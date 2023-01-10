Read full article on original website
Former Augusta mayor Davis issues order to keep his office space, furniture, and supplies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The final executive order by former Augusta mayor Hardie Davis is causing some controversy within the city government. As his final executive order, Davis authorized all office space, furniture, furnishings, computer, office machines, and supplies he designated be allowed for him and his transition staff at no cost. Additionally, Davis authorized that his city email access remain active until Mar. 1, 2023. The order says these allowances are "to assure continuity in the execution of the laws and the conduct of the legislative and executive affairs of the City of Augusta government" during the transition from Davis to new mayor Garnett Johnson.
WRDW-TV
Mom shares concerns over living conditions at Dogwood Terrace
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Neighbors in the Dogwood Terrace Apartments are speaking to us with complaints about gunfire and living conditions. It’s set to be demolished next summer as some neighbors get moved to a new location, the old Cherry Tree Crossing Apartments. It’s just one neighborhood involved with...
Georgia’s own Okefenokee Joe dies in Augusta at 90
GEORGIA (WJBF) – One of America’s most famous naturalists, “Okefenokee Joe” (also known as international country music performer Dick Flood), died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in the Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center in downtown Augusta. According to Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB), Richard “Dick” Flood had turned 90 on Nov. 13 at his home near […]
WRDW-TV
Blackville Healing Springs bringing in people from hours away
BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you need water, you can just swing by the store and buy a bottle or two. But for some in the CSRA, they drive more than an hour to go grab healing water. People bring bags full of jugs. “Because it’s coming straight from the...
WRDW-TV
Georgia restoring 30 cent gas tax, but there’s a silver lining
This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. More details are coming out after the FBI raided a branch of the House of Prayer church in Augusta last summer. Passengers make quick changes after flights delayed, canceled. Updated: 5 hours ago. Augusta Regional Airport suffered...
wfxg.com
62-year-old homeless man missing in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing homeless man. Sixty-two-year-old Jesus Francisco Quintanilla was last seen Jan. 4 on the 2600 block of Oakland Ave. Investigators believe he may be in the area around the 1300 block of Greene St.
Rabid Bobcat makes contact with pets in Jefferson County, Ga.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Jefferson County Health Department was contacted to report an animal encounter on Eden Church Road near Highway 17 outside of Louisville, Georgia. After initial investigation was performed, Jefferson County Health Department informed the residence at the address how to immediately monitor their pets/animal that may have been exposed. The […]
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaders address rising concerns at detention center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Reports on living conditions at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center have been a big topic for weeks. On Monday, city leaders are telling the community what they plan to do about them. We spoke with an inmate’s sister who says who says her family knows...
wfxg.com
6 pedestrians struck on Olive Rd.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Several people have been injured in a crash on Olive Rd. Wednesday evening. According to the sheriff's office, it happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Olive Rd. and Eagles way. Six pedestrians were reportedly hit by two separate vehicles. Two of those six are in critical condition.
WRDW-TV
Accident causes lane closures on Mike Padgett Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident on Mike Padgett Highway near Alden Drive has caused lane closures Wednesday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:46 a.m. There have been reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time. As of 9 a.m.,...
WRDW-TV
Kitchen fire in Gloverville causes seniors to relocate for a night
GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire caused several residents of senior housing complex to relocate for the night at the Red Cross. According to authorities, sometime before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, a fire was reported at the housing complex at 456 Lawana Drive in Gloverville. According to dispatchers, the fire...
wfxg.com
New details about FBI raid of Assembly of Prayer church in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - New details have been released about the FBI raid of an Augusta church back in Summer 2022. In June 2022, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Rd. THE AGENCY ALSO RAIDED ITS SISTER CHURCH, THE HOUSE OF PRAYER IN HINESVILLE. THE DEPARTMENT OF VETERAN AFFAIRS AND FBI CLAIM HOUSE OF PRAYER BIBLE SEMINARIES MADE NUMEROUS FALSE STATEMENTS TO THE VA TO ESTABLISH IT AS AN EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTION AND SECURE REGULAR PAYMENTS.
WRDW-TV
‘We all lost it’: Kids heartbroken after crash kills Aiken teacher
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A four-car crash took the life of a North Aiken Elementary School teacher on Jan. 8. Sabrina Molina, 43, leaves behind four kids. It happened at Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway, and we spoke with a student about the loss of her favorite teacher. There’s...
wfxg.com
Georgia Tech suspends professorship of former Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Former Augusta mayor Hardie Davis has lost his professorship at Georgia Tech. In an email obtained by a FOX54 Open Records Request, chair of the School of Public Policy Cassidy Sugimoto informed Davis that his status as a professor has been suspended indefinitely. The email goes on to say that if the ongoing investigations and ethics concerns facing the former mayor are cleared, they may discuss renewing that relationship.
‘I don’t need a city vehicle’: Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson giving up keys to office vehicle
It is ready to roll, but Augusta's new mayor is not planning to take the wheel.
wfxg.com
2 suspects sought for Olmstead Homes murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects wanted in connection to a murder on B St. back in October 2022. At around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15, deputies responded to the 2100 block of B Street in Olmstead Homes. When deputies arrived, they found twenty-two-year-old Kyan Bowie with a gunshot wound. Bowie was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
wfxg.com
Body found on Boggy Gut Rd. in Aiken identified
AIKEN, Sc. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in an investigation dating back to July of 2022. On July 28th, a body was found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Rd off of Williston Rd. After DNA testing, that victim has now been identified as 33-year-old Freddie Powell III of Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner's Office has ruled Powell's cause of death as a homicide.
Augusta leaders question executive order from Mayor Davis as he headed out the door
Augusta leaders say an 11th-hour executive order was an overreach by former mayor Hardie Davis.
WRDW-TV
If you’re looking for a job, here are some opportunities
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University will have a career fair Tuesday at the Goodwill job connection, 3179 Washington Road. There are openings in nursing, maintenance, research, dental assistants, groundskeeping, information technology, administration, environmental services and public safety. You can apply online at www.augusta.edu/careers. Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The...
