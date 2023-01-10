Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said a traffic stop led to the arrest of two people. It all started when deputies pulled over a car on South Highway 1247 that was believed to be stolen. Police were told the person driving the car was wanted on numerous warrants. During the stop, detectives determined 43-year-old Jared Watson of Somerset was wanted on warrants. A passenger. 48-year-old Desma Phillips of Science Hill, also had warrants for her arrest. A K-9 also alerted officers to the potential for drugs in the car. A search turned up meth and a glass smoking pipe. The license plate on the car was registered to a different owner of a separate car, but police said the car was not stolen. Both Watson and Phillips were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

PULASKI COUNTY, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO