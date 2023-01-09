Read full article on original website
Calaveras Landmark Seeking Historic Designation
Calaveras, CA– The California State Historical Resources Commission will be considering several nominations for federal and state historic designation on January 20th, including the Chinatown Gardens Archaeological District in Mokelumne Hill. The district encompasses the archaeological remains of a commercial market garden that was operated by the town’s Chinese...
Middle Of January Events And Fundraisers
There are several events happening in the Mother Lode this weekend. The Horsetail Falls Event in Yosemite National Park is in February but if you’re planning on visiting on a weekend in February to see the waterfall – or anything else in the park – set your alarms for tomorrow morning January 13, at 8 am to get reservations. The first 50% of reservations for the last three weekends in February (i.e., Feb. 10-12, 17-19, and 24-26) become available online at Recreation.gov. The remaining 50% will be released at 8 am Pacific Time two days before the reservation date (e.g., the remaining 50% for February 10 become available 8 am on February 8.) No reservations are required for the first weekend in February (Feb. 3-5).
Some Road Closures Continue In Tuolumne County
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County officials continue to assess the damages, and clean up, from the recent storm systems, ahead of more wet weather arriving throughout the next few days. Most roadways that were flooded have now reopened after the water receded. However, some areas suffered damage, and are...
Power Outages Are Smaller But Still Widespread
Sonora, CA — PG&E continues to work toward restoring all of the power outages left behind by this week’s storm systems. Things are looking much better than yesterday, when there were over 10,000 customers, locally, without electricity. The largest outage remaining in Tuolumne County this morning is 117...
Sinkhole Prompts Twain Harte’s Eproson Park Closure
Twain Harte, CA — Following the recent wet weather, a sinkhole was discovered near a picnic bench at Eproson Park in Twain Harte. It is also near the children’s playground equipment. Out of an abundance of caution, the Twain Harte Community Services District has decided to close the park indefinitely until further notice. The district will need to assess the damage and look into potential repairs. The area around the park is now blocked off.
Extreme Wind Event And Tornado Confirmed By Weather Service
Milton, Calaveras CA — The National Weather Service has confirmed that the severe thunderstorm yesterday moved a large horse barn in Oakdale and qualified briefly as the lowest level of tornado, an EF-1 in Calaveras as it crossed Hogan Dam Road. On January 10, 2023 the early morning severe...
Sonora High School Awarded $200,000 Grant For Student Mental Health
SONORA, CA –The Sonora Union High School District has been awarded a School Health Demonstration Project Grant from the California Department of Education, which will provide up to $100,000 per year for the next two years. The grant is aimed at expanding comprehensive health and mental health services to students, with a focus on implementing Medi-Cal billing for eligible services. The funding will also allow the district to partner with a technical assistance team with experience in Medi-Cal billing and other state and federal funding resources. The reimbursements received through billing will be used to increase capacity and sustain programs that provide health and mental health services to students. Superintendent Ed Pelfrey explains the school district’s commitment to these goals.
Numerous Flooding Impacts In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA — Travel is very difficult in many parts of Mariposa County due to widespread flooding. The area was hit hard again on Wednesday by heavy rainfall. Antone Rd Closed (only at water crossing) Indian Peak Rd from 4200 block of Indian Peak Rd to Sierra Vista. Pendola...
$1-million In State Grants For Yosemite Clean Energy’s Biomass Project
Chinese Camp, CA — A planned facility in Tuolumne County that will transform forest biomass into hydrogen has received a pair of $500,000 state grants. Yosemite Clean Energy, based in Mariposa, is developing plans for a site on 45 acres in Chinese Camp near the existing Pacific Ultrapower site. The money from the California Department of Conservation is via a “Forest Biomass to Carbon-Negative Biofuels” grant program. The two grants will support project engineering and the first stage of development. The Tuolumne County project was the highest ranked for recommended funding in the state during the grant review process. Yosemite Clean Energy is also developing a project in Oroville, which ranked second.
Emergency Road Repairs Planned In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA — On Monday there was a “Shelter In Place” order in the Jerseydale area of Mariposa County due to flash flooding. If was lifted on Monday evening after the water receded. Because of damage occurring, a stretch of Jerseydale Road is in need of emergency repairs. The work will begin at 8am today and anyone traveling in the area should prepare for up to 30-minute delays. More permanent repairs will take place when weather conditions improve in the Spring.
Copperopolis Traffic Stop Ends In Meth Bust With Two Arrests
Copperopolis, CA – After pulling a vehicle over in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County, the driver and passenger were arrested for concealing meth in the vehicle and its sale. The traffic stop happened on Highway 4 near Main Street, recently. Sheriff’s officials report the deputy noticed the driver,...
Wednesday Forecast: Some Rain & Snow
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, until 4 AM Thursday. The snow levels will rise from around 4,500 feet this morning to above 6,000 feet later this afternoon. Additional snowfall accumulations will range from four inches to one foot above...
