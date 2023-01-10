Read full article on original website
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department introduces new SafeCam Registry programLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
atozsports.com
Titans listed amongst favorites to land Hall of Fame QB
If Monday was any indication, the Tennessee Titans will be undergoing wholesale changes in the 2023 offseason. The Titans have many tasks to complete in the coming months, but how the team approaches its quarterback situation is the biggest mystery. Ryan Tannehill is under contract for the 2023 season, but...
2 Vikings Free Agents Will Be Heavily Sought After
<p>The Minnesota Vikings have anywhere from one to a few playoff games to play, but regardless of outcome, NFL free</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/2-vikings-free-agents-will-be">2 Vikings Free Agents Will Be Heavily Sought After</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
atozsports.com
Broncos coach may be out the door before Denver can stop him
The Denver Broncos have a highly sought after assistant in their building right now. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is one of the best young coaches in the entire NFL. Accordingly, he is getting some interview opportunities from multiple teams across the league. Evero’s defense was one of the best in...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ defense came close to doing something never done in franchise history
The Kansas City Chiefs‘ defense was on a different level this year, especially in the second half of the season. I think we have said it about 1 million times this season, that they have improved so much, and they will only get better because of how young they are.
atozsports.com
Cowboys must do something they have never done to advance in playoffs
It is Dallas Cowboys playoff game week. Dallas is set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wildcard — a team that the Cowboys have become very familiar with. Dallas and Tampa Bay have had their fair share of matchups since Tom Brady signed with the Buccaneers. Perhaps most notably was the opening game thriller in 2021, where Dak Prescott and Brady put on a show.
atozsports.com
ESPN calls one of Tennessee’s biggest rivals a ‘loser’ in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason
ESPN feels like one of the Tennessee Vols‘ main rivals was one of the biggest losers during the NCAA transfer portal cycle this offseason. Tom VanHaaren, one of ESPN’s college football writers, detailed the biggest winners and losers of the portal this offseason and he listed the Florida Gators among the biggest losers.
atozsports.com
Titans to interview perfect fit GM candidate for Mike Vrabel
Finding a new General Manager will be priority number one for the Tennessee Titans as they head into the 2023 offseason, and they are wasting no time in doing so. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk and the Board of Directors have already lined up an initial group of candidates for interviews, and plan on including head coach Mike Vrabel in the process once that first round of interviews has concluded.
atozsports.com
What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid sends important message to players ahead of playoffs
The Kansas City Chiefs will be able to use one thing that most of the other playoff teams won’t, and that is experience. Well, some teams in the playoffs have experience, but there aren’t any that have more than the Chiefs. Since 2018, only one of the current...
atozsports.com
College football reporter continues to push silly narrative about Vols HC Josh Heupel
National college football reporter Mike Farrell, the self-professed “godfather of recruiting”, won’t stop pushing the Josh Heupel to Michigan narrative. There’s been chatter over the last week about Michigan possibly being interested in hiring Heupel, the Tennessee Vols‘ head coach, in the event that Jim Harbaugh leaves Ann Arbor for the NFL.
atozsports.com
Saints WR Chris Olave makes a statement that fans will absolutely love
There is no secret who the WR1 of the future for the New Orleans Saints is right now. Rookie wide receiver Chris Olave had an outstanding year with inconsistent quarterback play and plenty of injuries around him. Before last season, Michael Thomas had carved out the role of the Saints’...
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins reveals retirement timeframe ahead of Giants playoff game
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins may be 34 years old, but retirement is not yet in his mind. As he prepares for the Vikings’ Wild Card showdown with the New York Giants, Cousins opened up about his continued maturity on the field and touched on his potential retirement. He emphasized that he’ll only walk away from the game when the time comes that he’s no longer growing as a player.
atozsports.com
Ben Roethlisberger’s comments on Matt Canada could give a hint to Mike Tomlin’s OC decision
All eyes will be on Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin this offseason and his offensive coordinator decision. Will Tomlin fire Matt Canada, a move that fans have been begging for all season?. Or will Tomlin retain Canada after the Steelers’ strong finish to the season?. It’s starting to...
atozsports.com
National host delivers hot take about the Titans’ next potential QB
It is still up in the air who will be the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans when the 2023 season gets underway. Tennessee is set to hire a new GM in the coming weeks, and the new executive may want to get creative to find an answer for the Titans’ offensive struggles of late. Ryan Tannehill, who has started for Tennessee since the middle of the 2019 season, is coming off of his worst season in a Titans uniform and a season ending ankle surgery.
SKOL: Minnesota Vikings 2023 Opponents Revealed
The 2022-23 NFL playoffs are get underway this weekend, and yesterday the NFL revealed the opponents that will be on the Vikings schedule in 2023. While the actual dates and times will be announced later, we do know who the Vikings will face at U.S. Bank Stadium, and on the road.
atozsports.com
Coaching carousel hits Bills with a surprise
In just his first year as the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey is drawing attention for a head coach opening. While many expected defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to get looks first thanks to his impressive work on defense, it’s Dorsey the first name the Bills get asked about. A surprise without a doubt.
atozsports.com
Salary cap expert suggests Titans should try to acquire QB that is a former first round draft pick
The Tennessee Titans have a lot of important decisions to make this offseason and one of those decisions is who their starting quarterback will be. Ryan Tannehill, who will turn 35 this summer, is under contract through the 2023 season. The Titans, however, can release Tannehill this offseason and face...
