This Is The Most Underrated Town In Arizona
Each state has their own charming little towns that don't get the recognition that they deserve. Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each city. The website states, "We scoured online reviews and rankings to uncover desirable destinations that don't typically get extensive national attention, yet offer tremendous value to visitors and locals alike. Our selections took into account towns with a range of attractive offerings, including cultural attractions, outdoor activities, great dining and shopping options, low cost of living, and high quality of life, among other factors."
This Dreamy Mountain Town In Arizona Is A Hidden Gem & It's The Perfect Desert Getaway
With the new year comes the time to plan a quick getaway for the fast arriving spring season. While niche places like wild west-inspired cities are fun, historic tiny towns like Bisbee, AZ can be unique destinations full of many activities, restaurants, and culture you can't find elsewhere. The artsy...
The History of Kartchner Caverns State Park
Have you ever wondered how the natural cave Kartchner Caverns became a treasured part of Cochise County? Two men, more than two decades, and one well-guarded secret brought this incredible natural wonder to the public. HOW IT ALL BEGAN. In the fall of 1974, two men were hiking the Whetstone...
Wings over Willcox celebrates Sandhill Cranes' winter home in southeast Arizona
Wings Over Willcox is an annual birding and nature festival that celebrates the cranes' annual return to Cochise County. The multi-day festival runs Thursday, Jan. 12 through Sunday, Jan. 15.
Green Valley (AZ) Breaks Ground on New $13M Fire Station
The Green Valley community came together Thursday to celebrate the long-anticipated construction of the Green Valley Fire District’s new $13 million Station 152, gvnews.com reported. The new building will replace and sit directly across from the district’s current Station 152 on Camino Del Sol, which is now over 40...
Recall petitions circulating for Cochise County supervisor
Petitions are now circulating to recall Cochise County Supervisor Tom Crosby. The Committee to Recall Tom Crosby says the reason is tied to Crosby’s refusal to certify the 2022 midterm election, an act that violated Arizona election law. In order to trigger a recall, The Committee to Recall Tom...
Cochise Supervisors try to change leadership
Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Ann English vote to certify the November 2022 election. December 1, 2022. A Republican member of the Cochise County board of supervisors called for a change to the chair, appointing Republican vice chair Peggy Judd to the chairmanship. However, Judd declined the appointment. This...
Sahuarita police looking for suspect who assaulted an elder
The Sahuarita Police Department asks the public for help in identifying a man suspect in an assault. The assault occurred at the Safeway located at 1305 W. Duval Mine Road on Dec. 16.
