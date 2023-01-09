There are several events happening in the Mother Lode this weekend. The Horsetail Falls Event in Yosemite National Park is in February but if you’re planning on visiting on a weekend in February to see the waterfall – or anything else in the park – set your alarms for tomorrow morning January 13, at 8 am to get reservations. The first 50% of reservations for the last three weekends in February (i.e., Feb. 10-12, 17-19, and 24-26) become available online at Recreation.gov. The remaining 50% will be released at 8 am Pacific Time two days before the reservation date (e.g., the remaining 50% for February 10 become available 8 am on February 8.) No reservations are required for the first weekend in February (Feb. 3-5).

SONORA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO