CNET

Remember 'Carnival Row'? Amazon's Fantasy Has a Tense Season 2 Trailer

Season 1 of neo-noir fantasy Carnival Row hit Prime Video in the middle of 2019. Over three long years later, it's back. Why did it take so long to return? Why else? Production delays in a pandemic, as well as cast availability, saw this intriguing show creak to a halt. But judging by its season 2 trailer, it's going big with what will be its final season.
wegotthiscovered.com

New trailer for Netflix film ‘You People’ absolutely weaponizes second-hand embarrassment

Relationships have been a daunting task since the dawn of humanity, but the challenge perhaps always peaks around the time that you and your partner get introduced to each other’s parents. Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill recognized the potential of this dynamic, and quickly added a key piece of their newfound situational puzzle in the one and only Eddie Murphy. Fast forward to today, and we have a brand new trailer for You People, the upcoming Netflix comedy that looks all but ready to put The Office‘s use of second-hand embarrassment to shame.
Elle

The Best Shows on Amazon Prime Video for Your Next Binge Session

Amazon Prime Video isn't just a place for renting that new movie that isn't streaming anywhere yet; the platform also has a very powerful development arm that's been creating some of the most interesting original series out there. You just might not have heard of them. For every famous Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power type of title, there's seemingly another dozen amazing shows with standout casts just begging to be binged. Below are some of the best Prime Video has to offer, including sci-fi tales, mysteries, thrillers, procedurals, comedies, and some shows that are kind of a mix of all of the above.
Decider.com

‘Wednesday’ Leaving Netflix? No, the Show Isn’t Heading to Prime Video

Fans of Netflix’s Wednesday need not be afraid of the series disappearing from the service in a snap snap. New reporting seems to clear up all the rumors about the hit series jumping from Netflix to another service. These rumors began in December when The Independent theorized that since Amazon bought MGM, the studio behind Wednesday, the series’ future would lie on Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming service, rather than Netflix. Thanks to some new reporting, that seems as likely as Wednesday becoming a brand ambassador for Lisa Frank. What’s On Netflix did some sleuthing, including speaking to undisclosed industry sources, and deduced...
Deadline

Shudder Debuts ‘Sorry About The Demon’ Trailer; ‘You Can Live Forever’, ‘Falling Higher: The Story Of Ampage’, ‘They Wait In The Dark’ Acquisitions – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has an exclusive trailer and poster for the horror-comedy Sorry About the Demon, written and directed by Emily Hagins (V/H/S), which is slated to premiere on Shudder on January 19. The film world premiering at FrightFest 2022 follows the brokenhearted Will (Jon Michael Simpson), who after being dumped by his girlfriend Amy (Paige Evans), is offered a massive house at a very low rent. The catch is that the restless spirit haunting the place needs a human sacrifice and the prior owners must find one or else their young daughter is toast. So, Will must figure out how to...
CNET

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Drops Time-Bending Trailer

We got another taste of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Monday, as a fresh trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie landed. It's the third solo adventure for Paul Rudd's size-changing hero Scott Lang, the 31st MCU film overall and the first part of MCU's Phase 5. The movie...
ComicBook

Lockwood & Co. Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix's Lockwood & Co. Trailer has been released and you can watch it above!. SYNOPSIS: "In London, where the most gifted teenage ghost-hunters venture nightly into perilous combat with deadly spirits, amidst the many corporate, adult-run agencies, one stands alone: independent of any commercial imperative or adult supervision – a tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history: Lockwood & Co."
digitalspy.com

New Alien movie takes big step forward

Alien's new movie is gearing up to begin filming. Very little has been revealed about plot specifics yet, but we now know the film's working title, and that the commencement of filming has a start date early next year. The film, although part of the Alien franchise, will stand alone...
startattle.com

Daughter (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

A young woman is in—-ed into a bizarre family as their new surrogate daughter. Startattle.com – Daughter 2023. Production : Thirteenth Floor Pictures / OneWorld Entertainment. Distributor : Odessa Entertainment / Dark Star Pictures. Daughter movie. Daughter release date. August 26, 2022 : UK (FrightFest) Daughter cast. Casper...
netflixjunkie.com

Jenna Ortega’s Plus One Percy Hynes White Looks Lost at Golden Globes, Fans Pour Love

Ever since Wednesday hit the streamer in November, it has become the most popular show on the internet. Jenna Ortega owned the show with her perfect portrayal of the Wednesday, who has a fascination for all things sordid. Despite being a fantasy show, being a teenage show means it has a healthy dosage of romance sprinkled within.

