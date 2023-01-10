Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Police investigating shooting at Lexington apartment complex
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. Police say they responded to shots fired call at 524 Angliana Avenue Wednesday night. A victim was not found on the scene. They say a short time later, someone showed up to Baptist Health Hospital with...
fox56news.com
Frankfort man arrested following high-speed chase in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were busy Tuesday working together to pull over a driver that led them on a high-speed chase on the interstate. Mount Vernon Police initially tracked the suspect’s car, following a call out of Madison County. The suspect was spotted but did not yield to police and then proceeded to I-75 Northbound.
WKYT 27
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
wymt.com
Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say
STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - An incident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning. Police said a Stanford Elementary School staff member accidentally shot himself when he was at the school Tuesday night. Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Officials...
wbontv.com
Trooper involved shooting in Franklin County closes I-64 for hours
The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team has been requested to investigate a trooper-involved shooting that occurred on January 12th, 2023, at approximately 3:20 p.m. EST in Franklin County. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. The preliminary...
wbontv.com
High speed interstate pursuit ends with arrest in Madison County
Tuesday night saw a big law enforcement effort dispatched to stop a vehicle. Mount Vernon Police units, acting on a request from Madison County, spotted a wanted subject and vehicle in their jurisdiction. When they attempted to stop the subject, they report the vehicle got back on I-75 Northbound and refused to stop as law enforcement pursued the subject.
fox56news.com
Frankfort 15-year-old boy reported missing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Frankfort Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old. Cameron Lee was last seen on Monday on Wallace Avenue. He was last seen wearing a white polo, brown joggers, red tennis shoes, and a black ski mask. Anyone with any information about Lee’s...
WKYT 27
Heavy rain caused school bus to go off road, superintendent says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The heavy rain Thursday morning caused a school bus to end up in someone’s yard Thursday morning in Franklin County. Superintendent Mark Kopp says the driver was having trouble seeing and the bus went off the road. It then got stuck in the mud in...
WTVQ
Injury crash in Danville caused by Lexington man driving under influence, police say
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A three-vehicle injury crash in Danville on Tuesday night was caused by a Lexington man who was driving under the influence, police say. According to a Facebook post from the Danville Police Department, police responded to a three-vehicle intersection crash on Hustonville Road/Danville Bypass. Jerod...
wtloam.com
Pulaski County Traffic Stop Leads To Two Arrests
Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said a traffic stop led to the arrest of two people. It all started when deputies pulled over a car on South Highway 1247 that was believed to be stolen. Police were told the person driving the car was wanted on numerous warrants. During the stop, detectives determined 43-year-old Jared Watson of Somerset was wanted on warrants. A passenger. 48-year-old Desma Phillips of Science Hill, also had warrants for her arrest. A K-9 also alerted officers to the potential for drugs in the car. A search turned up meth and a glass smoking pipe. The license plate on the car was registered to a different owner of a separate car, but police said the car was not stolen. Both Watson and Phillips were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Tenn. man arrested in Pulaski Co. on marijuana charges, allegedly found with cocaine in jail
Deputies from Pulaski County and K-9 Leo made a drug bust during a traffic stop.
WKYT 27
Residents paying to break lease at Lexington apartment after their unit was destroyed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Lexington families are moving out of an apartment complex after broken water pipes destroyed their homes. In December, The city condemned ten units at Veridian Apartments on Armstrong Mill. However, some units that were damaged were not condemned, and Residents tell us they are having to break their leases because their apartments are unlivable.
fox56news.com
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
fox56news.com
Police searching for truck in Jackson Co. bought with counterfeit bills
The 1999 Ford F-250 was reported stolen after being bought with fake money. Police searching for truck in Jackson Co. bought …. The 1999 Ford F-250 was reported stolen after being bought with fake money. Man wanted for allegedly assaulting police officer. Man wanted for allegedly assaulting police officer. Multicounty...
Laurel County woman wanted on murder indictment now in custody
In November 2022, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office began searching for 39-year-old Danielle Kelly. Kelly was wanted on a murder charge and three counts of first-degree assault. Kelly has been found and is now in custody.
fox56news.com
Worker killed in incident at stamping plant in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — One person is dead following a work-related incident at a stamping plant in Georgetown. Authorities said the incident happened Monday at approximately 2 a.m. at YS Precision Stamping (YSPS). FOX 56 has reached out to the Scott County Coroner to confirm the individual’s identity.
wdrb.com
Lexington woman charged with manslaughter after allegedly selling pills containing fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington woman is charged with second-degree manslaughter after police say she sold counterfeit pills containing pure fentanyl to a Richmond man, causing his death. Cynthia Fields, 55, has been identified as the woman who sold the pills to George Sparks in Feb. 2022, according to...
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
WKYT 27
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash in Lexington Monday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on South Limestone, near the Prall Street intersection. According to police, the pedestrian had stepped out onto the road before being hit. They say the incident is being investigated...
fox56news.com
Mercer County family counting their blessing after storm damage
Mercer County was one the areas hardest hit by Thursday’s storms with a confirmed tornado touching down west of Harrodsburg and straight-line winds in other places. A family of four home was ripped apart by the strong winds. Mercer County family counting their blessing after …. Mercer County was...
