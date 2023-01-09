Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid sends important message to players ahead of playoffs
The Kansas City Chiefs will be able to use one thing that most of the other playoff teams won’t, and that is experience. Well, some teams in the playoffs have experience, but there aren’t any that have more than the Chiefs. Since 2018, only one of the current...
atozsports.com
Chiefs receive important news they have been patiently waiting for
As we all know by now, if the Kansas City Chiefs were to face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game, it will be held at a neutral site because the Chiefs are the number one seed, but the Bills have one less game played. Had they finished their...
atozsports.com
One source linked the possibility of the Raiders trading Carr to an odd situation
The Derek Carr- Las Vegas Raiders situation has been a bit, weird, to say the least. This is a guy who holds a ton of records within the organization, and has been there for what feels like forever, but is going to be in a different uniform next season. Well,...
atozsports.com
National host delivers hot take about the Titans’ next potential QB
It is still up in the air who will be the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans when the 2023 season gets underway. Tennessee is set to hire a new GM in the coming weeks, and the new executive may want to get creative to find an answer for the Titans’ offensive struggles of late. Ryan Tannehill, who has started for Tennessee since the middle of the 2019 season, is coming off of his worst season in a Titans uniform and a season ending ankle surgery.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
atozsports.com
Ben Roethlisberger’s comments on Matt Canada could give a hint to Mike Tomlin’s OC decision
All eyes will be on Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin this offseason and his offensive coordinator decision. Will Tomlin fire Matt Canada, a move that fans have been begging for all season?. Or will Tomlin retain Canada after the Steelers’ strong finish to the season?. It’s starting to...
atozsports.com
Titans to interview perfect fit GM candidate for Mike Vrabel
Finding a new General Manager will be priority number one for the Tennessee Titans as they head into the 2023 offseason, and they are wasting no time in doing so. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk and the Board of Directors have already lined up an initial group of candidates for interviews, and plan on including head coach Mike Vrabel in the process once that first round of interviews has concluded.
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys are facing a harsh reality with a key player
Unfortunately, the Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads with one of their franchise’s greatest players. OT Tyron Smith. Tearing his hamstring just before the start of the season wasn’t even the curtain call. The curtain has been screaming for a long time now. Having not played a full...
atozsports.com
NFC foe interested in Cowboys’ coordinator
With the success the Dallas Cowboys have had over the last two seasons, it’s no secret that teams would want to snag ingredients from their recipe. Defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, is one of the top candidates for the head coaching gig with the Denver Broncos. Much like this time...
atozsports.com
Broncos: Fans get coaching news they likely didn’t want to hear
Denver Broncos fans didn’t get the news they wanted on Thursday. In fact. it’s pretty much the opposite. They got the coaching news they didn’t want to see, and no, the Broncos didn’t hire someone that fans didn’t want. In fact, another team may hire...
atozsports.com
Chiefs slightly disrespected by national media outlet before playoffs
The Kansas City Chiefs have the luxury of only having to play two games to get to the Super Bowl, that is if they win those two. That is why the regular season matters so much. That is why every game matters so much – to have that bye week in the payoffs.
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB Josh Dobbs predicts who will win the Super Bowl
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs, now a member of the Tennessee Titans, made his prediction for Super Bowl LVII this week. Dobbs recently appeared on “Bussin with the Boys” and he was asked by Taylor Lewan for his Super Bowl prediction. The former Vols quarterback went with...
atozsports.com
Broncos have an underrated name on their coaching search list
The Denver Broncos have still not found their new head coach, which is okay. The season just ended, and they want to take their time to get this one right, as they obviously didn’t this time last year. But, they have announced a new candidate that may be one...
atozsports.com
The first good reason for keeping Matt Canada in 2023 has finally been made
It seems like nearly every Pittsburgh Steelers fan wants to see the team move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Under Canada, the Steelers had the No. 26 scoring offense in the NFL in 2022. Not great. But over the last half of the season, the Steelers played much better....
atozsports.com
Christian Wilkins continues to make Pro Bowl voters look silly
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle established himself as one of the best players at his position in 2022. Snubbed from the Pro Bowl, Wilkins has consistently made his doubters look foolish. Now that the regular season is wrapped up, it’s easy to see where he stands amongst other top interior defensive linemen.
atozsports.com
One Vikings player expects massive game from Dalvin Tomlinson vs. Giants
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is one of the most underrated run stoppers in football. Tomlinson has accomplished a lot in his six-year career, but he looks to check off another box in Sunday’s Wild Card Round matchup against his former team. Sunday’s game will mark Tomlinson’s first...
atozsports.com
ESPN predicts Chiefs will play Chargers in second round of playoffs and gives score prediction
ESPN thinks the Los Angeles Chargers will beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the playoffs this weekend, setting up a second-round showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have a first-round bye after locking down the No. 1 seed in the AFC. It’s the third time...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols targeting 2024 5-star quarterback
The Tennessee Vols are one of several programs targeting a 2024 five-star quarterback from North Carolina. Rivals.com national recruiting director Adam Gorney pointed out this week that Tennessee is one of the programs that’s coming “really big” after Jadyn Davis. From Rivals.com:. Michigan is considered the front-runner...
