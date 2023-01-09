A Manchester derby with extremely high stakes takes the spotlight on Saturday as Manchester United play host to their cross-town rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford. Both sides are fighting for a Champions League place, with fourth-place United now one of the most in-form teams in England and hoping to fend off Tottenham below them while catching Newcastle United above. City have their sights set even higher, looking to take aim at first-place Arsenal.

12 HOURS AGO