wilsonpost.com
Former Wilson Central football coach Brad Dedman lands assistant role at Watertown
It didn’t take Brad Dedman long to find his next job. The former Wilson Central football coach will teach algebra at Watertown and assist Purple Tigers head coach Gavin Webster this coming season.
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro City Schools Names Principal of the Year
Congratulations to Principal Don Bartch from The Creek on being named the Principal of the Year from Murfreesboro City Schools. Congrats Principal Don! Thank you for all you do for our kids.
Wilson County Schools honor life of Green Hill High School student
Students and staff in Wilson County are honoring the life of a Green Hill High School student who passed away after a car crash in early December.
smithcountyinsider.com
Ms. Carolyn Faye Hill
Mrs. Carolyn Faye Hill, age 80, of Gordonsville, TN passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Mrs. Hill was born November 9, 1942 in Knoxville, TN, a daughter of the late Millard Arthur Cunningham and Josie Mae Gosnell Cunningham. She married Duane Hill and he preceded her in death on April 20, 2008. She was also preceded in death by three sisters. Mrs. Hill graduated from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville with a degree in English. She worked for TVA for eleven years. She was a devoted homemaker, mother, and wife.
Williamson County Schools hoping to fill dozens of positions through ‘Classified Career Fair’
Taking the call for help right to the parents. How Williamson County Schools are hoping to fill dozens of open positions.
smithcountyinsider.com
Ms. June Angel
Ms. June Angel, age 83 of Gordonsville, died Thursday morning, January 12 at her home. She is survived by: daughter, Treva Angel Bowman of Gordonsville; son, Gaylen Angel of Gordonsville; granddaughter, Shayla Raye Bowman of Gordonsville; great-grandson, Camden Kayne Bowman; sister, Becky McKinney of Elmwood; fur baby, Gizzy. Ms. Angel...
Snow at times Friday
Snow showers will start Friday morning and most of Middle TN and Southern KY will see them.
smithcountyinsider.com
GHS Clubs host Empty Bowls Project to benefit local food pantries
Gordonsville High School FCCLA, Art Club and S.A.D.D. clubs will host an Empty Bowls and Lead to Feed event on Saturday, January 21, 2023 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Individuals, families and groups can can make a pottery bowl and/or purchase some soup to help feed the hungry. All proceeds from the Empty Bowls Project and Lead to Feed Soup Sale will benefit local food banks.
WKRN
'Portland CARES' closed for another six weeks
A Portland nonprofit forced to close because of damage from freezing temperatures a few weeks ago is still closed. A Portland nonprofit forced to close because of damage from freezing temperatures a few weeks ago is still closed. Town hall on rolling blackouts & extended outages. Town hall on rolling...
smithcountyinsider.com
Smith County Chamber Corner Show – January 2023
Check out the January 2023 edition of the Smith County Chamber Corner Show!. This month’s show features local businesses, community organization and events going on in and around Smith County. If you would like to promote your event or local business on the Smith County Chamber Corner Show, contact...
thunder1320.com
SCHOOL CLOSING ALERT: Monday, Jan. 9
SCHOOL PATROL PRESENTED BY SPRING STREET MARKET, 801 S. SPRING STREET MANCHESTER, TN. Coffee County Raider Academy has been impacted from a water main break. The school is asking that students who have a ride to be picked up as soon as possible. Buses will still run at normal time...
smithcountyinsider.com
Class of 2023 Leadership Opportunity Applications Now Available
Applications for the Class of 2023 Leadership Opportunity are now being accepted. The deadline to apply is January 28th, 2023. Leadership Opportunity Smith County is a program designed to create community awareness, to encourage discussion of a wide range of issues and to develop leadership skills among participants. The Leadership programs consist of a day and a-half retreat in February, seven topic oriented one-day sessions and a graduation ceremony in October. Presentations include lectures, panel presentations, tours and a wide variety of group activities. Participants are given the opportunity to meet with county leaders and state officials representing a broad range of community interest and to explore issues of the interest to our county.
WKRN
What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?
Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019. 1 critically injured in Madison shooting. One person has been taken to the...
In-N-Out Burger Officially Coming To Middle Tennessee
"In-N-Out Burger is a great family business ... with a value system and a way of serving their customers that lines up just right here in Tennessee," said Gov. Bill Lee.
Popculture
TV Host Retires After 35-Year Run
After 35 years with NewsChannel5, Talk of the Town co-anchor Meryll Rose has retired. The beloved Nashville icon marked her last day at NewsChannel5 on Friday, Jan. 6, concluding a storied career that included interviews with high-profile figures including First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, actresses Julie Andrews and Jane Seymour, and country music legends like Randy Travis and Dolly Parton.
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes two cities right here in Tennessee.
WSMV
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
smithcountyinsider.com
Day of Service Clean-up Event Monday, January 16th
Keep Smith County Beautiful will host a Day of Service Annual Clean-up Event on Monday, January 16, 2023. The event will start at the Smith County Agricultural Center at 9 a.m. Areas for clean-up will be assigned. A light lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Check out Keep Smith County Beautiful on facebook.
1029thebuzz.com
Tennessee Ranks #3 in the Amount of People Moving Here
Obviously, Nashville has grown at insane rates for the last several years. The traffic on the roads definitely show it!! But according to this recent study, it’s not just the Middle TN that’s growing… it’s the entire state. Tennessee ranked #3 for inbound movers. FOX 17...
WSMV
THP: Missing family of three found dead off I-840 in Williamson County
FAIRVIEW, TN (WSMV) - A missing Hickman County family of three was found deceased in a vehicle in Williamson County on Wednesday. Late Wednesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol identified those in the vehicle as 39-year-old Jeremy Cook, 28-year-old Johanna Manor, and an unidentified 8-year-old. “I am always down here on...
