Durham, NC

How to Take Charge of Your Well-Being in 2023

When it comes to well-being, Liza Butler has found what works for her. Around a year ago, weighed down by the stress of the pandemic, the transition to virtual work and family members’ health issues, she felt depleted and knew she had to prioritize her emotional health. Butler, who...
New Subsidized Parking Pilot Program for Employees

In February 2023, Duke will introduce a pilot program that will provide subsidized parking permits for staff and faculty making $80,000 or less to promote a more affordable and equitable environment for employees working on-site at Duke’s main campus in Durham. Duke will subsidize up to $30 per month...
Ph.D. Students, Create and Fund a Summer Internship Through GSTEG

The Office of the Provost seeks applications from Ph.D. students who, with endorsement from their programs, wish to pursue a summer internship with an off-campus host that is related to their intellectual trajectory. This Graduate Student Training Enhancement Grants (GSTEG) opportunity is limited to current Ph.D. students without full funding for Summer 2023.
Transit and Parking Adjustments for MLK 2023 Holiday

Most Duke transit routes will be adjusted in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Jan. 16. The only transit routes in service will be the C1-East-West (two buses), which will run on a holiday schedule from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the SWS-Swift Avenue Shuttle (one bus) and LL-LaSalle Loop (one bus), which will operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Van Services will not operate on Jan. 16. Track Duke Transit buses on TransLoc.
Duke Spotlight: The Invisible Engine Behind Athletics Events

The Athletic Facilities, Game Operations, Championships and Events unit keeps games, practices and facilities running. Spotlight: Athletic Facilities, Game Operations, Championships and Events (AFGO) Years at Duke: 9. Number of employees: 12. Who they are: From fixing toilets in Wallace Wade Stadium and polishing the handrails in Cameron Indoor Stadium,...
