Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
AEW Dynamite Preview: Moxley vs. Hangman, Ladder Match, Sasha Banks Debut?
With AEW Revolution still in the distant future, All Elite Wrestling is bringing a pay-per-view level episode of AEW Dynamite to television tonight. The show is headlined by the final match in The Elite and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle's best-of-seven series. With both teams holding three victories over one another, this ladder match will see the titles officially on the line. Kenny Omega will look to add another belt to his collection, as he is coming fresh off an IWGP United States Title victory at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 last week.
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite Viewership And Key Demo Up This Week
This past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite drew The first AEW Dynamite of 2023, with the new look and feel drew an average of 967,000 viewers on TBS, per showbuzzdaily.com. This is down from last week’s 864,000 viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, Wednesday’s Dynamite came in at No. 3...
wrestleview.com
Former AEW star scheduled for NJPW Battle in the Valley pre-show, Mercedes Mone’ set for main card
Former ROH, NXT and AEW star Bobby Fish is scheduled to square off against David Finlay on the pre-show for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Battle in the Valley PPV, February 18 in San Jose. Also on the pre-show will be JR Kratos vs. Alex Coughlin. Mercedes Mone’ (former WWE...
ComicBook
Injured AEW Star Makes Long-Awaited Return on AEW Dynamite
Adam Cole made his long-awaited return from injury on this week's AEW Dynamite. The former NXT Champion suffered two major concussions in 2022, the second of which was during the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Cole cut a promo for the fans in Los Angeles, discussing all the struggles he had faced on his road to recovery and that he appreciated all the support fans showed him online during his absence. He then said he had some bad news... for the rest of the AEW roster. Cole declared he was officially back and made a promise that no matter how long it took, he'd be AEW World Champion someday.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Could Be In Tough Spot If Saudi Arabia Buys WWE
Sami Zayn emerged as one of WWE’s highlighted talents over the past few months. His work with The Bloodline won his accolades from fans and critics all over. Now, WWE’s reported sale to Saudi Arabia could derail all of that. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer approached the...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Talent Threatening To Leave If Saudi Arabia Sale Goes Through
UPDATE: New reports have denied that WWE has agreed to sell to Saudi Arabia. More at this link. The huge news the past few hours has been the reports of WWE being sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. As it stands, the belief is that the deal is...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: WWE Talent Will “100%” Walk Out If Saudi Deal Goes Through
WWE could be about to see an exodus of talent if the reports of a deal with Saudi Arabia turn out to be accurate. This week, it was reported that WWE has been purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, though neither side has confirmed these reports. Speaking during...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Reveals Mafia Once Put A Hit Out On Him
The world of professional wrestling is a wacky and sometimes dangerous one with a WWE Hall of Famer revealing he once had his life threatened by the mob. Jake Roberts spent several years over different spells in WWE, becoming a household name as the cunning and deceitful Jake ‘The Snake.’
ringsidenews.com
Shane McMahon’s Role In WWE Amidst Vince McMahon Return
Shane McMahon made his return to WWE television after a long hiatus during last year’s edition of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. His performance in the match was not necessarily anything to write home about and it turned out to be highly controversial instead. He was more or less ousted from the company after that. That being said, McMahon still has a role in WWE, especially after his father Vince McMahon came back.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Challenges Mercedes Mone
Former WWE star Taya Valkyrie (Franky Monet) has called out Mercedes Mone – formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE – for a match. Mone made her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she debuted her new name and gimmick. Speaking on the...
PWMania
Mandy Rose on Her WWE Release, Earning $1 Million on FanTime, If She Was Targeted, Her Future, More
Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose (Mandy Saccomanno) appeared on The Tamron Hall Show today for her first interview since being released from her contract on December 14, just hours after losing the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez. Rose was reportedly released due to the obscene content she was posting on her FanTime account, where she has since made $1 million.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Announcer Done With The Company
WWE has been making changes to the announce teams over the last few months, but now it seems that at least one broadcaster is done with the company. Sudu Shah confirmed that yesterday was his final day with WWE and he thanked everyone who supported him when he posted the following on Twitter:
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite
The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
Look: Former WWE Star 'Hurt' By Controversial Release
Last month, the WWE released Mandy Rose after racy photos from her FanTime page surfaced online. Rose held the NXT Women's Championship for over 400 days. She lost the belt in a match with Roxanne Perez prior to her release. During an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Rose was ...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Stars Reportedly Praised Following Performance On Raw
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Birmingham, AL and The Judgment Day received a lot of TV time on Monday night. The group appeared on Miz TV as The Miz interviewed Dominik Mysterio about his time in jail, and they also competed in a tag team turmoil match in the main event.
wrestletalk.com
Clarification & Updates On WWE Saudi Arabia Sale Rumors
Major wrestling rumours emerged last night, when it was reported that WWE had reached an agreement to sell the company to the Saudi Arabian Public Investments Fund. Sources: #WWE has been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The company will go back to being private. Unknown if Vince...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Says Transition From WWE To Her Premium Content Service Has ‘Been Awesome’
Mandy Rose had a career-defining run in NXT as the brand’s Women’s Champion, where she was the champion for 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez. Rose was then subsequently fired by WWE under controversial circumstances, drawing the ire of many fans. That being said, Rose is quite happy after her WWE release. In fact, Rose believes her transition from WWE to FanTime has been awesome.
ringsidenews.com
MJF Called Out For Trying To Pick Up A Fan In Parking Lot After AEW Dynamite
MJF apparently has the entire world on its feet. His boosted arrogance and heated social exchanges are often the talk around the wrestling world. Recently, he was called out for trying to pick up a girl right after AEW Dynamite. MJF’s road to become AEW World Champion culminated at AEW...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing Former Champion
Recently NJPW held Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Tokyo and Jay White dropped the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Kazuchika Okada in the main event. Now that White is no longer champion it seems that he could be making some moves. Fightful Select reports that Switchblade Jay White’s contract with NJPW is...
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Comments / 0