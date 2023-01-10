ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Arizona

Each state has their own charming little towns that don't get the recognition that they deserve. Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each city. The website states, "We scoured online reviews and rankings to uncover desirable destinations that don't typically get extensive national attention, yet offer tremendous value to visitors and locals alike. Our selections took into account towns with a range of attractive offerings, including cultural attractions, outdoor activities, great dining and shopping options, low cost of living, and high quality of life, among other factors."
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Green Valley (AZ) Breaks Ground on New $13M Fire Station

The Green Valley community came together Thursday to celebrate the long-anticipated construction of the Green Valley Fire District’s new $13 million Station 152, gvnews.com reported. The new building will replace and sit directly across from the district’s current Station 152 on Camino Del Sol, which is now over 40...
azpm.org

Recall petitions circulating for Cochise County supervisor

Petitions are now circulating to recall Cochise County Supervisor Tom Crosby. The Committee to Recall Tom Crosby says the reason is tied to Crosby’s refusal to certify the 2022 midterm election, an act that violated Arizona election law. In order to trigger a recall, The Committee to Recall Tom...
azpm.org

Cochise Supervisors try to change leadership

Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Ann English vote to certify the November 2022 election. December 1, 2022. A Republican member of the Cochise County board of supervisors called for a change to the chair, appointing Republican vice chair Peggy Judd to the chairmanship. However, Judd declined the appointment. This...
