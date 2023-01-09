The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $940 million after another drawing Tuesday resulted in plenty of losers but not a single grand prize winner. The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 25, 29, 33, 41, 44 and gold Mega Ball 18. The next drawing is scheduled to be held Friday night. The new $940 million jackpot is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for a cash payout, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $483.5 million. In Tuesday’s drawing, there were more than 2.9 million winning tickets of...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO