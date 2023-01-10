Read full article on original website
Related
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International 2: Bencic beats Kalinskaya to move into quarter-finals
Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the WTA Adelaide International by beating Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-3 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Bencic, ranked No 13 and the reigning Olympic singles gold medallist, will play the winner of the match between...
tennismajors.com
Hobart International 1: Wang makes quarter-finals
Chinese lucky loser Xinyu Wang reached the quarter-finals of the Hobart International 1 by winning against Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Wang, ranked No 89, will face American qualifier Lauren Davis next. Ahead of her victory, the 21-year-old Chinese defeated Australian...
tennismajors.com
Hobart International 1: Van Uytvanck reaches second round
Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck edged out Pole Magda Linette, the No 7 seed, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 to reach the second round of the Hobart International 1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Van Uytvanck, ranked No 70, will play Chinese lucky loser Xinyu Wang next. Hobart WTA 250, other...
tennismajors.com
WTA Hobart International: Blinkova upsets Putintseva to set up Davis semi-final clash
Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova advanced to the semi-finals of the WTA Hobart International by winning against Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, the No 8 seed, 6-3, 6-4 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Thursday. Blinkova, ranked No 72, will face American Lauren Davis for a place in the final. Davis defeated Chinese...
tennismajors.com
Auckland Open: Brooksby advances to quarter-finals as Schwartzman retires
American Jenson Brooksby reached the quarter-finals of the Auckland Open when Argentine Diego Schwartzman, the No 3 seed, retired on Wednesday at the ASB Tennis Centre. Brooksby, ranked No 48, led 6-1, 0-0 when Schwartzman, ranked No 25 in the world, pulled out due to injury. 👀@brooksby_jenson takes the opener...
tennismajors.com
WTA Hobart International: Kalinina sets up Kenin clash in quarter-finals
Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina, the No 5 seed, moved into the quarter-finals of the WTA Hobart International by winning against German Tatjana Maria 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Kalinina, ranked No 40, will face former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin for a spot in the...
tennismajors.com
WTA Hobart International: Pera wins, to meet Cocciaretto in quarters
American Bernarda Pera, the No 6 seed, edged out German Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Hobart International 1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Pera, ranked No 44, will face Elisabetta Cocciaretto next. After three hours on court Pera prevails 6-4...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Kwon advances to quarter-finals
Lucky loser SoonWoo Kwon reached the last eight of the Adelaide International 2 by edging out Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the second seed, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Kwon, ranked No 84, will face the winner of the match between American Mackenzie McDonald and Swede...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Kudermetova makes last eight
No 6 seed Veronika Kudermetova moved into the last eight of the Adelaide International 2 after Ekaterina Alexandrova withdrew before the match on Wednesday at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park. Kudermetova, ranked No 9, will face American Danielle Collins, the No 10 seed, next. Veronika Kudermetova edged out Belarusian wildcard...
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Haddad Maia beats Anisimova to reach quarters
Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 11 seed, defeated American lucky loser Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the last eight of the WTA Adelaide International at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Haddad Maia, ranked No 15, will play the winner of the match between d...
tennismajors.com
WTA Hobart International: Lauren Davis to meet Anna Blinkova in semis
American qualifier Lauren Davis advanced to the semi-finals of the WTA Hobart International by defeating Chinese lucky loser Xinyu Wang 6-3, 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Thursday. Davis, ranked No 84, will face Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova for a place in the final. Ahead of her win today,...
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Kasatkina into final after Badosa pulls out
Russia’s Daria Kasatkina, the No 5 seed, advanced to the final of the WTA Adelaide International after Spain’s Paula Badosa, the No 9 seed, withdrew before the match at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Friday. Badosa pulled out due to a right thigh injury, as per the...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Garcia books spot in last eight
Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the No 4 seed, edged out Czech qualifier Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Garcia, ranked No 4, will play Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, next. Siniakova, ranked...
tennismajors.com
ATP Adelaide International: Kokkinakis upsets Krajinovic, gets Bautista Agut in semis
Australian wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis upset Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, the No 6 seed, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-1 to move into the semi-finals of the ATP Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Thursday. Kokkinakis, ranked No 110 in the world, will face No 4 seed Roberto Bautista Agut for...
tennismajors.com
ATP Adelaide International: Khachanov wins to set up Draper clash in quarter-finals
Russian Karen Khachanov, the No 3 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the ATP Adelaide International 2 by beating Swiss Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-4, 6-4 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Khachanov, ranked No 20, had received a first-round bye in the event. The Russian will next play Jack Draper,...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Kasatkina reaches quarter-finals, defeating Krejcikova
Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 5 seed, won against Czech Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 7-5 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Making a Dash(a) to the final eight 👏@DKasatkina shows her best to defeat Krejcikova 6-2, 7-5. Kvitova next!#AdelaideTennis...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Bencic moves into last four, defeating Garcia
Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, edged out Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the No 4 seed, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 to advance to the semi-finals of the Adelaide International 2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Thursday. Bencic, ranked No 13, will play Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the No 6 seed,...
tennismajors.com
Auckland Open: Lestienne makes quarter-finals
Constant Lestienne moved into the last eight of the Auckland Open by edging out qualifier Gregoire Barrere 1-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5 at the ASB Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Lestienne, ranked No 65, will face the winner of the match between Norwegian Casper Ruud, the top seed, and Serb Laslo Djere next.
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Kasatkina advances to last four, defeating Kvitova
Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 5 seed, reached the last four of the Adelaide International 2 by beating Czech Petra Kvitova, the No 12 seed, 6-3, 7-6 (3) at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Thursday night. Kasatkina, ranked No 8, will face the winner of the match between Brazilian...
tennismajors.com
Swiatek, Gauff projected to repeat French Open final in Australian Open quarters
World No 1 Iga Swiatek and one of the young challengers to her throne, 18-year-old American Coco Gauff, are projected to meet in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Australian Open as organizers released the women’s singles draw on Thursday. The two have met five times, including last year’s Roland-Garros...
Comments / 0