9 new Netflix releases that everyone you know will be talking about next week
Netflix is wasting no time in greeting the arrival of 2023 with a jam-packed slate of fantastic new content to check out, with forthcoming Netflix releases that range from gritty crime dramas and docuseries to the return of fan favorites like Ginny & Georgia. If you need some recommendations for...
CNET
Remember 'Carnival Row'? Amazon's Fantasy Has a Tense Season 2 Trailer
Season 1 of neo-noir fantasy Carnival Row hit Prime Video in the middle of 2019. Over three long years later, it's back. Why did it take so long to return? Why else? Production delays in a pandemic, as well as cast availability, saw this intriguing show creak to a halt. But judging by its season 2 trailer, it's going big with what will be its final season.
wegotthiscovered.com
New trailer for Netflix film ‘You People’ absolutely weaponizes second-hand embarrassment
Relationships have been a daunting task since the dawn of humanity, but the challenge perhaps always peaks around the time that you and your partner get introduced to each other’s parents. Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill recognized the potential of this dynamic, and quickly added a key piece of their newfound situational puzzle in the one and only Eddie Murphy. Fast forward to today, and we have a brand new trailer for You People, the upcoming Netflix comedy that looks all but ready to put The Office‘s use of second-hand embarrassment to shame.
Joe Goldberg Goes From Hunter To Hunted In The 'YOU' Season 4 Trailer
The series return with the first part of its fourth season hitting Netflix on February 9th
‘You’ Season 4 Trailer Introduces the ‘Eat the Rich Killer’
The 'You' Season 4 trailer introduces the 'Eat the Rich Killer,' who is targeting Joe's new inner circle.
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
Watch: 'Sick' trailer introduces pandemic-themed horror film
"Sick," a new horror film from "Scream" writer Kevin Williamson, is coming to Peacock in January.
The 3 new Netflix series dominating the US today are all beating Wednesday
As we come to the end of the first week of 2023, several new Netflix series that all debuted this week have proven popular enough to rocket all the way to the top of the streamer’s rankings in the US. Does this bode well for how Netflix’s original fare...
‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein, 82, leaves fans stunned after posting age-defying photos
Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein has left fans stunned after posting age-defying photos online, with many people saying she looks ‘absolutely gorgeous’. Wildenstein is known for her distinctive appearance, with her high cheekbones earning her the media nickname of ‘Catwoman’. While it is widely assumed she has undergone...
Elle
The Best Shows on Amazon Prime Video for Your Next Binge Session
Amazon Prime Video isn't just a place for renting that new movie that isn't streaming anywhere yet; the platform also has a very powerful development arm that's been creating some of the most interesting original series out there. You just might not have heard of them. For every famous Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power type of title, there's seemingly another dozen amazing shows with standout casts just begging to be binged. Below are some of the best Prime Video has to offer, including sci-fi tales, mysteries, thrillers, procedurals, comedies, and some shows that are kind of a mix of all of the above.
43 new movies and shows hit Netflix over the weekend – here are the best ones
Netflix welcomed the new year by adding a ton of fresh content to the service on the weekend, including scores of third-party titles like the Rocky movies, Forrest Gump, and Jerry Maguire — while also debuting original Netflix series like Kaleidoscope and Lady Voyeur. Looking ahead, we also already...
‘Wednesday’ Leaving Netflix? No, the Show Isn’t Heading to Prime Video
Fans of Netflix’s Wednesday need not be afraid of the series disappearing from the service in a snap snap. New reporting seems to clear up all the rumors about the hit series jumping from Netflix to another service. These rumors began in December when The Independent theorized that since Amazon bought MGM, the studio behind Wednesday, the series’ future would lie on Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming service, rather than Netflix. Thanks to some new reporting, that seems as likely as Wednesday becoming a brand ambassador for Lisa Frank. What’s On Netflix did some sleuthing, including speaking to undisclosed industry sources, and deduced...
Shudder Debuts ‘Sorry About The Demon’ Trailer; ‘You Can Live Forever’, ‘Falling Higher: The Story Of Ampage’, ‘They Wait In The Dark’ Acquisitions – Film Briefs
EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has an exclusive trailer and poster for the horror-comedy Sorry About the Demon, written and directed by Emily Hagins (V/H/S), which is slated to premiere on Shudder on January 19. The film world premiering at FrightFest 2022 follows the brokenhearted Will (Jon Michael Simpson), who after being dumped by his girlfriend Amy (Paige Evans), is offered a massive house at a very low rent. The catch is that the restless spirit haunting the place needs a human sacrifice and the prior owners must find one or else their young daughter is toast. So, Will must figure out how to...
CNET
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Drops Time-Bending Trailer
We got another taste of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Monday, as a fresh trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie landed. It's the third solo adventure for Paul Rudd's size-changing hero Scott Lang, the 31st MCU film overall and the first part of MCU's Phase 5. The movie...
netflixjunkie.com
North West Proves to Be Daddy’s Little Girl, Throws Shade at Mother Kim Kardashian in New Video
The 9-year daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is already famous. Thanks to her last name and stellar outfits, she is a social media star. But the Kardashian and West genes are very apparent not in her features alone but in her antics too. While it’s usual for a...
Business Insider
HBO Max is merging with Discovery Plus this spring — here's a breakdown of what the service offers now and what you can expect
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. HBO Max is a streaming service that mixes HBO's library of original series with a huge catalog of blockbuster movies and TV shows provided by Warner Bros. Discovery. The service costs $15 a month for ad-free streaming, or...
ComicBook
Lockwood & Co. Trailer Released by Netflix
Netflix's Lockwood & Co. Trailer has been released and you can watch it above!. SYNOPSIS: "In London, where the most gifted teenage ghost-hunters venture nightly into perilous combat with deadly spirits, amidst the many corporate, adult-run agencies, one stands alone: independent of any commercial imperative or adult supervision – a tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history: Lockwood & Co."
digitalspy.com
New Alien movie takes big step forward
Alien's new movie is gearing up to begin filming. Very little has been revealed about plot specifics yet, but we now know the film's working title, and that the commencement of filming has a start date early next year. The film, although part of the Alien franchise, will stand alone...
startattle.com
Daughter (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
A young woman is in—-ed into a bizarre family as their new surrogate daughter. Startattle.com – Daughter 2023. Production : Thirteenth Floor Pictures / OneWorld Entertainment. Distributor : Odessa Entertainment / Dark Star Pictures. Daughter movie. Daughter release date. August 26, 2022 : UK (FrightFest) Daughter cast. Casper...
netflixjunkie.com
Jenna Ortega’s Plus One Percy Hynes White Looks Lost at Golden Globes, Fans Pour Love
Ever since Wednesday hit the streamer in November, it has become the most popular show on the internet. Jenna Ortega owned the show with her perfect portrayal of the Wednesday, who has a fascination for all things sordid. Despite being a fantasy show, being a teenage show means it has a healthy dosage of romance sprinkled within.
