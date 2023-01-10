Read full article on original website
Should you buy the Galaxy S22 series now or wait for Galaxy S23 series?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were announced in March, 2022. The devices look stylish and have all the power most users would want and need. They’re excellent devices, but now that we’re getting close to the new, more powerful Galaxy S23 series, it’s time to ask whether it’s still worth buying, or whether you should hold out and wait for the next generation of flagships. That’s what we’re going to find out in this article, and for the first time, we’ll combine all three Galaxy S22 series into a single article.
This is my favorite phone of the year — and it's not from Apple or Samsung
I've picked the Realme GT 2 Pro as my favorite phone of the year for its generous specs, below-average price and how it cements Realme as a genuine player in the phone world.
Samsung phones receiving the January 2023 update
Samsung has begun updating its Galaxy phones with the January 2023 update patch.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: latest news & rumours on release date, price & specs
The Galaxy S23 Ultra launch date is mere weeks away. Here's what you need to know about Samsung's flagship Galaxy for 2023
Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphone is $199: What you need to know
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Samsung just announced a new affordable smartphone at CES. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will deliver on Samsung's goal of...
LG teases the smartphone camera module to rule 2023
LG has announced a new camera module that promises to deliver true optical, telephoto zoom while still reducing the size of the camera bump. The new LG Innotek module includes a 4-9x optical zoom pericope-style lens with the ability to maintain image quality throughout that zoom range. “The main advantage...
Samsung Galaxy S23 series could run a lot cooler
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will apparently run much cooler than its predecessor, among other improvements. According to a recent tweet by tipster Ahmed Qwaider (via SamMobile), the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will each feature “improved cooling systems”. The tipster claims that “Samsung...
Samsung just launched its cheapest 5G Galaxy phone yet
Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which costs just under $200, making it cheapest 5G smartphone in the Galaxy portfolio. Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Read now. Announced at CES 2023 and at a cost of $199.99, the Samsung Galaxy...
OnePlus 11 battery life promises a welcome improvement
The OnePlus 11 is the company's flagship phone for 2023, and it holds back no punches with a classy design and powerful hardware on the inside, but what about the battery life?. The OnePlus 11 comes with a large, 5,000mAh battery, which should provide more than enough juice for the...
What It'll Take for Me to Want to Buy a Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung's Galaxy S22 features a fresh design and an upgraded camera that's better at seeing in the dark. But there's plenty of room for Samsung to further upgrade with the Galaxy S23, expected to arrive in February. In particular, I'd like to see longer-lasting batteries, more photographic features that take...
T-Mobile could go into business with Ryan Reynolds for Mint Mobile acquisition
Known for his unique style of humor and decidedly unorthodox publicity stunts, Ryan Reynolds would have probably been a perfect fit for a T-Mobile brand ambassador role back when the "Un-carrier" was spearheaded by the similarly unconventional and charismatic John Legere. But instead of merely doing commercials to promote a...
A Xiaomi premium flagship with lens technology from Leica is being prepped for a showcase
After a delayed launch, the Xiaomi 13 series finally took off. The Xiaomi 13 Pro in particular impressed through the Mi company’s partnership with Leica, which brought a 1” sensor for truly next-gen camera performance, albeit limited to the Chinese market. However, the story of the 13 series...
OnePlus 11 camera samples are out — here's what we think
New photos from the OnePlus 11 hit the internet, so we took some time to give them an in-depth analysis before the phone's launch outside of China next month.
POCO C55 to launch globally alongside Xiaomi Redmi 12C
According to reports, Xiaomi is preparing to refresh its POCO C series with another budget offering. Reputedly, Xiaomi plans to launch the POCO C55, a more powerful option than the POCO C50 that launched a few days ago. Writing on Twitter, Kacper Skrzypek claims that the POCO C55 will be a re-branded Redmi 12C, which Xiaomi released at the end of 2022 in China.
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Unpacked event set for February 1st
As leaks continue unabated, Samsung confirmed this week that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on February 1 at 10 a.m. PST / 1 p.m. EST. Samsung will host the in-person event in San Francisco, where we will see the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the new pair of Galaxy Buds. You can watch the Unpacked event live on YouTube or on Samsung’s website to get a first glimpse of the Galaxy S23.
Galaxy S23 Ultra: While Apple is distracted with its new "big thing" in 2023, Samsung can crush the iPhone 15!
Every year the usual suspects, most notably Samsung and Apple, release annual updates of their flagship smartphone series, like clockwork. It's a tradition we all know and expect – a new year equals new Samsung Galaxy S phones, new iPhone 15 series, and so on…. And those annual smartphone...
Samsung confirms Galaxy A54 5G launch for next week
As speculated in November last year, Samsung is launching the Galaxy A54 5G earlier than usual. The new mid-range will debut on 18th January 2023 in India. The company has announced this on a new microsite featuring the tagline “Amp Your Awesome 5G.”. Samsung‘s microsite doesn’t explicitly mention that...
Samsung in trouble? Challenging year ahead, according to Co-CEO
It’s not all rainbows and unicorns at Samsung, as it turns out. During the CES 2023 event, Samsung's Vice Chairman and Co-CEO, Han Jong-Hee, said the company is bracing for a rough year ahead, and they're looking to futuristic technologies like robots and the metaverse to drive new growth.
Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy A14 5G is already available for purchase
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While we're all eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Galaxy S23 series in just a few weeks, Samsung isn't waiting around to kick off its phone launches for 2023. As announced at CES last week, the Galaxy A14 5G is the company's latest ultra-affordable smartphone, one that looks to be as impressive and capable as its predecessor. It's hitting store shelves today, providing an impressive option for budget-conscious shoppers as we head into a new year.
Google's best budget phone is at its lowest price ever—get a Pixel 6a now!
If you've always been curious about the Pixel lineup of devices but never felt like spending a lot of money to check what Google has been up to, we have great news. The latest and greatest budget offering from the Pixel A series of phones is discounted at Best Buy and Amazon. Normally this phone costs $449.99, which is a good price already, but now you can shed $100 and bring the final price tag to just $349.99!
