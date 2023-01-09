ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TN

smithcountyinsider.com

Ms. Carolyn Faye Hill

Mrs. Carolyn Faye Hill, age 80, of Gordonsville, TN passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Mrs. Hill was born November 9, 1942 in Knoxville, TN, a daughter of the late Millard Arthur Cunningham and Josie Mae Gosnell Cunningham. She married Duane Hill and he preceded her in death on April 20, 2008. She was also preceded in death by three sisters. Mrs. Hill graduated from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville with a degree in English. She worked for TVA for eleven years. She was a devoted homemaker, mother, and wife.
GORDONSVILLE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Ms. June Angel

Ms. June Angel, age 83 of Gordonsville, died Thursday morning, January 12 at her home. She is survived by: daughter, Treva Angel Bowman of Gordonsville; son, Gaylen Angel of Gordonsville; granddaughter, Shayla Raye Bowman of Gordonsville; great-grandson, Camden Kayne Bowman; sister, Becky McKinney of Elmwood; fur baby, Gizzy. Ms. Angel...
GORDONSVILLE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

GHS Clubs host Empty Bowls Project to benefit local food pantries

Gordonsville High School FCCLA, Art Club and S.A.D.D. clubs will host an Empty Bowls and Lead to Feed event on Saturday, January 21, 2023 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Individuals, families and groups can can make a pottery bowl and/or purchase some soup to help feed the hungry. All proceeds from the Empty Bowls Project and Lead to Feed Soup Sale will benefit local food banks.
GORDONSVILLE, TN
WKRN

'Portland CARES' closed for another six weeks

A Portland nonprofit forced to close because of damage from freezing temperatures a few weeks ago is still closed. A Portland nonprofit forced to close because of damage from freezing temperatures a few weeks ago is still closed. Town hall on rolling blackouts & extended outages. Town hall on rolling...
PORTLAND, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Smith County Chamber Corner Show – January 2023

Check out the January 2023 edition of the Smith County Chamber Corner Show!. This month’s show features local businesses, community organization and events going on in and around Smith County. If you would like to promote your event or local business on the Smith County Chamber Corner Show, contact...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

SCHOOL CLOSING ALERT: Monday, Jan. 9

SCHOOL PATROL PRESENTED BY SPRING STREET MARKET, 801 S. SPRING STREET MANCHESTER, TN. Coffee County Raider Academy has been impacted from a water main break. The school is asking that students who have a ride to be picked up as soon as possible. Buses will still run at normal time...
MANCHESTER, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Class of 2023 Leadership Opportunity Applications Now Available

Applications for the Class of 2023 Leadership Opportunity are now being accepted. The deadline to apply is January 28th, 2023. Leadership Opportunity Smith County is a program designed to create community awareness, to encourage discussion of a wide range of issues and to develop leadership skills among participants. The Leadership programs consist of a day and a-half retreat in February, seven topic oriented one-day sessions and a graduation ceremony in October. Presentations include lectures, panel presentations, tours and a wide variety of group activities. Participants are given the opportunity to meet with county leaders and state officials representing a broad range of community interest and to explore issues of the interest to our county.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
WKRN

What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?

Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019. 1 critically injured in Madison shooting. One person has been taken to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

TV Host Retires After 35-Year Run

After 35 years with NewsChannel5, Talk of the Town co-anchor Meryll Rose has retired. The beloved Nashville icon marked her last day at NewsChannel5 on Friday, Jan. 6, concluding a storied career that included interviews with high-profile figures including First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, actresses Julie Andrews and Jane Seymour, and country music legends like Randy Travis and Dolly Parton.
NASHVILLE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Day of Service Clean-up Event Monday, January 16th

Keep Smith County Beautiful will host a Day of Service Annual Clean-up Event on Monday, January 16, 2023. The event will start at the Smith County Agricultural Center at 9 a.m. Areas for clean-up will be assigned. A light lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Check out Keep Smith County Beautiful on facebook.
1029thebuzz.com

Tennessee Ranks #3 in the Amount of People Moving Here

Obviously, Nashville has grown at insane rates for the last several years. The traffic on the roads definitely show it!! But according to this recent study, it’s not just the Middle TN that’s growing… it’s the entire state. Tennessee ranked #3 for inbound movers. FOX 17...
TENNESSEE STATE

