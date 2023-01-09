ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mymcmedia.org

Homegrown County Health Officer Takes On New Challenge

Montgomery County’s new health officer, Dr. Kisha Davis is a long-time county resident. Her family has deep roots in the community and she wants to continue its legacy of service. Dr. Davis began her new job in mid-December. She said she looks forward to tackling the County’s unique health...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

The Elephant and Her Medicine: On Being Home In My Body

The other day, I was walking around my neighborhood and saw an elephant. Behind the gate on the southwest side of Druid Hill Park, there he was: tall as a tree and walking. Slowly. Too slow. I slowed. I hadn’t seen an elephant through the gate in years. Not since...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Ambulance Struck While Transporting Patient Friday Morning

An ambulance was struck by a vehicle Friday morning around 8:30am on I270 near Montgomery Village Avenue while in the process of transporting a patient from a separate collision. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, the ambulance was rear ended while en-route to the hospital. One patient from the striking vehicle was then transported and another ambulance continued transport of the original patient. We will post an update when additional information is available.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
streetcarsuburbs.news

The Beat of Laurel: Hidden gem discovered in Laurel

People will often share how they discovered a hidden secret, whether it be a vacation getaway or a unique dining experience. This kind of word-of-mouth information, information that’s based on personal experience, may convince people to seek out that thing, or that experience, themselves. So, let me take a...
LAUREL, MD
mymcmedia.org

Parent Teacher Association Plans Vaccine Clinics at Multiple Schools

Vaccine clinics will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at six Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS). The clinics will be run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Banneker Middle School in Burtonsville, Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville, Clarksburg High School, Gaithersburg Middle School, Shady Grove Middle School in Gaithersburg and Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Jan. 13, In Montgomery County

Today is Friday, Jan. 13. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Friday the 13th: There are two occurrences of Friday the 13th this year, today and again in 9 months on Oct. 13. There was only one Friday the 13th in the year 2022, in May. This day is considered by many as unlucky. Did you know triskaidekaphobia is the fear of the number 13?
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

County’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program Closes Applications Friday

Montgomery County’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program will close applications Friday. Tenants have through midnight on Friday to apply, County Executive Marc Elrich said during a media briefing Thursday. The program provides rental assistance to tenants in the county who experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19 and are behind on rent payments, with income restrictions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Traffic: 355 in Rockville Closed Due to Vehicle Fire

North and southbound Route 355 are closed between Halpine Road and Congressional Plaza in Rockville as the result of fire rescue activity, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect significant delays. Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services reports...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Nursing Home Patient's Death Ruled Homicide: Baltimore PD

The death of a 75-year-old longterm care center patient who died after being knocked down by an employee last May has been ruled a homicide, authorities in Baltimore said. Ellsworth Johnson-Bey was knocked down by a contract worker at a home on the 5000 block of Frankford Road the afternoon of May 18, 2022, city police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Student with disabilities bullied at Maryland high school

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Principal at Severna Park High School in Maryland sent a letter home to families Monday after being made aware of a video going around showing a student bullying his classmate with disabilities. Principal Lindsay Abruzzo claims the video of the incident was airdropped...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
mymcmedia.org

Traffic Enforcement is Hot Topic at Police Advisory Forum

The Police Advisory Commission (PAC) held its annual public forum on Monday, Jan. 9. Traffic enforcement was the focus for the virtual meeting. Early in the meeting, Chairman Eric Sterling expressed frustration over the lack of attention given to their December 2021 report to the County Council. In that study, the PAC found current law enforcement traffic practices failed to meet basic standards of effectiveness, efficiency and equal enforcement. With this meeting, the PAC hoped to gather information to reinforce those findings.
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

Drug trafficking taskforce shuts down 2 major drug organizations

ROMNEY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Federal indictments shut down two Baltimore-based drug trafficking organizations for trafficking drugs across Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. This was a result of ongoing efforts from the Potomac Highlands drug task force and several other law enforcement agencies. “The threat that we face is much greater than ever before […]
ROMNEY, WV
fox5dc.com

Recent violent crimes in Silver Spring have residents concerned

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A recent crime wave has residents in Downtown Silver Spring on edge. Montgomery County police made an arrest in the McDonald's stabbing that happened Tuesday morning on Wayne Avenue, but the uptick in violent crime in and around the area is concerning for residents. FOX 5...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Student-Refurbished Cars and Computers For Sale February 11

Coming Saturday, Feb. 11: the next car and computer sale! Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Feb. 11, at Damascus High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 25921 Ridge Road in Damascus. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

VIDEO: Man carjacked at ATM in Silver Spring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police released video Wednesday hoping someone would recognized the person accused of carjacking a man at an ATM on Jan. 4. The Montgomery County Police Department said the man had gotten out of his car to use the drive-through ATM at Truist Bank, located in the 12000 block […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Investigation after DC mom unable to locate son with autism after school amid bus driver shortages

Investigation after DC mom unable to locate son with autism after school amid bus driver shortages. Officials say an investigation will be conducted after the mother of a 6-year-old with autism says she was unable to locate him after school Monday in an issue that appears to stem from ongoing bus driver staffing shortages that are affecting D.C.’s Office of the State Superintendent of Education.
WASHINGTON, DC

