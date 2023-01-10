PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the NFC and earned a first-round bye after beating the New York Giants on Sunday.The Eagles will be home resting during Wild Card Weekend – a major advantage for a team dealing with several key injuries. But one sportsbook doesn't have the Eagles as the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl in the NFC or win the conference.Caesars Sportsbook has the Eagles at +550 to win the Super Bowl and +175 to come out of the NFC, which ranks second behind the San Francisco 49ers in the conference. The Niners...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO