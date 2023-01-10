Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
whmi.com
Bed Bath & Beyond In Brighton Among Store Closures
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com / Associated Press. Bed Bath & Beyond has announced more store closures – including the only one in Livingston County. The store located in the Brighton Mall at 8467 West Grand River is among five slated to close. An updated list was recently released by...
Historic Spanish Mission-style home in Ann Arbor’s Burns Park on the market for $1.6M
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A unique historic home on a spacious corner lot in Ann Arbor’s enviable Burns Park neighborhood is on the market. The six-bedroom, four-bathroom Spanish Mission style home at 1600 Cambridge Road is listed by Realtor Gary McCririe of GTM Realty at $1,600,000, and is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes of various styles and prices from across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.
wkzo.com
Bed Bath and Beyond to close Lansing store
LANSING, MI — Retailer Bed Bath and Beyond will be closing five more stores in Michigan as the company tries to avoid bankruptcy, including a store on Lansing’s westside. It’s the company’s only mid-Michigan location. The reatiler also will close stores in Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills,...
3-week closure coming to Ann Arbor street near downtown
ANN ARBOR, MI - A street north of downtown Ann Arbor is slated to close through early February to allow for the installation of new underground electrical conduits and manholes, city officials said. West Summit Street between Main Street and Wildt Street/Hiscock Street is off-limits to all traffic beginning at...
Take a Look Inside This Medieval Castle in Oakland County, Michigan
Holy cow…..a medieval castle complete with drawbridge, secret passageways, stone towers, trap doors, and more…..sits in Oakland County. Worth a few million dollars. This mammoth structure is, according to a realtor, “as close to a modern-day representation of a European castle as you can probably imagine.”. Living...
Realty Signs Are Now Posted on This Former Bar in Grand Blanc
A great opportunity in a great location is now available in Grand Blanc. Back on October 21st, 2022, Sweetwater Bar in Grand Blanc permanently closed its doors to the public. It was a very abrupt closing as well and most people did not see it coming. A few short months...
Water conservation notice in effect for East Lansing and Meridian Township
East Lansing and Meridian Township water system customers are under a conserve water notice.A main transmission water line at the East Lansing - Meridian Water Sewer Authority, or ELMWSA, was damaged on Tuesday, which prevents the authority from treating water. The damage was reportedly caused by an accidental construction mishap during a project meant to upgrade and improve the water plant, according to ELMWSA Manager Joel Martinez. The construction that caused the damage is being done by the Department of Public Works as well as contractors.ELMWSA is hoping the restriction on water consumption will only last 24-48 hours and...
Tv20detroit.com
Major construction coming to local roads in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties
(WXYZ) — While some construction is on pause for the winter, getting around metro Detroit will soon become a little more frustrating. That's because local roads are getting ready for some big makeovers across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Some of the work even kicked off this week. 10...
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this week
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the U.S. is opening another new spot in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Michigan restaurant location in Livonia, according to the company's website.
whmi.com
Surprise Party Held For Retired Champ's Pub Owner
A surprise retirement party was held for the longtime owner of Champs Pub in downtown Brighton. The popular pub at 140 East Grand River changed hands after more than 41 years, with long-time owner Dave Beauchamp selling his business to Win Dahm, who also owns the Log Cabin on Grand River in Genoa Township and 2FOGS in downtown Howell.
Fire at Big Wolf Lake destroys Jackson County summer cottage
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A summer cottage east of Jackson was destroyed in a Sunday fire, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke at 12:56 p.m., Jan. 8 in the 15000 block of Wolf Lake Forest Drive on Big Wolf Lake in Leoni Township, said the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
100 Year Old Family Shop in Detroit Considered the Best Bagels in Michigan
For over 100 years, and four generation, a family owned bagel shop had been turning out the delicious carbs we all love, and now they're getting some big kudos for their efforts. Eat This, Not That! recently compiled a list of the "Best Bagels in Every State" and Detroit founded...
Say What? This Double-Wide Home in Lapeer County is Over $500K?
You'll be scratching your head when you see the price of this double-wide (manufactured) home in North Branch that is currently on the market for $539,000. Yes, the house that you'll see in the photos below is over half a million dollars. After you have a look in the garage,...
Owosso, Michigan Pizza Place Goes Viral in Cleaning Video
Have you ever been scrolling through social media and seen those satisfying videos of people cleaning?. I know it sounds weird, but I swear that some of the videos I see the most, whether it be Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, are the videos of the satisfying before, during, and after cleaning videos. The ones where you're shown something really disheveled or something that really needs some cleaning, and it's left sparkling at the end are truly the best.
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
thelivingstonpost.com
While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state
For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
Authentic Italian Cuisine in Grand Blanc Township
There is nothing better than authentic Italian food, especially if it's cooked to perfection with all of the right ingredients. I'm a huge fan of Italian food and have been ever since I was a kid. So anytime there's talk about any authentic Italian restaurant, then you have my undivided attention.
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
Comments / 0