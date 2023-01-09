ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why Michael Zerafa is 'guaranteed' a world title shot in early 2023

Michael Zerafa, the current bad boy of Australian boxing, believes he’s on the front row of the grid to fight for one of three potential middleweight world titles in early 2023. The 30-year-old is waiting for the dominoes to fall at the top of the division and says, when...
What is PFL Europe? Schedule, how to watch new international league of MMA promotion

With a firm hold on the U.S. MMA market, the Professional Fighters League is looking to expand its influence. The organization, which already features several fighters from around the world, is literally looking to turn into a global phenomenon. The PFL recently announced the launch of PFL Europe, a standalone...
Man United vs Man City live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for Manchester derby

Manchester United host Manchester City in one of the most keenly anticipated Manchester derbies of recent years on Saturday. City swept aside their rivals 6-3 in October, with Erling Haaland and Phil Foden each notching hat-tricks to highlight the gulf that has generally existed between the teams since Pep Guardiola's arrival at the Etihad Stadium in 2016.
Man United vs Man City prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for Premier League Manchester derby

A Manchester derby with extremely high stakes takes the spotlight on Saturday as Manchester United play host to their cross-town rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford. Both sides are fighting for a Champions League place, with fourth-place United now one of the most in-form teams in England and hoping to fend off Tottenham below them while catching Newcastle United above. City have their sights set even higher, looking to take aim at first-place Arsenal.

