The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ellis Robinson IV, nation's No. 1 cornerback, visiting Georgia Bulldogs this weekend, says Athens 'feels like home'
A few of the nation's top college football programs are hosting major recruiting talents this weekend, highlighted by the Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs. Among the visitors headed to Athens, however, perhaps no one could make a bigger splash than IMG Academy (Florida) star Ellis Robinson ...
dawgnation.com
WATCH Georgia QB Gunner Stockton: Why he’s still grinning despite not playing in 2022
LOS ANGELES — Gunner Stockton jumped into a jam-packed Georgia quarterbacks room grinning ear to ear. Stockton, a rising sophomore from Rabun County, is still smiling despite not logging any game snaps this season. “Everybody wants to come in and start, but when you’ve got Stetson (Bennett) and all...
Georgia Bulldogs fans line up for rare chance at photo with championship trophy
ATHENS, Ga — There was a long line of customers at the Kroger on Alps Road in Athens Wednesday, but they weren’t there for great sales on groceries. College football’s National Championship Trophy was on display. It’s a beauty, and for the second year in a row, it’s the property of the Georgia Bulldogs.
Recruits React to UGAs Dominating National Title Performance
Some noteworthy recruits were more than pleased with UGAs historic victory over TCU in the national title game.
AccessAtlanta
Shaq to eat horned frog after losing UGA vs. TCU bet
While most of us are wishing we could relive Monday’s game all over again, Shaq is probably wishing he didn’t go against the now, back-to-back national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, and make a bet to eat a horned frog if UGA came out on top. While some may...
Football player injured in Bulldogs game 7 years ago happy to cheer Dawgs to championship
ATHENS, Ga. — Many folks grow up bleeding red and black. Some have to be won over, like Devon Gales. Seven years ago, he was injured playing against UGA. “I knew we were going to win,” said Gales. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
WRDW-TV
For one Georgia Dawg, celebrations are just getting started
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - She’s a self-described Georgia Bulldogs superfan, and if you take one look at Regina Kirklans’s front yard, it’s hard to argue against that. We asked her who won the game. “The Dawgs, of course! Did you think anything else,” she asked. Kirkland...
dawgsports.com
Three Answers From UGA - TCU
There were many things to reflect on before Monday’s game. Of all those things, we settled on three of them, and here’s a look back at how they may or may not have lined up with the Dawgs’ National Championship win. Does Georgia have enough gas left...
Georgians react to UGA winning 2023 National Championship
ATLANTA — On Monday night, the Georgia Bulldogs beat Texas Christian University for a back-to-back win in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia becomes the first team to repeat as champions in the CFP era and the first team to repeat since Alabama in 2011 and 2012. Fans...
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Georgia Winning Back-To-Back Titles
Georgia football capped off a perfect 15-0 season with a 65-7 rout of TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night. During the game, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit ran out of things to say about the Bulldogs' dominance. Afterwards, he managed to deliver a congratulatory ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart's wife, Mary Beth, 'extremely proud' after back-to-back Georgia football championships
Kirby Smart had his biggest fan in the building as Georgia dismantled TCU on Monday night to clinch the program’s 2nd straight national championship. Smart’s wife Mary Beth, a fellow UGA grad and a star with the women’s basketball program, was on hand in Jan. 2022 as the Dawgs topped Alabama in Indianapolis for their first championship since 1980. A year later, with the team taking on TCU on Monday in Los Angeles, there was barely any drama to speak of as Georgia raced to a 38-7 halftime lead en route to a 65-7 laughter at SoFi Stadium.
TCU Player's Postgame Quote About Georgia Is Going Viral
Georgia dominated TCU in Monday night's 62-7 National Championship victory. The Horned Frogs had no answers for a Bulldogs offense that averaged 8.2 yards per play. TCU, meanwhile, coughed up three turnovers with just 188 total yards. While Kirby Smart's squad stood tall at SoFi Stadium, TCU ...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Bulldogs greeted with full honors landing in Atlanta
The back-to-back national champions Georgia Bulldogs landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport a day after their historic win. The team was greeted with full honors and a water cannon salute.
KLFY.com
Nick Saban Reacts to David Pollack’s Praise of Georgia
Saban’s body language says it all. View the original article to see embedded media. A dominant first half from No. 1 Georgia against No. 3 TCU in Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game led to a hilariously tense moment between Alabama coach Nick Saban and UGA great David Pollack at halftime.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Syd Horne, Georgia Bulldogs WR Ladd McConkey’s Girlfriend
Ladd McConkey bounced back from injuries and scored a touchdown for the Georgia Bulldogs against TCU. And it’s not only Dawg Nation celebrating the team’s win. Ladd McConkey’s girlfriend, Syd Horne, is also proud of the wide receiver. Moreover, Horne’s not a stranger to Bulldogs fans. She’s a regular appearance at McConkey’s games and on his Instagram. They’re best friends as well as high school sweethearts. And to their Instagram followers, they are the ultimate #CoupleGoals. So we delve more into their relationship in this Syd Horne wiki.
How former Alabama players reacted to Georgia pounding TCU in title game
The national championship game got ugly early as Georgia raced to a 65-7 rout of overmatched TCU. It was a boat race right from the opening kickoff and the mismatch quickly became a talking point among former Alabama players. There was some discontent on social media with Alabama missing the playoff by one spot and beating a Kansas State team in the Sugar Bowl that beat TCU in the Big 12 title game.
WRDW-TV
Evans business owner sells ‘hard to find’ items after Georgia win
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local stores have seen University of Georgia merchandise flying off the shelves since Monday’s win. We stopped by Fan Zone, where the owner had to make a trip to Athens to get his merchandise. If you’re a fan of college football, it’s more than just...
Savannah Tribune
A Georgia Legend Comes Out Of Retirement For Winter Freeze Modifieds
A Georgia Racing legend is coming out of retirement to compete in the Winter Freeze XIII Savannah Car Rentals Modified Division on February 2-4 at Screven Motor Speedway. Mark Miner, formerly of Stockbridge, GA, now living in Fenton, MO will climb into a Mike Vaughn Racing #7 Vaden Chevrolet Special for a pair of $2,000-to-win $200-to-start races.
It's Raining Inside SoFi Stadium During the College Football National Title Game
It's raining inside SoFi Stadium during the CFB National Championship.
Damage, arrests reported in aftermath of downtown championship celebration
Tuesday was a day for assessing damage in downtown Athens, with pieces of a public art display among the casualties of fans celebrating in the aftermath of the Georgia Bulldogs national championship win in Los Angeles. Athens-Clarke County Police say arrests were made. The Bulldog football team returned to Athens last night.
