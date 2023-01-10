Read full article on original website
I bet you wont
2d ago
Milton is just as historic as 100 years ago. 1drug store 1grocery store. not everyone wants pizza or be where alcohol is being served. Milton is being destroyed like the rest of eastern Sussex county. nothing but developments . at least it will produce a job or 2 for young kids .
The Dispatch
Berlin’s New Traffic Signal Activates Next Week
BERLIN — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA) will activate a new traffic signal at the Route 113 (Worcester Highway) and Route 818 (Main Street) intersection in Berlin on Saturday, Jan. 14. The traffic signal will be in flash-only mode for 72 hours beginning Saturday to...
WBOC
Construction to Begin at the Intersection of US 113 and SR 14
MILFORD, Del.-The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the start of construction of intersection improvements at US 113 and SR 14 (North Front Street) in Milford. Improvements will include the addition/enhancement of the turning lane on westbound SR 14, bicycle and pedestrian improvements, and traffic signal equipment upgrades. According to DELDOT,...
Cape Gazette
DNREC fines Pine Haven community owner
After a month-long investigation into reports of illegal wastewater discharge within the Pine Haven community near Lincoln, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued a notice of violation for wastewater violations to property owner Blue Beach Bungalows DE LLC and parent company Blue Water Development Corp. of Ocean City, Md.
Delaware Man Robs Woman Pumping Gas In Chesco: Police
A Delaware man sits in a Pennsylvania jail cell for robbing a Chester County woman while she fueled up, authorities say. The victim was standing near a pump at the Sunoco gas station at 8955 Gap Newport Pike in Avondale at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, when a man ran up and wrestled away her wallet, Southern Chester Regional Police said.
NBC Philadelphia
Firefighters Battle Blaze at Delaware Townhomes
Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a New Castle County, Delaware, townhome midday Thursday. The flames broke out late in the morning along Champions Drive near Doral Drive in the Pike Creek neighborhood. As SkyForce10 hovered over the scene after noon, firefighters could be seen pouring water on a...
delawarepublic.org
DNREC issues Notice of Violation to campground community for wastewater issues
The owner of the Pine Haven Campground Community is issued a Notice of Violation for ongoing wastewater issues. DNREC issued the violations Tuesday after a month-long investigation into reports of illegal wastewater discharge within Pine Haven near Lincoln in Sussex County. The Notice of Violation faulted the Beach Bungalows DE,...
Four Subjects Arrested on Various Charges Following Suspicious Vehicle Investigation
The Delaware State Police have arrested four people on various criminal charges following an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Harbeson early yesterday morning. On January 11, 2023, at approximately […] The post Four Subjects Arrested on Various Charges Following Suspicious Vehicle Investigation appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 1/10/23
The Delaware Department of Transportation announces the nighttime closure of Route 24 between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Friday, Jan. 13, for work on the Burtons Pond Dam. Detours: Westbound Route 24 traffic will turn right onto Robinsonville Road, left onto Conleys Chapel Road, left onto Beaver Dam Road, then left onto Hollymount Road to return to Route 24. Eastbound Route 24 traffic will turn left onto Hollymount Road, right onto Beaver Dam Road, right onto Conleys Chapel Road, then right onto Robinsonville Road to return to Route 24.
Cape Gazette
Change in leadership for Rehoboth Beach Main Street
Rehoboth Beach Main Street, an organization focused on promoting downtown, has announced a change in leadership to the board of directors – Richard Byrne has taken over for Greer Maneval as president. Greer had been president of Main Street for four years, during which she oversaw a 10-fold growth...
delawarebusinessnow.com
My take: Sprinklers for new homes a no-brainer
From time to time, I have made the case in this space for requiring fire sprinkler systems in new homes. In the current environment, high mortgage interest rates could slow down efforts to require new homes to come with sprinkler systems. Some headway has been made in Sussex County, which...
WGMD Radio
Disruption to Water Service in Georgetown Neighborhood
If you live on or visit Rosa Street in Georgetown, you will experience a disruption of water service due to an unexpected water leak in the area. The Georgetown Water Department is working on repairing the leak as quickly as possible. Once the leak is repaired, water will be restored. Should you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact the Town Administrative Office at (302) 856-7391. They apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.
talbotspy.org
Town of Easton Approves Purchase of 197-Acre Easton Woodland Park
On Tuesday, January 3 the Easton Town Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 793, which authorizes moving forward with the purchase of Easton Woodland Park. Easton Woodland Park is a 197-acre parcel of land on the eastern side of Oxford Road, near Cooke’s Hope. The Town of Easton is...
NBC Philadelphia
Delaware School Closed for Rest of Week After Gunshot in Restroom
Students are staying home for the rest of the week after a gunshot was fired inside a New Castle County, Delaware, high school Wednesday. A school resource officer at William Penn High School along East Basin Road in New Castle was made aware of "a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school" around 11:40 a.m., Delaware State Police said.
WGMD Radio
Overnight Shooting in Milford
Police were called overnight to a home on West Street in Milford around 2:30 after a shooting occurred on Truitt Avenue. An 18-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg. Police say he approached the vehicle and someone in the back seat came out of the vehicle and opened fire on the 18-year-old. The teen after being shot was able to get away from that area. EMS responded to the scene and took him to Bayhealth Sussex Campus for further medical treatment. After the victim was stabilized at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, he was transferred to Christiana Hospital. Milford Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone who has any information should contact the Milford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 302.422.8081. Tips can also be submitted by going to www.milfordpolicede.org./leave-a-tip or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1(800) TIP-3333.
Cape Gazette
James Carroll Crowl, helped others
James Carroll “Jim” Crowl, 82, of Lewes, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, as a result of an accident. Jim was born Jan. 22, 1940, the oldest son of the late Webster and Ruth Crowl. He was born and raised in Street, Md., on his parents’ farm, attended Highland Elementary School, and graduated from North Harford High School.
Troopers Arrest Man for DUI and Attempted Vehicle Theft
The Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Richard Mullins of Millsboro, Delaware after he crashed his car and attempted to steal another in the Lewes area early this morning. On […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for DUI and Attempted Vehicle Theft appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Cape Gazette
New Price in Coastal Club – 19117 Cavendish Way, Lewes
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Coastal Elegance best describes this light, bright and open twin home in the Prince Edward neighborhood within Coastal Club. This home is all you’ve dreamed of, boasting a covered front porch and a spacious first-floor primary suite with two closets and views of the woods and backyard. The primary bath has a tiled shower, two sinks and tile floor. The oversized great room has a warm gas fireplace, hardwood floors and a wall of windows also overlooking the woods in the backyard of this premium lot! The original owners picked this lot for privacy in the backyard and a larger overall property to enjoy, and a huge bonus is the open space across the street for more privacy, nature and room to roam. Upper-level quartz sets off the gleaming white kitchen and counter-height breakfast bar. All stainless steel appliances and so many upgrades make this a kitchen you’ll enjoy cooking in. Upstairs is a large loft that could be enjoyed as a family room or an office. There is a 2nd bedroom with an adjacent bathroom which could be a 2nd floor owners suite just by adding a door to the entry hall. This bedroom also walks out onto the second-level balcony overlooking the landscaped open space across the street. Two more guest rooms share a generously sized and appointed hall bath. DON’T MISS THE WALK-UP ATTIC! This home has easily reachable and abundant storage. The garage offers a hose bib to wash your own car. Enjoy evenings on the patio or mornings outside with your coffee in any of the three outdoor living spaces. And if you'd like more outdoor space, many neighbors have screened porches etc. so with HOA approval it will be easy to expand on the outdoor living space in the backyard. This fabulous property is located in Lewes’ most amenity-rich community that also includes the most open space in the area. Coastal Club amenities include a large infinity pool with swim up bar, waterslide and splash pad, indoor pool, tennis courts, 3-mile nature walking/running/biking trail, dog park, community garden plots, pool tables, fitness room, and a clubhouse with catering by Big Fish Grille. Live the Club life with activities each week like yoga, Pilates, aerobics, canasta, poker, mah-jong, crafting, lunch groups and more.This incredible opportunity would make a killer weekly rental. Contact us for more details. Owners are DE Licensed Realtors.
Cape Gazette
Sussex council denies land-use map change
A potentially precedent-setting amendment request to the Sussex County comprehensive plan future land-use map has been denied. At its Jan. 10 meeting, Sussex County Council voted 3-2 to deny a change from low-density area to coastal area, also a growth area, for a 247-acre parcel east of Route 1 across from the Cave Neck Road intersection.
Cape Gazette
Outdoor cat houses to be given to colony caretakers Jan. 13
Humane Animal Partners, a statewide animal welfare organization with locations in Rehoboth Beach, Stanton/Christiana and Wilmington, is distributing 50 free outdoor cat houses for Sussex County cat colony caretakers. The cat houses will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, at at HAP’s Rehoboth Beach adoption...
Four Maryland men charged with dog fighting in Delaware
Four Eastern Shore men were among those arrested after a dog-fighting ring was discovered at a Delaware home this weekend.
