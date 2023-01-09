University of Hartford women's golf coach Pete Stankevich announced the spring portion of the 2022-23 golf schedule today (January 12, 2023). "Our women's schedule will be a great mix of tournaments in some warmer locations in March like LPGA International and Kingsmill, but also some events we're familiar with in our region in April," said Stankevich. "We're looking forward to getting started and competing against teams from the Northeast, as well as teams from other parts of the country."

WEST HARTFORD, CT ・ 4 HOURS AGO