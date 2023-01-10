ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

WKYT 27

Police investigating shooting at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. Police say they responded to shots fired call at 524 Angliana Avenue Wednesday night. A victim was not found on the scene. They say a short time later, someone showed up to Baptist Health Hospital with...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Frankfort man arrested following high-speed chase in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were busy Tuesday working together to pull over a driver that led them on a high-speed chase on the interstate. Mount Vernon Police initially tracked the suspect’s car, following a call out of Madison County. The suspect was spotted but did not yield to police and then proceeded to I-75 Northbound.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say

STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - An incident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning. Police said a Stanford Elementary School staff member accidentally shot himself when he was at the school Tuesday night. Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Officials...
STANFORD, KY
wbontv.com

Trooper involved shooting in Franklin County closes I-64 for hours

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team has been requested to investigate a trooper-involved shooting that occurred on January 12th, 2023, at approximately 3:20 p.m. EST in Franklin County. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. The preliminary...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
wbontv.com

High speed interstate pursuit ends with arrest in Madison County

Tuesday night saw a big law enforcement effort dispatched to stop a vehicle. Mount Vernon Police units, acting on a request from Madison County, spotted a wanted subject and vehicle in their jurisdiction. When they attempted to stop the subject, they report the vehicle got back on I-75 Northbound and refused to stop as law enforcement pursued the subject.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Frankfort 15-year-old boy reported missing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Frankfort Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old. Cameron Lee was last seen on Monday on Wallace Avenue. He was last seen wearing a white polo, brown joggers, red tennis shoes, and a black ski mask. Anyone with any information about Lee’s...
FRANKFORT, KY
wtloam.com

Pulaski County Traffic Stop Leads To Two Arrests

Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said a traffic stop led to the arrest of two people. It all started when deputies pulled over a car on South Highway 1247 that was believed to be stolen. Police were told the person driving the car was wanted on numerous warrants. During the stop, detectives determined 43-year-old Jared Watson of Somerset was wanted on warrants. A passenger. 48-year-old Desma Phillips of Science Hill, also had warrants for her arrest. A K-9 also alerted officers to the potential for drugs in the car. A search turned up meth and a glass smoking pipe. The license plate on the car was registered to a different owner of a separate car, but police said the car was not stolen. Both Watson and Phillips were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Residents paying to break lease at Lexington apartment after their unit was destroyed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Lexington families are moving out of an apartment complex after broken water pipes destroyed their homes. In December, The city condemned ten units at Veridian Apartments on Armstrong Mill. However, some units that were damaged were not condemned, and Residents tell us they are having to break their leases because their apartments are unlivable.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Police searching for truck in Jackson Co. bought with counterfeit bills

The 1999 Ford F-250 was reported stolen after being bought with fake money. Police searching for truck in Jackson Co. bought …. The 1999 Ford F-250 was reported stolen after being bought with fake money. Man wanted for allegedly assaulting police officer. Man wanted for allegedly assaulting police officer. Multicounty...
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Worker killed in incident at stamping plant in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — One person is dead following a work-related incident at a stamping plant in Georgetown. Authorities said the incident happened Monday at approximately 2 a.m. at YS Precision Stamping (YSPS). FOX 56 has reached out to the Scott County Coroner to confirm the individual’s identity.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash in Lexington Monday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on South Limestone, near the Prall Street intersection. According to police, the pedestrian had stepped out onto the road before being hit. They say the incident is being investigated...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Mercer County family counting their blessing after storm damage

Mercer County was one the areas hardest hit by Thursday’s storms with a confirmed tornado touching down west of Harrodsburg and straight-line winds in other places. A family of four home was ripped apart by the strong winds. Mercer County family counting their blessing after …. Mercer County was...
MERCER COUNTY, KY

