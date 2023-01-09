ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

CBS Pittsburgh

Winning numbers for Mega Millions $1.1 billion jackpot announced

The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing — with an estimated jackpot of $1.1 billion — have been announced. The winning numbers are: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and a Mega Ball 9.This marks the fifth largest lottery jackpot ever, and the third largest in Mega Millions history. There have been 24 drawings since the Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Oct. 14.  A single jackpot winner for Tuesday's drawing would have the choice of getting a lump-sum cash payout of an estimated $576.8 million before taxes. Or, they could take the annuity option, which...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
New York Post

Numbers drawn for $785M Mega Millions lottery jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $940 million after another drawing Tuesday resulted in plenty of losers but not a single grand prize winner. The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 25, 29, 33, 41, 44 and gold Mega Ball 18. The next drawing is scheduled to be held Friday night. The new $940 million jackpot is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for a cash payout, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $483.5 million. In Tuesday’s drawing, there were more than 2.9 million winning tickets of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Mega Millions to Jackpot to $1.1B on Tuesday

The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to an estimated $1.1 billion after no one had the winning numbers in Friday night’s draw. That means if someone wins Tuesday’s draw they will collect the third largest jackpot in history, Mega Millions said in a release. This is the fourth time in a little over four years that the top prize has exceeded $1 billion. Friday’s draw ended with numbers 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and the gold Mega Ball was 13. Read more at The Daily Beast.
The Associated Press

New Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35B is game's 2nd highest

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions prize has grown again to an estimated $1.35 billion after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot. The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9. The new jackpot drawing on Friday night will be another milestone in the game, Mega Millions said in a statement early Wednesday. “Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever,” Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in the statement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions Jackpot Will Grow

Lottery players in Louisiana certainly scooped up their share of cash prizes in last night's (January 3rd) drawing in the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions. There was one ticket sold in Louisiana that has a value of $10,000 but officials with the Mega Millions game say no single ticket sold in Louisiana or anywhere else the game is played matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot of $ 785 million dollars.
LOUISIANA STATE

