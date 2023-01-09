ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

hartfordhawks.com

Briggs drop 22 in loss to SFC-Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – A late first-half Saint Francis-Brooklyn run swung the momentum, and the University of Hartford men's basketball team fell to the Terriers 78-73 Tuesday at the ARC on the campus of Pratt Institute. Leading by nine points with six minutes remaining in the first half, the Hawks...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
hartfordhawks.com

Track and Field Announces Remaining 2022-23 Schedule

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – Head track and field coach Stacie Wentz has announced the remaining 2022-23 schedule for the Hartford men's and women's track and field campaigns. The Hawks will compete in seven more indoor meets before heading into their outdoor slate which kicks off at Salisbury on Saturday, Mar. 4.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
hartfordhawks.com

Women's Basketball Set for Tuesday Night Matchup at Penn

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Hartford women's basketball team returns to action on Tuesday, Jan. 10, traveling back to Philadelphia, Pa., to take on Penn. Tipoff inside the Palestra between the Hawks and Quakers is set for 7 p.m. HARTFORD HAWKS (0-15) at PENN QUAKERS (10-5, 3-0 IVY) LOCATION: The...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
hartfordhawks.com

Stankevich, Women's Golf announces spring schedule

University of Hartford women's golf coach Pete Stankevich announced the spring portion of the 2022-23 golf schedule today (January 12, 2023). "Our women's schedule will be a great mix of tournaments in some warmer locations in March like LPGA International and Kingsmill, but also some events we're familiar with in our region in April," said Stankevich. "We're looking forward to getting started and competing against teams from the Northeast, as well as teams from other parts of the country."
WEST HARTFORD, CT

