Adam Cole made his long-awaited return from injury on this week's AEW Dynamite. The former NXT Champion suffered two major concussions in 2022, the second of which was during the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Cole cut a promo for the fans in Los Angeles, discussing all the struggles he had faced on his road to recovery and that he appreciated all the support fans showed him online during his absence. He then said he had some bad news... for the rest of the AEW roster. Cole declared he was officially back and made a promise that no matter how long it took, he'd be AEW World Champion someday.

1 DAY AGO