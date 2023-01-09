Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ms. June Angel
Ms. June Angel, age 83 of Gordonsville, died Thursday morning, January 12 at her home. She is survived by: daughter, Treva Angel Bowman of Gordonsville; son, Gaylen Angel of Gordonsville; granddaughter, Shayla Raye Bowman of Gordonsville; great-grandson, Camden Kayne Bowman; sister, Becky McKinney of Elmwood; fur baby, Gizzy. Ms. Angel...
Ms. Carolyn Faye Hill
Mrs. Carolyn Faye Hill, age 80, of Gordonsville, TN passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Mrs. Hill was born November 9, 1942 in Knoxville, TN, a daughter of the late Millard Arthur Cunningham and Josie Mae Gosnell Cunningham. She married Duane Hill and he preceded her in death on April 20, 2008. She was also preceded in death by three sisters. Mrs. Hill graduated from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville with a degree in English. She worked for TVA for eleven years. She was a devoted homemaker, mother, and wife.
Nicky Edward Stallings
Nicky Edward Stallings age 62, of Carthage, TN passed away on Tuesday. January 10, 2023. Nicky was born July 10, 1960 in Carthage, TN a son of the late Edward H. “Ed” Stallings and Wanda Woodard Stallings who survives. He graduated from Smith County High School in 1978. Nicky married Luann Reynolds Stallings on March 10, 2003. He worked for Sanderson Funeral Home and Smith Co Monument Company for 30 years, Nicky worked for the City of Carthage for several years and he volunteered for 40 years with the Smith County Rescue Squad and Carthage Fire Dept and was injured on April 8, 2004 in the same fire that ultimately took his fathers life on August 1, 2004. Nicky loved hunting, fishing and riding mules.
Smith County Chamber Corner Show – January 2023
Check out the January 2023 edition of the Smith County Chamber Corner Show!. This month’s show features local businesses, community organization and events going on in and around Smith County. If you would like to promote your event or local business on the Smith County Chamber Corner Show, contact...
Class of 2023 Leadership Opportunity Applications Now Available
Applications for the Class of 2023 Leadership Opportunity are now being accepted. The deadline to apply is January 28th, 2023. Leadership Opportunity Smith County is a program designed to create community awareness, to encourage discussion of a wide range of issues and to develop leadership skills among participants. The Leadership programs consist of a day and a-half retreat in February, seven topic oriented one-day sessions and a graduation ceremony in October. Presentations include lectures, panel presentations, tours and a wide variety of group activities. Participants are given the opportunity to meet with county leaders and state officials representing a broad range of community interest and to explore issues of the interest to our county.
Search warrant execution of residence leads to arrest for methamphetamine and other drugs
On November 30th, 2022 Sergeant Junior Fields along with Deputy Chris Lynn, Sergeant Matthew White, and Sergeant Ridge Long executed a search warrant at the residence of Mrs. Robin Woodard. Sgt. Fields knocked on the door announcing “Smith County Sheriff’s Office search warrant.” After 3 times of the announcement Fields opened the door to see Mrs. Woodard standing in the doorway.
Day of Service Clean-up Event Monday, January 16th
Keep Smith County Beautiful will host a Day of Service Annual Clean-up Event on Monday, January 16, 2023. The event will start at the Smith County Agricultural Center at 9 a.m. Areas for clean-up will be assigned. A light lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Check out Keep Smith County Beautiful on facebook.
GHS Clubs host Empty Bowls Project to benefit local food pantries
Gordonsville High School FCCLA, Art Club and S.A.D.D. clubs will host an Empty Bowls and Lead to Feed event on Saturday, January 21, 2023 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Individuals, families and groups can can make a pottery bowl and/or purchase some soup to help feed the hungry. All proceeds from the Empty Bowls Project and Lead to Feed Soup Sale will benefit local food banks.
