Buffalo, NY

rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
atozsports.com

National host delivers hot take about the Titans’ next potential QB

It is still up in the air who will be the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans when the 2023 season gets underway. Tennessee is set to hire a new GM in the coming weeks, and the new executive may want to get creative to find an answer for the Titans’ offensive struggles of late. Ryan Tannehill, who has started for Tennessee since the middle of the 2019 season, is coming off of his worst season in a Titans uniform and a season ending ankle surgery.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick

The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Titans to interview perfect fit GM candidate for Mike Vrabel

Finding a new General Manager will be priority number one for the Tennessee Titans as they head into the 2023 offseason, and they are wasting no time in doing so. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk and the Board of Directors have already lined up an initial group of candidates for interviews, and plan on including head coach Mike Vrabel in the process once that first round of interviews has concluded.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys are facing a harsh reality with a key player

Unfortunately, the Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads with one of their franchise’s greatest players. OT Tyron Smith. Tearing his hamstring just before the start of the season wasn’t even the curtain call. The curtain has been screaming for a long time now. Having not played a full...
atozsports.com

NFC foe interested in Cowboys’ coordinator

With the success the Dallas Cowboys have had over the last two seasons, it’s no secret that teams would want to snag ingredients from their recipe. Defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, is one of the top candidates for the head coaching gig with the Denver Broncos. Much like this time...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Former Vols QB Josh Dobbs predicts who will win the Super Bowl

Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs, now a member of the Tennessee Titans, made his prediction for Super Bowl LVII this week. Dobbs recently appeared on “Bussin with the Boys” and he was asked by Taylor Lewan for his Super Bowl prediction. The former Vols quarterback went with...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Broncos have an underrated name on their coaching search list

The Denver Broncos have still not found their new head coach, which is okay. The season just ended, and they want to take their time to get this one right, as they obviously didn’t this time last year. But, they have announced a new candidate that may be one...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

The first good reason for keeping Matt Canada in 2023 has finally been made

It seems like nearly every Pittsburgh Steelers fan wants to see the team move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Under Canada, the Steelers had the No. 26 scoring offense in the NFL in 2022. Not great. But over the last half of the season, the Steelers played much better....
atozsports.com

Christian Wilkins continues to make Pro Bowl voters look silly

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle established himself as one of the best players at his position in 2022. Snubbed from the Pro Bowl, Wilkins has consistently made his doubters look foolish. Now that the regular season is wrapped up, it’s easy to see where he stands amongst other top interior defensive linemen.
MIAMI, FL
atozsports.com

One Vikings player expects massive game from Dalvin Tomlinson vs. Giants

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is one of the most underrated run stoppers in football. Tomlinson has accomplished a lot in his six-year career, but he looks to check off another box in Sunday’s Wild Card Round matchup against his former team. Sunday’s game will mark Tomlinson’s first...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols targeting 2024 5-star quarterback

The Tennessee Vols are one of several programs targeting a 2024 five-star quarterback from North Carolina. Rivals.com national recruiting director Adam Gorney pointed out this week that Tennessee is one of the programs that’s coming “really big” after Jadyn Davis. From Rivals.com:. Michigan is considered the front-runner...
NASHVILLE, TN

