save his dog last week said he feels lucky to be alive, and he urges the community to learn from his experience and steer clear of local waterways impacted by the storm.
The Almanac Online

More rain, flooding in the Bay Area forecast on Wednesday

A day after hail, thunder and lightning bashed the Bay Area, another storm is lining up to dump more heavy rain Wednesday and leave more flooding in its wake. The north bay will get the worst of it, with a potential of 2-3 inches of rain late Tuesday through Wednesday, along with up to another 2 inches Thursday, up to 4 inches from Friday through Sunday, and perhaps another 1.5 inches Monday through Tuesday.

