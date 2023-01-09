ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

One man dead in Mercer County after “workplace accident”

OAKVALE, WV (WVNS) — One man died while working on a powerline in the Oakvale area of Mercer County on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. According to West Virginia State Police, they received a report of a “workplace accident” on Kellysville road around 11:30 AM. Once on scene, Troopers found Daniel McGrath, 24, of Beckley had […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WJHL

VSP investigating fatal crash in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating after a crash left one person dead in Buchanan County. A release from the VSP states the crash occurred at 7 a.m. on Jan. 4 on Route 602. Police report a 1994 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck was heading north when it went off the […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Man sentenced after shooting at Lebanon, Va. apartments

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A Lebanon, Virginia man has been sentenced by a jury after a shooting at an apartment complex in November 2021. According to Commonwealth Attorney Zack Stoots, Josiah Tyree Hilser, 23, of Lebanon, was sentenced to 20 years on an aggravated malicious wounding charge, with 13 years suspended. He was also given […]
LEBANON, VA
wymt.com

‘Serial burglar’ hits two Eastern Kentucky businesses

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department arrested a man accused of burglarizing two Pikeville businesses. “When people call us for these burglaries, we don’t just want to show up on scene, take notes, and do a report. We want to solve it,” said Pikeville PD Lt. Chad Branham. “Like the kids say, we want to put the ‘bad guy’ in jail.”
PIKEVILLE, KY
WJHL

Police ID SWVA body as missing woman

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) – Police identified a body found late last year as the remains of a missing woman from Damascus, Virginia. According to Damascus Police Chief Kermit Turner, a body found in a wooded area on Dec. 21, 2022, was sent for identification in Roanoke. Turner confirmed to News Channel 11 that the remains […]
DAMASCUS, VA
wcyb.com

Marion man arrested following school break-in, police say

MARION, Va. (WCYB) — Law enforcement in Smyth County, Virginia arrested a man suspected of breaking into a local school. Michael Dalton, 45, of Marion, Virginia, is charged with breaking and entering and destruction of property. The alleged break-in was reported January 5 by administrators at Marion Middle School....
MARION, VA
wymt.com

Highway 15 back open near Carr Creek Lake Marina

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Highway 15 was closed earlier Wednesday afternoon after a semi-truck hauling coal overturned near the Carr Creek Lake Marina. Officials tell WYMT that the roadway is back open as of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the truck was taken from the scene for medical...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wcyb.com

Police investigating in Kingsport after woman arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot in Kingsport Monday night. Officers with the Kingsport Police Department responded to the area of Cloud Apartments in the 1100 block of Robertson Street in Kingsport following allegations of shots fired at about 10:15 p.m. Police did not find any evidence of a shooting at that time.
KINGSPORT, TN
Lootpress

Toddlers found in residence with no heat, needles and drug paraphernalia in open areas

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two individuals were arrested on child neglect charges in late December during an investigation regarding a wanted individual. Trooper First Class K.A. Filer with the West Virginia State Police reports that, on December 26, 2023, Mercer County 911 dispatched Trooper Filer to a Bluefield residence regarding Christopher Dempsey Jr. who was wanted by authorities.
BLUEFIELD, WV
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Police Arrest Mountain City Man On DUI, Underage Consumption At Monarch Apartments

There was another incident at Johnson City’s Monarch Apartments. This time, a Mountain City man is arrested after police find him behind the wheel of a parked vehicle with the motor running and his foot on the accelerator. Police say Ethan Campbell showed multiple signs of possible impairment. As officers attempted to make contact, Campbell put the vehicle in reverse and began to drive away. Campbell was located in a nearby parking lot. Campbell is charged with driving under the influence, felony evading arrest and underage consumption of alcohol and is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee Sessions Court.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

1 injured in Bristol, Tenn. house fire

A house fire sent one person to the hospital on Monday. A house fire sent one person to the hospital on Monday. Educator of the Week: Rachel Cinnamon, John Sevier …. Educator of the Week: Rachel Cinnamon, John Sevier Middle School/Dobyns-Bennett. Milligan’s upset bid of No. 12 Union falls just...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Police: Stolen boats found in Blountville man’s yard

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Blountville man was arrested after two stolen boats were located in his backyard, police say. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), two residents of Hamilton Road contacted authorities to report that their boats were stolen from winter storage areas in December. On Jan. 6, investigators went to […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

WCSO: One person dead, another person in custody

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va--Police are investigating after a person was found dead late Friday night. According to Sheriff Blake Andis, officers are currently on the scene on Pocahontas Trail. Sheriff Andis said one person is custody. Details are limited at this time, but stay with News 5 for the latest developments.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Sullivan County Woman Arrested After Child Found Wandering Outside In Cold With No Shoes

A Piney Flats Tennessee woman is scheduled for arraignment after being charged with Child Abuse and Neglect or Endangerment after authorities found a small child wandering around an apartment complex on Pickens Bridge Road Saturday morning. Johnson City Police arrested Sarah McCurry after police found the child with no shoes on, freezing cold with his hands and feet bright red. The child was taken a local hospital for treatment. McCurry was found by police inside an apartment asleep and unaware that the child was outside. McCurry is now being housed in the Sullivan County Jail.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy