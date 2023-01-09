ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Spun

Look: Joy Taylor Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

During this Monday's edition of Speak on FS1, Joy Taylor shared her thoughts on the Texans' latest coaching change.  Immediately following the Texans' win over the Colts in Week 18, the front office fired head coach Lovie Smith.  Taylor doesn't understand why the Texans continue to fire ...
MIAMI, FL
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich lands head coach interview

Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team

Sean Payton has received permission to speak with a second NFL team as he looks to get back into coaching. The Arizona Cardinals have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak to Payton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The #AZCardinals have received permission to speak with #Saints coach Sean... The post Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue QB, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal

Purdue quarterback Michael Alaimo is reportedly entering the transfer portal, Rivals reported on Tuesday. The sophomore quarterback from Montvale, New Jersey, played in just three games for the Boilermakers in his two seasons, completing 9 passes for 74 yards. He played in the late minutes of the Cheez-It Bowl against LSU as Purdue got demolished by the Tigers 63-7.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX Sports

Latest on Lamar Jackson's injury and contract situation

Lamar Jackson could play his final game with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, if he hasn't already. Jackson's availability for the Ravens' wild-card round game against the Cincinnati Bengals remains in question due to a knee injury he suffered on Dec. 4 that has cost him the last five games. He didn't practice during the team's first practice session of the week on Wednesday, which came two days after Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that he didn't have an update on his starting quarterback's health status.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Texas basketball coaching search: Who are top candidates to replace Chris Beard?

As the college basketball season pushes into the thick of conference play, it's time to take stock of various coaching situations around the nation. Who are the young coaches who have impressed the most so far this season? Who are the top candidates to be national coach of the year? Who might be facing pressure to win the rest of the way? And who should Texas be looking at as a permanent replacement for Chris Beard?
AUSTIN, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson gave a pretty big hint about the team’s plans for the quarterback position when speaking to the media Thursday. Johnson revealed that he is willing to spend to bring in a veteran quarterback for 2023, suggesting that Zach Wilson may not have much of a future with the organization.... The post Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

Brian Flores interviews with Browns to run their defense

CLEVELAND (AP) — Brian Flores landed in the AFC North last season. He might be ready to make a move inside the division. Flores, who joined coach Mike Tomlin's staff in Pittsburgh following his messy departure in Miami, is interviewing with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday to be their new defensive coordinator.
CLEVELAND, OH

