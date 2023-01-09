Nicky Edward Stallings age 62, of Carthage, TN passed away on Tuesday. January 10, 2023. Nicky was born July 10, 1960 in Carthage, TN a son of the late Edward H. “Ed” Stallings and Wanda Woodard Stallings who survives. He graduated from Smith County High School in 1978. Nicky married Luann Reynolds Stallings on March 10, 2003. He worked for Sanderson Funeral Home and Smith Co Monument Company for 30 years, Nicky worked for the City of Carthage for several years and he volunteered for 40 years with the Smith County Rescue Squad and Carthage Fire Dept and was injured on April 8, 2004 in the same fire that ultimately took his fathers life on August 1, 2004. Nicky loved hunting, fishing and riding mules.

CARTHAGE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO