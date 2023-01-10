ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline, WA

shorelineareanews.com

Shoreline Community College Continuing Education

Registration for Winter 2023 is now open! Expand your knowledge, explore a longtime interest, study a new language, join the community band, learn science topics in STEM seminars, be creative through the Arts, and take professional development courses. Youth drama and science after school programs also available for 1st – 12th grade students this winter.
SHORELINE, WA
SAGE club event January 13, 2023

SAGE is the teen centers LGBTQ+ and allies club. Drop by on January 13, 2023 for Karaoke!. This is a free event, free games, free food, free fun! SAGE, Sexuality and Gender Equality, club happens each month on the second Friday at 4:00pm during our teen center drop in hours. The teen center is open Fridays from 2:30 to 9:00pm!
SHORELINE, WA
International trumpet soloist performs with Philharmonia Northwest in Shoreline February 12, 2023

International trumpet soloist Mary Elizabeth Bowden is in town February 12, 2023 to perform with Seattle chamber orchestra, Philharmonia Northwest at Shorecrest's Performing Arts Center, 15343 25th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155. This concert will include the consortium premiere of a trumpet concerto by JUNO Award-winning composer, Vivian Fung. Mary...
SHORELINE, WA
Quicknine with Moss at the Hidden Door Saturday January 14, 2023

Dear Shoreline Friends... Please join us this Saturday night at The Hidden Door on Aurora for some down-to-earth Rock and Roll with great friends. See you on Saturday!. Doors open at 7pm, Moss at 8pm, Quicknine at 9:30pm. The Hidden Door is at 14525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133...
SHORELINE, WA
Shoreline Soak It Up Rain Garden and Native Landscaping Rebate Program

Have a New Year's resolution to get your garden in order? The Soak It Up Rain Garden and Native Landscaping Rebate Program is accepting applications! Winter is the perfect time to plan out your new garden. Eligible properties can receive up to $2,000. The Surface Water Utility offers rebates up...
SHORELINE, WA
Jobs: City of Shoreline Parks Maintenance Worker - entry level

$28.96 - $35.23 Hourly. Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity. Schedule: This position is scheduled to work Saturday through Wednesday, 6:00am to 2:30pm. This job is represented by Local Union No.763. First consideration will be given...
SHORELINE, WA
Metro proposes bus route changes to serve light rail stations - take the survey

As Sound Transit extends Link light rail north to five new stations in coming years, King County Metro is working to improve public transportation for communities in northwest King County and southwest Snohomish County. Working in collaboration with Sound Transit, Community Transit, and other partners, Metro is developing potential bus...
KING COUNTY, WA
Shorewood Girls wrestling 1/11/2023

The Shorewood girls team wrestled Wednesday night in an event that was truly historic. It was the first ever dual meet hosted by the girls team as they welcomed in the Warriors of Edmonds-Woodway, the only other school in WESCO South with enough wrestlers to qualify for dual meets. The...
SHORELINE, WA
More accolades for Shorecrest girls soccer team

After their highly successful season this past fall, leaving them as District 1 and WesCo champions, and 4th in 3A State, our Shorecrest girls soccer team received a number of accolades from the Herald. The following players were named to the All-Area team:. 1st Team: Ava Jensen, Giulia Menning. 2nd...
SEATTLE, WA

