Applications for the Class of 2023 Leadership Opportunity are now being accepted. The deadline to apply is January 28th, 2023. Leadership Opportunity Smith County is a program designed to create community awareness, to encourage discussion of a wide range of issues and to develop leadership skills among participants. The Leadership programs consist of a day and a-half retreat in February, seven topic oriented one-day sessions and a graduation ceremony in October. Presentations include lectures, panel presentations, tours and a wide variety of group activities. Participants are given the opportunity to meet with county leaders and state officials representing a broad range of community interest and to explore issues of the interest to our county.

SMITH COUNTY, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO