PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia woman studying to get her Ph.D. with no run-ins with the law is behind bars for a seventh night Wednesday night after a mistake from Texas police. Her family is demanding answers.A Philadelphia jail on State Road near the city's Holmesburg section is where Julie Hudson has been detained after facing a robbery charge Texas police now admit she never committed."This is a tragic thing that happened to her and our family with this situation," sister Charon Hudson said.Charon Hudson told CBS Philadelphia her 31-year-old sister was recently applying for a job when she learned...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO