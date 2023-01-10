Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger's New $32 Million Store Update: A Glimpse into the Future of Grocery Shopping!Ty D.Augusta, GA
Kroger Announces New Store in Augusta, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAugusta, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AugustaTed RiversAugusta, GA
Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed AwayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAugusta, GA
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Related
WRDW-TV
Blippi Tour comes to Columbia County Performing Arts Center
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If your child loves the show Blippi, Columbia County has a treat for you. Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour takes Blippi the Musical to a new level. The family-friendly show is coming to the Columbia County Performing Arts Center on March 30 and will begin at 6 p.m.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Blackville native named "Rising Star" artist
MeMe Yahsal may be better known around Barnwell County as Felicia Thompson-Brooks– a little girl who grew up singing gospel in the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Blackville. Now, Brooks is better known as MeMe Yahsal, and is setting the stage for the southern soul genre on a national scale.
WRDW-TV
10 new sculptures displayed around downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More sculptures are going up along downtown’s sculpture trail. Crews will finish putting up the new artwork Friday. We talked to the Greater Augusta Arts Council Project Manager, Pax Bobrow, to learn more about the pieces. “The whole concept of the Augusta Sculpture Trail is...
Community comes together in support of Justin Gilstrap
As 11-year-old Justin Gilstrap continues his fight, his school is preparing for a fundraiser in his support.
WKRC
Aiken HS student publishes memoir to share different life perspective
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A student at Aiken High School is hoping to give people a different perspective on life by sharing his story in a published memoir thanks to a special program for international students. Enock Sadiki’s book is called ‘The Most Essential Part of My Life.” It details a...
wfxg.com
City of Augusta 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. parade
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta and the local branch of the NAACP are celebrating the life and legacy of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with the city's annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parage. The 2023 parade will take place Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1...
Georgia’s own Okefenokee Joe dies in Augusta at 90
GEORGIA (WJBF) – One of America’s most famous naturalists, “Okefenokee Joe” (also known as international country music performer Dick Flood), died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in the Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center in downtown Augusta. According to Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB), Richard “Dick” Flood had turned 90 on Nov. 13 at his home near […]
WRDW-TV
With holidays over, Golden Harvest in need of volunteers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s always a rush to give and volunteer during the holidays, but afterward there are still people in need. The lack of volunteers after the holidays hurts the community. Every year community leaders see an up-tick in donations and volunteers during the holidays, but those...
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Thank you Educators giveaway
AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The SWAT Foundation is holding an event to say thank you to educators. It's called MLK Day Appreciation Giveaway, Thank you Educators. The event is Monday, January 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Broad St Downtown Augusta. The giveaway will have music, food, and school...
wfxg.com
Local leaders share update on Bon Air Apartments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 was first to report last year on the conditions at Summerville's Bon Air Apartments. This week, FOX54 spoke with some of the politicians who told us then they were demanding improvement. After Bon Air Apartments failed a HUD inspection, Congressman Rick Allen and Commissioner Catherine...
wfxg.com
Columbia County Chamber welcomes 6 new board members for 2023
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is welcoming aboard new Board of Directors members. The new members include Sam Adams, Attorney, Fulcher Hagler, LLP; Francine Burroughs, Senior Vice President of Workforce Solutions, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions; Joanna Conley, CEO, Doctors Hospital of Augusta; Doressa Hawes, Volunteer Program Manager, Golden Harvest Food Bank; Frank Pennebaker, Division Director- Chemical Processing and Characterization, Savannah River National Laboratory; and Ben Tankersley, Vice President, Queensborough National Bank and Trust.
WRDW-TV
Woman recounts terrifying moment of group hit on Olive Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials say two separate cars at the intersection of Olive Road and Eagles Way hit six people Wednesday night, sending multiple to the hospital. Now, a woman standing there when it happened is speaking out. We talked to her about the terrifying moment and how she avoided getting hit herself. The intersection is where LaShawn Vines says her life flashed before her eyes.
WRDW-TV
Blackville Healing Springs bringing in people from hours away
BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you need water, you can just swing by the store and buy a bottle or two. But for some in the CSRA, they drive more than an hour to go grab healing water. People bring bags full of jugs. “Because it’s coming straight from the...
WRDW-TV
Mom shares concerns over living conditions at Dogwood Terrace
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Neighbors in the Dogwood Terrace Apartments are speaking to us with complaints about gunfire and living conditions. It’s set to be demolished next summer as some neighbors get moved to a new location, the old Cherry Tree Crossing Apartments. It’s just one neighborhood involved with...
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaders address rising concerns at detention center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Reports on living conditions at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center have been a big topic for weeks. On Monday, city leaders are telling the community what they plan to do about them. We spoke with an inmate’s sister who says who says her family knows...
wfxg.com
Georgia Tech suspends professorship of former Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Former Augusta mayor Hardie Davis has lost his professorship at Georgia Tech. In an email obtained by a FOX54 Open Records Request, chair of the School of Public Policy Cassidy Sugimoto informed Davis that his status as a professor has been suspended indefinitely. The email goes on to say that if the ongoing investigations and ethics concerns facing the former mayor are cleared, they may discuss renewing that relationship.
WRDW-TV
‘We all lost it’: Kids heartbroken after crash kills Aiken teacher
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A four-car crash took the life of a North Aiken Elementary School teacher on Jan. 8. Sabrina Molina, 43, leaves behind four kids. It happened at Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway, and we spoke with a student about the loss of her favorite teacher. There’s...
wfxg.com
Former Augusta mayor Davis issues order to keep his office space, furniture, and supplies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The final executive order by former Augusta mayor Hardie Davis is causing some controversy within the city government. As his final executive order, Davis authorized all office space, furniture, furnishings, computer, office machines, and supplies he designated be allowed for him and his transition staff at no cost. Additionally, Davis authorized that his city email access remain active until Mar. 1, 2023. The order says these allowances are "to assure continuity in the execution of the laws and the conduct of the legislative and executive affairs of the City of Augusta government" during the transition from Davis to new mayor Garnett Johnson.
WRDW-TV
Harlem child dies after parent finds them not breathing
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Coroner’s Office released new details Thursday afternoon about a child who died earlier in the day. Coroner Vernon Collins said the child had been sleeping and then when a parent went to check in the morning, the child was not breathing. The...
WRDW-TV
Columbia Co. woman wanted for stealing child’s Christmas bike
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are searching for a woman who stole a child’s Christmas bike. On Thursday afternoon, around noon, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says there is security camera footage of the woman walking onto the property and leaving with the child’s gift on the 4000 block of Lee Place in Martinez.
Comments / 0