Athens, GA

AccessAtlanta

Shaq to eat horned frog after losing UGA vs. TCU bet

While most of us are wishing we could relive Monday’s game all over again, Shaq is probably wishing he didn’t go against the now, back-to-back national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, and make a bet to eat a horned frog if UGA came out on top. While some may...
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

For one Georgia Dawg, celebrations are just getting started

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - She’s a self-described Georgia Bulldogs superfan, and if you take one look at Regina Kirklans’s front yard, it’s hard to argue against that. We asked her who won the game. “The Dawgs, of course! Did you think anything else,” she asked. Kirkland...
ATHENS, GA
dawgsports.com

Three Answers From UGA - TCU

There were many things to reflect on before Monday’s game. Of all those things, we settled on three of them, and here’s a look back at how they may or may not have lined up with the Dawgs’ National Championship win. Does Georgia have enough gas left...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Georgia Winning Back-To-Back Titles

Georgia football capped off a perfect 15-0 season with a 65-7 rout of TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night. During the game, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit ran out of things to say about the Bulldogs' dominance. Afterwards, he managed to deliver a congratulatory ...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart's wife, Mary Beth, 'extremely proud' after back-to-back Georgia football championships

Kirby Smart had his biggest fan in the building as Georgia dismantled TCU on Monday night to clinch the program’s 2nd straight national championship. Smart’s wife Mary Beth, a fellow UGA grad and a star with the women’s basketball program, was on hand in Jan. 2022 as the Dawgs topped Alabama in Indianapolis for their first championship since 1980. A year later, with the team taking on TCU on Monday in Los Angeles, there was barely any drama to speak of as Georgia raced to a 38-7 halftime lead en route to a 65-7 laughter at SoFi Stadium.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

TCU Player's Postgame Quote About Georgia Is Going Viral

Georgia dominated TCU in Monday night's 62-7 National Championship victory. The Horned Frogs had no answers for a Bulldogs offense that averaged 8.2 yards per play. TCU, meanwhile, coughed up three turnovers with just 188 total yards. While Kirby Smart's squad stood tall at SoFi Stadium, TCU ...
FORT WORTH, TX
KLFY.com

Nick Saban Reacts to David Pollack’s Praise of Georgia

Saban’s body language says it all. View the original article to see embedded media. A dominant first half from No. 1 Georgia against No. 3 TCU in Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game led to a hilariously tense moment between Alabama coach Nick Saban and UGA great David Pollack at halftime.
ATHENS, GA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Syd Horne, Georgia Bulldogs WR Ladd McConkey’s Girlfriend

Ladd McConkey bounced back from injuries and scored a touchdown for the Georgia Bulldogs against TCU. And it’s not only Dawg Nation celebrating the team’s win. Ladd McConkey’s girlfriend, Syd Horne, is also proud of the wide receiver. Moreover, Horne’s not a stranger to Bulldogs fans. She’s a regular appearance at McConkey’s games and on his Instagram. They’re best friends as well as high school sweethearts. And to their Instagram followers, they are the ultimate #CoupleGoals. So we delve more into their relationship in this Syd Horne wiki.
ATHENS, GA
AL.com

How former Alabama players reacted to Georgia pounding TCU in title game

The national championship game got ugly early as Georgia raced to a 65-7 rout of overmatched TCU. It was a boat race right from the opening kickoff and the mismatch quickly became a talking point among former Alabama players. There was some discontent on social media with Alabama missing the playoff by one spot and beating a Kansas State team in the Sugar Bowl that beat TCU in the Big 12 title game.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRDW-TV

Evans business owner sells ‘hard to find’ items after Georgia win

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local stores have seen University of Georgia merchandise flying off the shelves since Monday’s win. We stopped by Fan Zone, where the owner had to make a trip to Athens to get his merchandise. If you’re a fan of college football, it’s more than just...
ATHENS, GA
Savannah Tribune

A Georgia Legend Comes Out Of Retirement For Winter Freeze Modifieds

A Georgia Racing legend is coming out of retirement to compete in the Winter Freeze XIII Savannah Car Rentals Modified Division on February 2-4 at Screven Motor Speedway. Mark Miner, formerly of Stockbridge, GA, now living in Fenton, MO will climb into a Mike Vaughn Racing #7 Vaden Chevrolet Special for a pair of $2,000-to-win $200-to-start races.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

