Most Duke transit routes will be adjusted in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Jan. 16. The only transit routes in service will be the C1-East-West (two buses), which will run on a holiday schedule from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the SWS-Swift Avenue Shuttle (one bus) and LL-LaSalle Loop (one bus), which will operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Van Services will not operate on Jan. 16. Track Duke Transit buses on TransLoc.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO