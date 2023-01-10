ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
TROY, MI
whmi.com

Bed Bath & Beyond In Brighton Among Store Closures

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com / Associated Press. Bed Bath & Beyond has announced more store closures – including the only one in Livingston County. The store located in the Brighton Mall at 8467 West Grand River is among five slated to close. An updated list was recently released by...
BRIGHTON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Historic Spanish Mission-style home in Ann Arbor’s Burns Park on the market for $1.6M

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A unique historic home on a spacious corner lot in Ann Arbor’s enviable Burns Park neighborhood is on the market. The six-bedroom, four-bathroom Spanish Mission style home at 1600 Cambridge Road is listed by Realtor Gary McCririe of GTM Realty at $1,600,000, and is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes of various styles and prices from across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wkzo.com

Bed Bath and Beyond to close Lansing store

LANSING, MI — Retailer Bed Bath and Beyond will be closing five more stores in Michigan as the company tries to avoid bankruptcy, including a store on Lansing’s westside. It’s the company’s only mid-Michigan location. The reatiler also will close stores in Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills,...
LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Water conservation notice in effect for East Lansing and Meridian Township

East Lansing and Meridian Township water system customers are under a conserve water notice.A main transmission water line at the East Lansing - Meridian Water Sewer Authority, or ELMWSA, was damaged on Tuesday, which prevents the authority from treating water. The damage was reportedly caused by an accidental construction mishap during a project meant to upgrade and improve the water plant, according to ELMWSA Manager Joel Martinez. The construction that caused the damage is being done by the Department of Public Works as well as contractors.ELMWSA is hoping the restriction on water consumption will only last 24-48 hours and...
EAST LANSING, MI
whmi.com

Surprise Party Held For Retired Champ's Pub Owner

A surprise retirement party was held for the longtime owner of Champs Pub in downtown Brighton. The popular pub at 140 East Grand River changed hands after more than 41 years, with long-time owner Dave Beauchamp selling his business to Win Dahm, who also owns the Log Cabin on Grand River in Genoa Township and 2FOGS in downtown Howell.
BRIGHTON, MI
99.1 WFMK

Owosso, Michigan Pizza Place Goes Viral in Cleaning Video

Have you ever been scrolling through social media and seen those satisfying videos of people cleaning?. I know it sounds weird, but I swear that some of the videos I see the most, whether it be Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, are the videos of the satisfying before, during, and after cleaning videos. The ones where you're shown something really disheveled or something that really needs some cleaning, and it's left sparkling at the end are truly the best.
OWOSSO, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state

For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Authentic Italian Cuisine in Grand Blanc Township

There is nothing better than authentic Italian food, especially if it's cooked to perfection with all of the right ingredients. I'm a huge fan of Italian food and have been ever since I was a kid. So anytime there's talk about any authentic Italian restaurant, then you have my undivided attention.
GRAND BLANC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy