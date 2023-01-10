ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (three, four, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty)
JACKSON, MS

