WWD

The Head of L’Oréal’s Tech Incubator Talks Innovation Strategy

There’s a hard truth about being the face of innovation for the world’s largest beauty company. It’s not the rigorous travel schedule packed with digital culture and tech shows, such as this week’s CES, to represent L’Oréal. Managing that while directing development to pioneer new forms of hardware and software can make for a mother lode of multitasking, but breaking new ground is also exciting. Good thing, too, because whatever inspiration is left needs to fuel new concepts and creative solutions, ensuring a steady stream of ideas worthy of the company’s high-profile pipeline for inventive products.More from WWDInside the Beauty Inc...
thepennyhoarder.com

Hims & Hers, a Telehealth Platform, Is Hiring a Customer Experience Agent

Hims & Hers, a telehealth platform, is hiring a customer experience agent. This is a full-time remote position. You must live in the United States to be considered. You’ll be required to respond to customer questions via email, phone, chat and messaging systems. Questions must be resolved quickly and accurately. You also should be knowledgeable about Hims & Hers products.
WWD

Symrise Investing in Ignite Venture Studios

PARIS — German fragrance and flavors supplier Symrise is taking part in a Series A funding round of Ignite Venture Studios, which creates and invests in start-up ventures linked to beauty, health and wellness. It is based in the U.S. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. “By investing...
hbsdealer.com

Lowe’s One Roof retail media network comes in-house

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. announced that its One Roof retail media network’s advertising sales and operations departments will move in-house, effective Jan. 31. “This is the next step in becoming a best-in-class media network and delivering white-glove customer service for our brand partners,” said Jen Wilson, senior vice president, enterprise brand and marketing at Lowe’s.
Futurism

Deep Learning Expert Says GPT Startups May Be in for a Very Rude Awakening

Generative AI exploded into the mainstream last year. Led by the Elon Musk cofounded OpenAI — the creator of both DALL-E 2, a text-to-image generator, and ChatGPT, an impressive text-generating system — the industry has absolutely exploded, as these generative tools and others, notably the image-generating systems Stable Diffusion and Midjourney, have dazzled investment firms and the broader public alike.
PYMNTS

Empty ‘Ghost Banks’ Are Costly Side Effect Digital Transformation

Empty bank branches dotting Argentina are visually underscoring the nation’s transition to digital banking. The world is currently undergoing an unprecedented transformation driven by changing consumer preferences and technological advances that has seen a rise in automated chatbots and future-fit digital engagements taking the place of once critical in-person interactions across industries.
zycrypto.com

Cointelegraph Introduces Accelerator Program for Promising Web3 Startups

The program’s goal is to assist Web3’s rising stars in exchange for project tokens so that they may increase their visibility in the media, the size of their communities, and the recognition of their brands. Rapid expansion and a steady stream of new ventures have driven a surge...
The Associated Press

Mobeus and Oblon Collaborate on a Non-Headset Genre of Virtual Reality

SPARTA, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Mobeus, the innovative technology startup behind Airglass ™, and Oblon, one of the world’s largest intellectual property law firms, have collaborated on a portfolio of patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and other international intellectual property regulatory bodies for a new genre of virtual reality (VR) that does not require any additional hardware such as (augmented reality) AR glasses or VR headsets. The collaboration began over two years ago and aims to create a more inclusive and accessible VR experience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005637/en/ The portfolio includes inventions that add a ‘futuristic gesture-like experience’ to the outside of any computer and a ‘depth-like metaverse experience’ to the inside of any computer screen, without needing a headset,” said James Love, a partner at Oblon (Photo: Business Wire)
hospitalitytech.com

With Pace of Progress in Hospitality Slated to Move Onward and Upward, Maestro Presents its PMS Roadmap for 2023

"The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” When it comes to hotel property management system technology, this quote by Socrates is apropos. Last year, Maestro made five industry predictions for the evolution of PMS. While contactless technology did become more prevalent within the PMS in 2022 and many hotels added two-factor authentication at login to improve data security, neither reached mass adoption. While some PMSs are supporting additional payment products and adding integrations to OTA channels and the major customer-relationship management platforms, many still lack the functionality. But there is some good news . . .
salestechstar.com

Syncron Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Pricing Intelligence and Visibility for OEMs, Dealers, and Distributor Supply Chains With Its SaaS Solutions

Syncron’s solutions improve inventory management, parts pricing, and distribution efficiency; overcome supply chain issues; and help customers optimize their operations and drive long-term growth. Frost & Sullivan assessed the aftermarket service lifecycle management application industry and, based on its research results, recognizes Syncron with the 2022 North American Enabling...
techxplore.com

New study explores artificial intelligence in fashion

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the fashion industry has grown significantly in recent years. AI is being used for tasks such as personalizing fashion recommendations for customers, optimizing supply chain management, automating processes, and improving sustainability to reduce waste. However, creative processes in fashion designing continue to be...
PYMNTS

Supply Chain Tech Firm Flexport Lays Off 20% of Workforce

Supply chain tech firm Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce. Flexport Co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen said in a note to employees that the company is not immune to the macroeconomic downturn and that it must make hard decisions to prepare for long-term success. “Our customers...
The Associated Press

Kevin Shtofman Joins Cherre as Head of Innovation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, today announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as the Head of Innovation. In this new role, Kevin will be responsible for expanding Cherre’s go-to-market capabilities, global partner alliances, and long-term strategic growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005641/en/ Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as Head of Innovation. (Photo: Business Wire)
zycrypto.com

Reap Debuts Industry-Leading Crypto Repayments Feature With The Reap Card, Leveraging Fireblocks

For the Web3 sector, Reap, the global fintech company that drives expense management via its first-of-its-kind Reap Visa Corporate Card (“Reap Card”) platform, launches a first-of-its-kind innovation by enabling cryptocurrency repayments. To help web3 businesses settle their fiat payments with cryptocurrencies, Reap is providing expense management software with the Reap Card.

